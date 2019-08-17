Bnp Paribas Investment Partners Sa Has Cut Brown Forman (BF.B) Position by $1.41 Million; Checkpoint Software (CHKP) Shareholder Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Trimmed Its Stake as Share Price Declined

Bnp Paribas Investment Partners Sa decreased its stake in Brown Forman Corp (BF.B) by 42.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bnp Paribas Investment Partners Sa sold 27,037 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 36,791 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.94 million, down from 63,828 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bnp Paribas Investment Partners Sa who had been investing in Brown Forman Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $27.27B market cap company. The stock increased 0.91% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $57.54. About 1.09M shares traded. Brown-Forman Corporation (NYSE:BF.B) has risen 3.94% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.94% the S&P500. Some Historical BF.B News: 07/03/2018 – BROWN-FORMAN CORP – REVISES FISCAL YEAR 2018 OUTLOOK; 26/03/2018 – Fitch Rates Brown-Forman’s Multi-Tranche Issuance ‘A’; Outlook Stable; 07/03/2018 – RPT-BROWN-FORMAN – 2018 DILUTED EPS OUTLOOK INCLUDES $0.03 OF EXPENSE FROM TAX REFORM, $0.10 OF EXPENSE FROM ESTABLISHMENT OF FOUNDATION, AMONG OTHER; 07/03/2018 – RPT-BROWN-FORMAN CORP – SEES 2018 UNDERLYING NET SALES GROWTH OF 6% TO 7%; 03/05/2018 – Brown-Forman Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/03/2018 – Brown-Forman Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/03/2018 – BROWN-FORMAN – IN FISCAL 2019, ANTICIPATES IMMEDIATE ANNUALIZED ONGOING CASH TAX SAVINGS WILL BE IN $65 MLN TO $75 MLN RANGE; 07/03/2018 – BROWN-FORMAN CORP – SEES 2018 UNDERLYING OPERATING INCOME GROWTH OF 8% TO 9%; 07/03/2018 – RPT-BROWN-FORMAN – “EXPECT ONGOING BENEFIT TO EARNINGS & CASH FLOW IN FUTURE YEARS DUE TO TAX REFORM”; 07/03/2018 – RPT-BROWN-FORMAN CORP – QTRLY EPS NEGATIVELY IMPACTED BY $0.05 DUE TO TAX REFORM

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Checkpoint Software (CHKP) by 8.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc sold 6,574 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.65% . The institutional investor held 69,028 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.73M, down from 75,602 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Checkpoint Software for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.80B market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $108.12. About 612,854 shares traded. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) has declined 1.40% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.40% the S&P500. Some Historical CHKP News: 16/05/2018 – Check Point Software at Bank of America Conference Jun 5; 13/04/2018 – March’s Most Wanted Malware: Cryptomining Malware That Works Outside the Web Browser on the Rise, says Check Point; 06/03/2018 Check Point Software Access Event Scheduled By Aliya Capital; 25/04/2018 – Check Point Software 1Q Adj EPS $1.30; 04/05/2018 – FINJAN FILES PATENT INFRINGEMENT COMPLAINT VS CHECK POINT USA &; 13/04/2018 – March’s Most Wanted Malware: Cryptomining Malware That Works Outside the Web Browser on the Rise, says Check Point; 30/04/2018 – Check Point Software Presenting at Cowen Conference May 30; 02/04/2018 – TRAPX SECURITY – COLLABORATING WITH CHECK POINT SOFTWARE TECHNOLOGIES TO ENHANCE ENTERPRISE SECURITY; 21/03/2018 – Pierre-Paul Allard, EVP of Worldwide Sales at Check Point Software Technologies, Recognized as 2018 CRN® Channel Chief; 23/05/2018 – Ukraine cyber police aware of possible new threat -police chief

Analysts await Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.28 earnings per share, up 1.59% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.26 per share. CHKP’s profit will be $198.89M for 21.12 P/E if the $1.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.23 actual earnings per share reported by Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.07% EPS growth.

More notable recent Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “June 2019’s Most Wanted Malware: Emotet Takes a Break, but Possibly Not for Long – Nasdaq” on July 09, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Check Point Launches Industry-leading Channel Initiatives to Increase Value and Accelerate Benefits to Partners – GlobeNewswire” published on May 09, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Check Point Software Earnings: Back To Fair Valuation – Seeking Alpha” on April 19, 2019. More interesting news about Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Check Point Software Earnings Preview: Extreme Bearish Sentiment Ahead Of First-Quarter Results – Seeking Alpha” published on April 15, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Beyond CASB Power: Check Point Announces General Availability for CloudGuard SaaS – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: November 27, 2018.

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc, which manages about $3.83 billion and $2.94 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Unilever Nv New York Shrs (NYSE:UN) by 69,765 shares to 106,012 shares, valued at $6.18M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nxp Semiconductors Nv (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 7,092 shares in the quarter, for a total of 68,871 shares, and has risen its stake in Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY).