Bnp Paribas Investment Partners Sa Has Boosted Its Prologis (PLD) Position by $7.36 Million as Shares Rose; Realty Income (O) Holder Amica Mutual Insurance Company Upped Holding by $908,548

Amica Mutual Insurance Company increased its stake in Realty Income Corp (O) by 75.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Amica Mutual Insurance Company bought 13,361 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.13% . The institutional investor held 31,097 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.15M, up from 17,736 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Amica Mutual Insurance Company who had been investing in Realty Income Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $23.99 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.53% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $75.37. About 1.26 million shares traded. Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O) has risen 25.00% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.00% the S&P500. Some Historical O News: 08/05/2018 – Realty Income 1Q Rev $318.3M; 13/03/2018 REALTY INCOME BOOSTS MONTHLY DIV TO 21.95C/SHR FROM 21.9C; 03/05/2018 – Realty Income Names Neil Abraham Chief Strategy Officer And Mark E. Hagan Chief Investment Officer; 18/05/2018 – Realty Income Declares Dividend of 21.95c; 08/05/2018 – REALTY INCOME CORP O.N SEES FY 2018 FFO SHR $3.11 TO $3.19; 27/03/2018 – Realty Income Prices $500 Million Of 3.875% Senior Unsecured Notes Due 2025; 08/05/2018 – Realty Income Reiterates 2018 AFFO Per Share Guidance of $3.14 – $3.20; 19/04/2018 – DJ Realty Income Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (O); 27/03/2018 – LAUNCH: Realty Income Corp $500m 7Y +125; 08/05/2018 – REALTY INCOME 1Q FFO/SHR 79C, EST. 78C

Bnp Paribas Investment Partners Sa increased its stake in Prologis Inc (PLD) by 85.88% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bnp Paribas Investment Partners Sa bought 92,055 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.88% . The institutional investor held 199,251 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $15.96M, up from 107,196 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bnp Paribas Investment Partners Sa who had been investing in Prologis Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $54.01 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.99% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $85.58. About 1.81M shares traded. Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) has risen 24.02% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.02% the S&P500. Some Historical PLD News: 17/04/2018 – Prologis Raises 2018 View To EPS $2.50-EPS $2.60; 17/04/2018 – PROLOGIS INC – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $694 MLN VS $629 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 29/04/2018 – Prologis: At Closing, It Is Anticipated That Philip L. Hawkins Will Join the Prologis Bd of Directors; 02/04/2018 – Neuberger Berman Equity Income Adds Sempra, Exits Prologis; 17/04/2018 – PROLOGIS INC SEES 2018 EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE $2.50 TO $2.60; 17/04/2018 – PROLOGIS INC SEES 2018 CASH SAME STORE NOI – PROLOGIS SHARE 5.5% TO 6.5%; 05/03/2018 – Prologis Will Retain 15% Ownership in Nippon Prologis REIT; 17/04/2018 – Prologis 1Q Rev $693.7M; 29/04/2018 – Prologis, DCT Boards of Directors Have Unanimously Approved the Transaction; 17/04/2018 – PROLOGIS INC PLD.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $2.91 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Bnp Paribas Investment Partners Sa, which manages about $12.24B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kkr & Co Inc by 22,186 shares to 15,386 shares, valued at $389,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Harris Corp Del (NYSE:HRS) by 4,072 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,516 shares, and cut its stake in Chubb Limited.

More notable recent Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Be Part Of Your Dividend Portfolio? – Yahoo Finance” on July 02, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Amazon, Home Depot Sign On As Tenants To Multi-Story Seattle Warehouse – Yahoo Finance” published on September 11, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Prologis Announces Redemption of 1.375% Notes due 2020 – PRNewswire” on August 27, 2019. More interesting news about Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Giant ads on Loudoun warehouse rooftops will require regulatory wheeling and dealing – Washington Business Journal” published on August 27, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Prologis to redeem all 1.375% notes due 2020 – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 27, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 32 investors sold PLD shares while 188 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 190 raised stakes. 584.88 million shares or 0.64% more from 581.17 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Tci Wealth Advisors holds 174 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Creative Planning has invested 0% in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD). Gulf Intll Comml Bank (Uk), a United Kingdom-based fund reported 149,719 shares. Synovus Finance Corp owns 8,322 shares. Bragg Advisors invested in 46,452 shares or 0.46% of the stock. Sabal Com stated it has 391,554 shares or 2.76% of all its holdings. Jpmorgan Chase Company holds 22.88M shares or 0.36% of its portfolio. Oakworth Inc invested 0% in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD). Savant Ltd Liability Company accumulated 0.03% or 2,882 shares. Greenleaf reported 0.01% stake. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi reported 2,946 shares. Mackay Shields Ltd Co holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) for 123,715 shares. Psagot Inv House Ltd holds 1,426 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Toronto Dominion Bancshares holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) for 500,718 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund reported 0.15% of its portfolio in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD).

More notable recent Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Better Dividend Buy: Walgreens Boots Alliance vs. Realty Income – The Motley Fool” on September 02, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Realty Income (O) Raises Monthly Dividend for 103rd Time – Yahoo Finance” published on September 18, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Realty Income declares $0.227 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on September 18, 2019. More interesting news about Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “103rd Common Stock Monthly Dividend Increase Declared By Realty Income – Yahoo Finance” published on September 17, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “If You Had Bought Realty Income (NYSE:O) Stock Five Years Ago, You Could Pocket A 59% Gain Today – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 02, 2019.

Amica Mutual Insurance Company, which manages about $789.50 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 65,044 shares to 22,390 shares, valued at $744,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mohawk Industries Inc (NYSE:MHK) by 4,292 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,749 shares, and cut its stake in General Electric Co (NYSE:GE).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.16, from 1.23 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 33 investors sold O shares while 159 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 199 raised stakes. 217.33 million shares or 0.81% more from 215.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Sei Investments invested in 177,821 shares. Lifeplan Fincl Group Inc Inc, a Ohio-based fund reported 340 shares. Gilman Hill Asset Mngmt Limited Com holds 0.11% or 4,879 shares. Private Advisor Limited Liability Co invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O). Ameriprise Finance Inc invested 0.01% in Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O). Wealthcare Capital Mngmt Ltd Llc invested in 0.02% or 2,025 shares. Amica Retiree stated it has 0.32% of its portfolio in Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O). 198,403 were reported by Pictet Asset Mngmt Ltd. Hilltop Hldg Inc reported 5,832 shares. Brown Advisory Inc has 0% invested in Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O). Kentucky Retirement Sys holds 14,661 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Ancora Advsr Limited Liability Com holds 6,250 shares. 60,713 were reported by Texas Permanent School Fund. Rhumbline Advisers accumulated 572,364 shares. 599,574 were accumulated by Amundi Pioneer Asset Management.