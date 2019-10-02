Bnp Paribas Investment Partners Sa Has Boosted Its Holding in Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX) by $16.79 Million as Stock Price Declined; As Amazon.Com (AMZN) Share Price Declined, Cognios Capital Has Upped Stake by $384,279

Cognios Capital Llc increased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 8.55% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cognios Capital Llc bought 203 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 2,578 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.88 million, up from 2,375 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cognios Capital Llc who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $858.55B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.01% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $1735.65. About 2.79M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 15/03/2018 – JAKARTA — Alibaba Group Holding is expanding its cloud computing business in Asia’s emerging economies by building local data centers, aiming to outpace U.S. rivals like Amazon in the race to capture the region’s fast-growing technology market; 19/04/2018 – Cramer tracks the ‘very close’ race to $1 trillion between Apple, Amazon, Alphabet and Microsoft; 05/03/2018 – Bloomberg Australia: Amazon is planning to expand Whole Foods delivery to San Francisco; 29/05/2018 – AMAZON.COM – CO HAS GOAL TO INSTALL AT LEAST 50 ROOFTOP SOLAR SYSTEMS GLOBALLY BY 2020; 09/04/2018 – Slammed by Trump, Amazon’s Jeff Bezos Chooses the Silent Treatment; 23/04/2018 – IRobot to Amazon: Bring It On! — Barron’s Blog; 12/04/2018 – Though Trump’s executive order does not reference Amazon by name, one analyst told CNBC it was a “shot across the bow” at Jeff Bezos’ company; 18/04/2018 – Amazon Technologies has won a patent for a marketplace that offers data feeds, including bitcoin transactions. #CNBCCrypto; 19/03/2018 – Celebrity Fortnite gamer Ninja applauds Amazon’s ‘incredible play’ on Twitch; 29/03/2018 – President Trump criticized Amazon over taxes on social media Thursday

Bnp Paribas Investment Partners Sa increased its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc (VRTX) by 24.57% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bnp Paribas Investment Partners Sa bought 91,768 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.46% . The institutional investor held 465,252 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $85.32 million, up from 373,484 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bnp Paribas Investment Partners Sa who had been investing in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.07 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.09% or $1.84 during the last trading session, reaching $167.58. About 816,327 shares traded. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) has declined 4.47% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.47% the S&P500. Some Historical VRTX News: 30/05/2018 – FDA slaps a clinical hold on sickle cell IND filed by Vertex and CRISPR Therapeutics $VRTX $CRSP -20%; 27/04/2018 – A Phase III race. Yes! Vertex’s rapid-fire PhIII program hits a roadblock at the FDA. Will regulators force rival Galapagos to slow down too? $VRTX $GLPG; 26/04/2018 – Vertex Initiates Phase 3 Studies of VX-445, Tezacaftor and lvacaftor as a Triple Combination Regimen for People with Cystic Fibrosis; 24/04/2018 – Vertex Provides Customer Platform to DC Water; 15/05/2018 – VERTEX RESOURCE GROUP LTD QTRLY NET LOSS AND COMPREHENSIVE LOSS PER SHARE $0.01; 25/05/2018 – Pioneer Fundamental Growth Adds Booking, Exits Vertex; 26/04/2018 – Vertex Initiates Phase 3 Studies of VX-445, Tezacaftor and Ivacaftor as a Triple Combination Regimen for People with Cystic; 29/03/2018 – Vertex Appoints Kimberly White as Chief Commun Officer; 03/04/2018 – Vertex Tech Promises Joy of Fast Flight – Metres Above Sea; 19/03/2018 – VERTEX RESOURCE GROUP LTD – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.02

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.09, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 44 investors sold AMZN shares while 570 reduced holdings. 149 funds opened positions while 747 raised stakes. 266.06 million shares or 0.56% more from 264.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 10,286 are owned by Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt. Hartline Invest Corporation stated it has 2.86% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Utah Retirement invested 2.84% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Bnp Paribas Asset Mgmt Sa reported 2.55% stake. Tortoise Invest Limited Liability reported 206 shares. Ems Cap Limited Partnership has invested 6.01% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Hyman Charles D owns 1,047 shares. British Columbia Inv Mgmt Corporation stated it has 110,704 shares. Redwood Investments Ltd Liability Corporation reported 10,756 shares. Psagot Inv House Ltd holds 2,665 shares or 0.21% of its portfolio. Baldwin Mgmt Ltd Co invested in 0.97% or 1,780 shares. Guyasuta Advsrs Inc holds 0.91% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 4,638 shares. The Massachusetts-based Fiduciary Communication has invested 1.55% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Mount Vernon Assocs Md accumulated 4,747 shares. Amer Rech And stated it has 1.4% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Cognios Capital Llc, which manages about $312.20 million and $260.64 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ralph Lauren Corp (NYSE:RL) by 7,074 shares to 20,298 shares, valued at $2.30M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) by 15,687 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 15,188 shares, and cut its stake in Clorox Co Com Usd1.00 (NYSE:CLX).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.17 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.36, from 1.53 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 45 investors sold VRTX shares while 178 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 181 raised stakes. 235.36 million shares or 0.60% less from 236.79 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Wilbanks Smith And Thomas Asset holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) for 2,861 shares. C Worldwide Gp Holdg A S holds 0.16% or 68,557 shares in its portfolio. Conning Incorporated, a Connecticut-based fund reported 3,840 shares. Ameriprise Financial accumulated 2.44 million shares. Bailard, California-based fund reported 2,200 shares. Pinebridge Limited Partnership reported 767 shares. Litman Gregory Asset Limited Liability Com holds 0% or 14 shares in its portfolio. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department accumulated 59,019 shares. 281,421 were accumulated by Natl Pension. Greenleaf owns 2,101 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Orbimed Ltd Co has invested 2.76% in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX). Whittier reported 0% of its portfolio in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX). Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv holds 0.02% or 37,692 shares in its portfolio. Pinnacle Associate Limited, New York-based fund reported 1,100 shares. Lpl Limited Liability Co stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX).

Bnp Paribas Investment Partners Sa, which manages about $12.24 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Global Pmts Inc (NYSE:GPN) by 40,911 shares to 4,538 shares, valued at $727,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) by 40,576 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 819,452 shares, and cut its stake in Charles Riv Labs Intl Inc (NYSE:CRL).