Bnp Paribas Investment Partners Sa Has Boosted Its Aptargroup (ATR) Holding; Lci Industries (LCII) SI Decreased By 7.44%

Bnp Paribas Investment Partners Sa increased Aptargroup Inc (ATR) stake by 4% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Bnp Paribas Investment Partners Sa acquired 3,310 shares as Aptargroup Inc (ATR)’s stock rose 7.28%. The Bnp Paribas Investment Partners Sa holds 85,987 shares with $9.15 million value, up from 82,677 last quarter. Aptargroup Inc now has $7.56 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.85% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $118.07. About 2,529 shares traded. AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) has risen 18.07% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.07% the S&P500. Some Historical ATR News: 12/04/2018 – AptarGroup at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 26/04/2018 – APTARGROUP INC QTRLY NET SALES $ 703.35 MLN VS $ 601.32 MLN; 12/04/2018 – Aptar Food + Beverage and Cheer Pack North America Partner to Launch a Premade No-Spill Spouted Pouch Solution; 26/04/2018 – AptarGroup Sees 2Q Adj EPS 99c-Adj EPS $1.04; 26/04/2018 – AptarGroup 1Q Net $59.3M; 02/05/2018 – Aptar Adds Capabilities to Better Serve the Growing Color Cosmetics Market; Acquires Reboul, an Established and Innovative; 30/05/2018 – Aptar Pharma and Propeller Health Partner to Develop Digital Medicine Platform Across Therapeutic Areas; 07/05/2018 – AptarGroup at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 29/03/2018 AptarGroup Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – APTARGROUP 1Q ADJ EPS 99C, EST. 93C

Lci Industries (NYSE:LCII) had a decrease of 7.44% in short interest. LCII’s SI was 2.12 million shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 7.44% from 2.29 million shares previously. With 176,100 avg volume, 12 days are for Lci Industries (NYSE:LCII)’s short sellers to cover LCII’s short positions. The SI to Lci Industries’s float is 8.92%. The stock decreased 4.76% or $4.23 during the last trading session, reaching $84.71. About 200,319 shares traded or 16.54% up from the average. LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) has risen 1.36% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.36% the S&P500. Some Historical LCII News: 05/04/2018 – FRENCH CSA MAINTAINS LCI-TF1 CROSS-PROMOTION BAN UNTIL AUG. 31; 19/04/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: Coherence Imaging of the Cervical Epithelium With Scanning a/LCI; 24/05/2018 – LCI Industries Raises Dividend to 60c Vs. 55c; 04/05/2018 – LCI INDUSTRIES 1Q EPS $1.86; 12/03/2018 – LCI Industries Announces Retirement of John B. Lowe, Jr. From Board of Directors; 23/04/2018 – DJ LCI Industries, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LCII); 24/05/2018 – LCI INDUSTRIES BOOSTS QTRLY CASH DIV; 04/05/2018 – LCI INDUSTRIES LCII.N APRIL SALES ROSE 46 PCT TO $245 MLN; 12/03/2018 – LCI INDUSTRIES REPORTS RETIREMENT OF LOWE FROM BOARD; 04/05/2018 – LCI INDUSTRIES 1Q EPS $1.86, EST. $1.91

More notable recent LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Where LCI Industries’s (NYSE:LCII) Earnings Growth Stands Against Its Industry – Yahoo Finance” on July 22, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “LCI Industries (LCII) Tops Q2 EPS by 22c – StreetInsider.com” published on August 06, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “LCI Industries: Free Falling RV Segment Could Sting – Seeking Alpha” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Lippert Components Acquires Lewmar Marine Limited – Business Wire” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “LCI Industries Second Quarter 2019 Conference Call Scheduled for August 6, 2019, at 8:30 a.m. ET – Business Wire” with publication date: July 23, 2019.

LCI Industries, along with its subsidiaries, makes and supplies components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $2.12 billion. The firm operates through two divisions, Original Equipment Manufacturers and Aftermarket. It has a 15.84 P/E ratio. The OEM segment makes or distributes various components for the OEMs of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries, including buses; trailers used to haul boats, livestock, equipment, and other cargo; travel trailers, fifth-wheel travel trailers, folding camping trailers, and truck campers; trucks; pontoon boats; trains; manufactured homes; and modular housing.

More notable recent AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is AptarGroup’s (NYSE:ATR) Share Price Gain Of 100% Well Earned? – Yahoo Finance” on July 24, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is It Worth Considering AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) For Its Upcoming Dividend? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 25, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Aptargroup Inc (ATR) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “AptarGroup Leans on Pharma, Food, and Beverage Growth – Yahoo Finance” published on August 03, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “3 Reasons Morgan Stanley Is Bullish On AptarGroup – Benzinga” with publication date: July 08, 2019.

Among 2 analysts covering AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. AptarGroup had 7 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Thursday, August 1 the stock rating was maintained by UBS with “Neutral”. The company was maintained on Wednesday, March 20 by Robert W. Baird.