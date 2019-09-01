Bnp Paribas Investment Partners Sa Has Boosted Concho Res (CXO) Holding By $368,280; Liquidity Services (LQDT) Has 1.77 Sentiment

Liquidity Services Inc (LQDT) investors sentiment increased to 1.77 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.56, from 1.21 in 2018Q4. The ratio improved, as 55 investment professionals increased and started new equity positions, while 31 sold and reduced their stakes in Liquidity Services Inc. The investment professionals in our database now hold: 20.55 million shares, up from 20.30 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Liquidity Services Inc in top ten equity positions decreased from 2 to 1 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 8 Reduced: 23 Increased: 38 New Position: 17.

Bnp Paribas Investment Partners Sa increased Concho Res Inc (CXO) stake by 4.92% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Bnp Paribas Investment Partners Sa acquired 3,348 shares as Concho Res Inc (CXO)’s stock declined 10.20%. The Bnp Paribas Investment Partners Sa holds 71,399 shares with $7.92 million value, up from 68,051 last quarter. Concho Res Inc now has $14.32B valuation. The stock increased 0.66% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $73.15. About 2.21M shares traded. Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE:CXO) has declined 34.51% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.51% the S&P500. Some Historical CXO News: 28/03/2018 – RSP sells on Concho approach, source says [00:45 BST29 Mar 2018] [Proprietary] []; 26/03/2018 – CONCHO SAYS RECEIVED $280 MILLION IN SALE ON NON-CORE LEASEHOLD; 21/04/2018 – DJ Concho Resources Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CXO); 28/03/2018 – RSP sells on Concho approach; 01/05/2018 – CONCHO SEES 2Q PRODUCTION 226 TO 230 MBOE/D; 17/05/2018 – Andeavor, Concho Resources and Phillips 66 are among the top performers across 16 similar three-month oil price environments, according to hedge fund analytics tool Kensho; 28/03/2018 – Len Vermillion: #BREAKING: Concho acquiring RSP Permian in $9.5 billion merger; 28/03/2018 – Concho CEO Sees RSP Deal as `Road Map’ for Consolidating Permian; 28/03/2018 – CONCHO RESOURCES INC – SEES DEAL TO BE IMMEDIATELY ACCRETIVE TO KEY PER-SHARE METRICS; 25/05/2018 – Concho Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Among 8 analysts covering Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO), 7 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 88% are positive. Concho Resources has $16500 highest and $6400 lowest target. $123.13’s average target is 68.33% above currents $73.15 stock price. Concho Resources had 17 analyst reports since March 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Thursday, May 16 report. The rating was downgraded by Morgan Stanley on Tuesday, August 6 to “Underweight”. The stock has “Buy” rating by Morgan Stanley on Thursday, March 21. On Thursday, August 1 the stock rating was maintained by Bank of America with “Buy”. The firm has “Strong Buy” rating given on Friday, August 2 by Raymond James. On Wednesday, March 6 the stock rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Buy”. The stock has “Buy” rating by M Partners on Friday, August 30. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital on Wednesday, May 15 with “Overweight”. The stock of Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE:CXO) earned “Outperform” rating by Wells Fargo on Monday, August 12. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, June 24 report.

More notable recent Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE:CXO) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Concho: Lower Growth, Higher Cash Flows – Seeking Alpha” on August 29, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Concho Resources Underdelivers – Seeking Alpha” published on August 29, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “The Permian Basin Is Getting More Toxic to Investors – Yahoo Finance” on August 27, 2019. More interesting news about Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE:CXO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is ExxonMobil a Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 19, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Bill Nygren Drills Into Permian Basin Oil – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 22, 2019.

Since August 5, 2019, it had 5 insider buys, and 0 sales for $1.44 million activity. 700 shares were bought by Helms Susan J, worth $49,084. Shares for $654,000 were bought by HARPER JACK F on Wednesday, August 7. Schroer Brenda R bought $104,500 worth of Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE:CXO) on Thursday, August 15. The insider Merriman Gary A bought 2,000 shares worth $139,800. $492,240 worth of Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE:CXO) was bought by BRIDWELL TUCKER S on Monday, August 5.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold CXO shares while 131 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 157 raised stakes. 188.43 million shares or 0.36% less from 189.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Eaton Vance reported 40,609 shares stake. Amalgamated Bank holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE:CXO) for 23,759 shares. New York-based Silvercrest Asset Management Group Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.45% in Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE:CXO). Amica Mutual Ins, Rhode Island-based fund reported 3,106 shares. Timessquare Mngmt Limited Liability Company holds 708,300 shares or 0.61% of its portfolio. American Century has 0.28% invested in Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE:CXO) for 2.47 million shares. Axa holds 207,401 shares. Cubic Asset Mngmt Ltd reported 0.08% in Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE:CXO). Optimum Invest Advsrs holds 0.01% or 200 shares in its portfolio. Employees Retirement Systems Of Texas owns 0.01% invested in Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE:CXO) for 8,000 shares. Retirement Of Alabama invested in 0.13% or 250,206 shares. Parametric Ltd Liability Co stated it has 0.03% in Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE:CXO). The Connecticut-based Verition Fund Lc has invested 0.02% in Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE:CXO). 397,125 were reported by Royal Financial Bank Of Canada. Rafferty Asset Mgmt Limited Liability invested in 0.05% or 28,364 shares.

Bnp Paribas Investment Partners Sa decreased Las Vegas Sands Corp (NYSE:LVS) stake by 68,049 shares to 235,391 valued at $14.35 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Fastenal Co (NASDAQ:FAST) stake by 31,834 shares and now owns 245,703 shares. Msc Indl Direct Inc (NYSE:MSM) was reduced too.

Liquidity Services, Inc. provides e-commerce marketplace solutions to manage, value, and sell inventory and equipment for business and government clients in the United States. The company has market cap of $245.97 million. The companyÂ’s marketplaces include liquidation.com that enable firms to sell surplus and salvage consumer goods and capital assets; govliquidation.com, which enables federal government agencies and commercial businesses to sell surplus and scrap assets; and govdeals.com that enables local and state government entities, school boards, and public utilities to sell surplus and salvage assets. It currently has negative earnings. It also operates networkintl.com, which enables firms to sell idle, surplus, and scrap equipment in the gas and oil, petrochemical, and power generation industries; go-dove.com for firms in the United States, Europe, and Asia to sell manufacturing surplus and salvage capital assets; truckcenter.com, which enables firms to sell surplus and salvage transportation assets; irondirect.com that enables buyers to purchase equipment, attachments, parts, and services from manufacturers of construction equipment; and secondipity.com that provides clients a source of products through donating a portion of the proceeds of sale to charity.

Roumell Asset Management Llc holds 9.03% of its portfolio in Liquidity Services, Inc. for 481,257 shares. Harvey Partners Llc owns 272,500 shares or 3.48% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Staley Capital Advisers Inc has 1.47% invested in the company for 2.57 million shares. The New York-based Harber Asset Management Llc has invested 1.4% in the stock. Eam Investors Llc, a California-based fund reported 211,983 shares.

More notable recent Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Who Has Been Selling Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” on August 22, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Liquidity Services Inc (LQDT) Q3 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on August 05, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Kind Of Shareholders Own Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT)? – Yahoo Finance” on July 17, 2019. More interesting news about Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT) Excessively Paying Its CEO? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 11, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Liquidity Services (LQDT) Reports Q3 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

The stock increased 0.26% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $7.57. About 62,124 shares traded. Liquidity Services, Inc. (LQDT) has declined 6.19% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.19% the S&P500. Some Historical LQDT News: 27/03/2018 – Liquidity Services Hosts “Energy Insights 2018” Conference for Oil & Gas Professionals; 03/05/2018 – Liquidity Services 2Q Rev $60.1M; 03/05/2018 – Liquidity Services Sees 3Q Adj Loss/Shr 26c-Adj Loss/Shr 19c; 22/05/2018 – Liquidity Services Announces Upcoming Sales for Biopharmaceutical Assets on its Global Marketplace, Golndustry DoveBid; 26/04/2018 – Liquidation.com Launches Home Lighting Fixture Event; 27/03/2018 – Liquidity Services Hosts “Energy Insights 2018” Conference for Oil & Gas Professionals; 03/05/2018 – Liquidity Services Sees 3Q Loss/Shr 30c-Loss 21c; 14/05/2018 – Fidelity Management & Research Exits Liquidity Services; 14/05/2018 – Liquidation.com Launches Operation Graduation Online Auction Event; 22/05/2018 – Liquidity Services Announces Upcoming Sales for Biopharmaceutical Assets on its Global Marketplace, GoIndustry DoveBid