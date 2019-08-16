Bnp Paribas Investment Partners Sa Cut Stake in Las Vegas Sands (LVS) as Market Value Declined; As Cisco Systems (CSCO) Market Valuation Declined, Shareholder Stack Financial Management Lowered Its Holding

Stack Financial Management Inc decreased its stake in Cisco Systems Inc. (CSCO) by 1.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stack Financial Management Inc sold 16,043 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 954,208 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $51.52M, down from 970,251 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stack Financial Management Inc who had been investing in Cisco Systems Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $197.98 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 8.61% or $4.36 during the last trading session, reaching $46.25. About 61.39M shares traded or 179.21% up from the average. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 27/03/2018 – MEDIA-Cisco plans to sell networking software separate from hardware – The Information; 22/05/2018 – Tech Data Launches New Digital Platform to Enable Cisco Partners of the Future; 04/04/2018 – Cloudian to Demonstrate IP-Based Media Workflows with Cisco at NAB Show 2018; 21/03/2018 – Cisco (AppDynamics) Recognized as a Leader in Gartner’s Magic Quadrant for the Sixth Consecutive Year and Placed Highest on the Ability to Execute Axis; 23/03/2018 – Goldman Sachs has added Cisco Systems to its conviction list, predicting “significant” returns as the networking company embarks on share repurchasing; 01/05/2018 – Permira to Buy Cisco’s Service-Provider Video Software Unit; 03/05/2018 – Tech Data Expands Cisco Partner Enablement Framework to Accelerate Profitable Growth for U.S. Partners; 09/05/2018 – Yacktman Adds Amerco, Cuts Cisco, Buys More Reading: 13F; 01/05/2018 – Cisco loses Rowan Trollope, one of its top executives, to a small cloud software company; 01/05/2018 – Cisco Presenting at Cowen Conference May 30

Bnp Paribas Investment Partners Sa decreased its stake in Las Vegas Sands Corp (LVS) by 22.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bnp Paribas Investment Partners Sa sold 68,049 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.95% . The institutional investor held 235,391 shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.35 million, down from 303,440 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bnp Paribas Investment Partners Sa who had been investing in Las Vegas Sands Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $39.58B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.73% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $51.41. About 2.35M shares traded. Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) has declined 13.98% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.98% the S&P500. Some Historical LVS News: 09/05/2018 – Hong Kong group aims to curb money laundering around Asia; 05/04/2018 – Japan advances casino resort bill but more delays seen likely; 26/04/2018 – LAS VEGAS SANDS CORP LVS.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $76 FROM $74; 15/05/2018 – POINT72 SINGAPORE EXITED YUMC, SIMO, LVS, GOOS, WYNN IN 1Q: 13F; 03/04/2018 – Casino Guidelines in Japan Could Benefit MGM, Las Vegas Sands; 18/05/2018 – LAS VEGAS SANDS AFFIRMED BY FITCH; OUTLOOK STABLE; 26/04/2018 – LAS VEGAS SANDS CORP LVS.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $76 FROM $71; 25/04/2018 – Las Vegas Sands Boosted by New Tax Laws — Earnings Review; 07/05/2018 – Sands China Team Member Wins Las Vegas Sands’ Global Citizenship Award; 08/03/2018 – Fitch: Las Vegas Sands’ Ratings Unaffected by Sands Bethlehem Sale

Stack Financial Management Inc, which manages about $1.09 billion and $834.60M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Stanley Black & Decker Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 7,444 shares to 137,136 shares, valued at $18.67M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 67,343 shares in the quarter, for a total of 234,640 shares, and has risen its stake in Occidental Petroleum Corp. (NYSE:OXY).

More notable recent Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Can We See Significant Institutional Ownership On The Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Share Register? – Yahoo Finance” on July 25, 2019, also Marketwatch.com with their article: “Ciscoâ€™s stock had its worst single-day drop in almost six years – MarketWatch” published on August 15, 2019, Livetradingnews.com published: “Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, expected to be August 14 – Live Trading News” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Market Close Report: NASDAQ Composite index closes at 7766.62 down -7.32 points – Nasdaq” published on August 15, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Notable Friday Option Activity: VLO, AVGO, CSCO – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 02, 2019.

Analysts await Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.78 EPS, up 1.30% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.77 per share. LVS’s profit will be $600.44M for 16.48 P/E if the $0.78 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.72 actual EPS reported by Las Vegas Sands Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.33% EPS growth.

Bnp Paribas Investment Partners Sa, which manages about $11.95 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tapestry Inc by 61,760 shares to 847,677 shares, valued at $27.54 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 669,173 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.88M shares, and has risen its stake in Automatic Data Processing In (NASDAQ:ADP).

