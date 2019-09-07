Bnp Paribas Investment Partners Sa Cut Fortinet (FTNT) Position by $23.97 Million; Grand Jean Capital Management Lifted Stake in Blackstone Group LP (BX) by $773,228

Grand Jean Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Blackstone Group Lp (BX) by 6.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grand Jean Capital Management Inc bought 22,742 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.40% . The institutional investor held 381,207 shares of the investment managers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.33 million, up from 358,465 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grand Jean Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Blackstone Group Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $59.81 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.58% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $50.37. About 3.81 million shares traded. The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) has risen 37.24% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.24% the S&P500. Some Historical BX News: 09/04/2018 – S&PGR Places Hispania On Watch Neg On Blackstone Takeover Bid; 21/05/2018 – Blackstone Wins Battle for LaSalle With Pebblebrook Fighting On; 21/05/2018 – LASALLE HOTEL PROPERTIES – TRANSACTION IS NOT CONTINGENT ON RECEIPT OF FINANCING; 18/05/2018 – Blackstone exits Hilton after 11 years; 29/03/2018 – Blackstone Law, APC Has Filed a Lawsuit Against the Los Angeles Dodgers for Allegedly Trying to Corner the Secondary Ticket Market Causing Ticket Prices to Skyrocket; 22/03/2018 – Exclusive – Blackstone sells African energy developer; 25/05/2018 – Blackstone, Goldman Move Forward on Hovnanian CDS Trade (Video); 27/05/2018 – INVESTA OFFICE FUND GETS PROPOSAL FROM BLACKSTONE AT A$5.25/SHR; 30/04/2018 – Blackstone accelerates into US subprime car-loan market; 17/04/2018 – Blackstone to play greater NCR role, source says [17:03 BST17 Apr 2018] [Proprietary] []

Bnp Paribas Investment Partners Sa decreased its stake in Fortinet Inc (FTNT) by 66.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bnp Paribas Investment Partners Sa sold 288,827 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.60% . The institutional investor held 148,531 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.47 million, down from 437,358 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bnp Paribas Investment Partners Sa who had been investing in Fortinet Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.49 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.36% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $80.1. About 789,817 shares traded. Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) has risen 27.92% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.92% the S&P500. Some Historical FTNT News: 15/05/2018 – Starboard Value LP Exits Position in Fortinet; 09/05/2018 – CSPi Recognized as a Top 10 Fortinet Solution Provider by Leading Security Publication; 06/04/2018 – FORTINET INC FTNT.O : MONNESS CRESPI HARDT RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $60 FROM $56; 17/04/2018 – Fortinet Presenting at RSA Conference Tomorrow; 13/04/2018 – Fortinet Presenting at RSA Conference Apr 18; 16/04/2018 – Fortinet Delivers Integrated NOC-SOC Solution to Automate IT Processes and Security Response; 16/05/2018 – Fortinet Threat Landscape Report Reveals an Evolution of Malware to Exploit Cryptocurrencies; 16/05/2018 – Fortinet Presenting at Bank of America Conference Jun 5; 19/03/2018 – Hughes Wins Fortinet 2017 Global Partner of the Year Award; 04/05/2018 – FORTINET INC FTNT.O : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $61 FROM $58

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 38 investors sold BX shares while 157 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 143 raised stakes. 289.54 million shares or 5.09% less from 305.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Glenmede Trust Na reported 36,073 shares. 1832 Asset Mgmt LP invested 0% of its portfolio in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX). Sit Invest Associate stated it has 0.01% in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX). Davis R M reported 9,300 shares. E&G Advsr Limited Partnership invested in 45,102 shares. Coe Mngmt Ltd Com holds 0.62% or 15,280 shares in its portfolio. Plante Moran Fincl Advsrs Limited Com stated it has 337 shares. California Public Employees Retirement Systems holds 941,557 shares. First Personal, North Carolina-based fund reported 8,070 shares. Raymond James stated it has 0.06% in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX). Tortoise Investment Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation has 400 shares. Burns J W Inc New York holds 11,452 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Exane Derivatives holds 8,757 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Mathes Com has 0.1% invested in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) for 5,800 shares. 600,000 were reported by State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D.

Grand Jean Capital Management Inc, which manages about $351.43M and $245.63M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 4,000 shares to 6,055 shares, valued at $488,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) by 19,793 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 69,868 shares, and cut its stake in Cadence Bancorporation.

More notable recent The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Blackstone: Consider This First-Rate Dividend Champion For Long-Term Income Growth – Seeking Alpha” on August 18, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Why Tallgrass Energy Stock Is Soaring Today – Motley Fool” published on August 28, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On The Blackstone Group L.P. (BX)? – Yahoo Finance” on June 11, 2019. More interesting news about The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Blackstone And Tallgrass Further Discredit The MLP Model – Seeking Alpha” published on September 04, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Blackstone’s Goodman to retire from full-time role at year-end – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 29, 2019.

Analysts await Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.35 EPS, up 25.00% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.28 per share. FTNT’s profit will be $58.95M for 57.21 P/E if the $0.35 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.43 actual EPS reported by Fortinet, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -18.60% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Fortinet Extends Support for VMware to Boost Cloud Security – Nasdaq” on August 27, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Wednesday Sector Leaders: Services, Technology & Communications – Nasdaq” published on August 21, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Palo Alto (PANW) to Report Q4 Earnings: What’s in the Cards? – Nasdaq” on September 02, 2019. More interesting news about Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Zacks.com featured highlights include: Crocs, Skechers, Tandem, CyberArk and Fortinet – Nasdaq” published on August 21, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Fortinet (FTNT) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 18, 2019.

Bnp Paribas Investment Partners Sa, which manages about $11.95B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Regions Finl Corp New (NYSE:RF) by 527,984 shares to 632,919 shares, valued at $8.96 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pulte Group Inc (NYSE:PHM) by 239,375 shares in the quarter, for a total of 256,493 shares, and has risen its stake in Parsley Energy Inc (NYSE:PE).