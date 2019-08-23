Bnp Paribas Investment Partners Sa Cut By $2.09 Million Its Waters (WAT) Stake; 1 Analysts Bullish AmerisourceBergen (ABC)

Among 2 analysts covering AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. AmerisourceBergen has $10000 highest and $76 lowest target. $88’s average target is 2.86% above currents $85.55 stock price. AmerisourceBergen had 6 analyst reports since March 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Argus Research maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, June 3 report. Bank of America downgraded it to “Underperform” rating and $76 target in Wednesday, April 10 report. See AmerisourceBergen Corporation (NYSE:ABC) latest ratings:

03/06/2019 Broker: Argus Research Rating: Buy Old Target: $115.0000 New Target: $100.0000 Maintain

08/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Upgrade

23/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

10/04/2019 Broker: Bank of America Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Underperform Old Target: $95 New Target: $76 Downgrade

10/04/2019 Broker: Evercore Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: In-Line Downgrade

07/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $17.82 billion. The Company’s Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers. It has a 19.03 P/E ratio. It also provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; and packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers.

The stock decreased 0.89% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $85.55. About 988,830 shares traded. AmerisourceBergen Corporation (NYSE:ABC) has risen 5.11% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.11% the S&P500. Some Historical ABC News: 16/04/2018 – Amazon shelves plans to sell, distribute drugs to hospitals- CNBC; 23/03/2018 – TEAMSTERS SEEK AMERISOURCEBERGEN FILES ON PRE-FILLED SYRINGES; 15/05/2018 – U.S. state attorneys general sue Purdue Pharma over opioid epidemic; 10/05/2018 – AmerisourceBergen Declares Quarterly Dividend; 08/03/2018 – AmerisourceBergen (ABC) Ticks Higher on Renewed Chatter Post Mega Deal; 15/05/2018 – Vulcan Adds Facebook, Exits Booking, Cuts AmerisourceBergen: 13F; 20/03/2018 – DRUG DISTRIBUTORS AMERISOURCEBERGEN, MCKESSON, CARDINAL PLUNGE; 02/05/2018 – AmerisourceBergen 2Q EPS $1.29; 02/05/2018 – AmerisourceBergen Sees FY18 Adjusted Operating Income Growth to Be Flat; 08/03/2018 – Kentucky sues drug distributor AmerisourceBergen over opioid epidemic

More notable recent AmerisourceBergen Corporation (NYSE:ABC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Should You Know About The Future Of AmerisourceBergen Corporation’s (NYSE:ABC)? – Yahoo Finance” on July 25, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Smead Value Fund Buys 2 Stocks in 2nd Quarter – Yahoo Finance” published on August 22, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why Mallinckrodt and Endo International Shares Jumped Today – Yahoo Finance” on August 19, 2019. More interesting news about AmerisourceBergen Corporation (NYSE:ABC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “AmerisourceBergen Corp (ABC) Q3 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “15 Stocks To Watch For August 1, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

