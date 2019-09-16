Bnp Paribas Investment Partners Sa Boosted Its International Business Machs (IBM) Position by $3.87 Million; Stock Value Rose; Five9 Com (FIVN) Shareholder Parametric Portfolio Associates Cut Position as Valuation Declined

Parametric Portfolio Associates Llc decreased its stake in Five9 Inc Com (FIVN) by 21.72% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parametric Portfolio Associates Llc sold 36,936 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.80% . The institutional investor held 133,086 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.83M, down from 170,022 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates Llc who had been investing in Five9 Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.27B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.19% or $1.21 during the last trading session, reaching $53.93. About 620,025 shares traded. Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) has risen 53.42% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 53.42% the S&P500. Some Historical FIVN News: 01/05/2018 – Five9 Raises 2018 Guidance for Rev and Bottom Line; 01/05/2018 – FIVE9 1Q ADJ EPS 8C, EST. 3C; 01/05/2018 – Five9 Sees 2018 Rev $235.8M-$238.8M; 15/05/2018 – Sekure Merchant Deploys CallMiner Speech Analytics via Five9 to Boost Sales Conversions; 08/03/2018 – Fuze Strengthens Cloud-Based Contact Center Offering through Expanded Partnerships with NICE inContact and Five9; 01/05/2018 – Five9 1Q Loss/Shr 1c; 10/04/2018 – Online Educational Assessment Organization Moves 550 Concurrent Contact Center Agents to the Cloud; 01/05/2018 – Five9 Had Seen 2018 Rev $231M-$234M; 15/05/2018 – Five9 Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 15/05/2018 – Alkeon Capital Management Buys New 1.3% Position in Five9

Bnp Paribas Investment Partners Sa increased its stake in International Business Machs (IBM) by 14.96% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bnp Paribas Investment Partners Sa bought 28,256 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.46% . The institutional investor held 217,102 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $29.94M, up from 188,846 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bnp Paribas Investment Partners Sa who had been investing in International Business Machs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $127.27B market cap company. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $143.67. About 2.06M shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has risen 1.89% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.89% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 11/04/2018 – Silicon Valley Company Announces IBM General Manager as its CEO; 17/04/2018 – IBM 1Q GAAP and Operating Tax Rates Include $800 Million Discrete Tax Benefit; 09/03/2018 – IBM: No Targets? That’s Somewhat By Design, Says CFO — Barron’s Blog; 17/04/2018 – IBM – IN THE FIRST QUARTER, CURRENCY DROVE 5 OF THE 9 POINTS OF EXPENSE GROWTH- CONF CALL; 15/03/2018 – MasterCard and IBM to set up European `data trust’; 02/04/2018 – Flashpoint Accelerates Channel and Strategic Partner Initiatives; Appoints Former IBM Executive Jeff Seifert as Global Channel; 29/03/2018 – IBM – IMPACT OF THE CHANGES ESSENTIALLY OFFSET EACH OTHER WITHIN CO’S 2018 EXPECTATIONS OF AT LEAST $13.80 OF OPERATING EPS; 21/05/2018 – SYNCSORT ADVANCES SECURITY STRATEGY WITH ACQUISITION OF TOWNSEND SECURITY’S IBM l DATA PRIVACY PRODUCTS; 29/03/2018 – IBM: National reports coming in that IBM is doing major employee cuts throughout company. Anybody know if anything is happening in #rochmn?; 17/04/2018 – OpenSource: SCO Amends IBM Complaint Again

Bnp Paribas Investment Partners Sa, which manages about $12.24B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Berry Global Group Inc (NYSE:BERY) by 37,871 shares to 209,143 shares, valued at $11.00M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in V F Corp (NYSE:VFC) by 16,108 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 45,618 shares, and cut its stake in Cdw Corp (NASDAQ:CDW).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.05, from 1.03 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 53 investors sold IBM shares while 532 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 460 raised stakes. 472.00 million shares or 0.21% less from 473.01 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Umb Fincl Bank N A Mo holds 0.16% or 46,795 shares in its portfolio. Conning Incorporated owns 277,738 shares for 1.27% of their portfolio. Gfs Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.41% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Elm Advsrs Limited holds 6,827 shares or 0.64% of its portfolio. Blue Edge Capital Limited Com, a Virginia-based fund reported 5,500 shares. Aspen Inv Mgmt has invested 0.2% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Cubic Asset Limited Liability invested in 21,433 shares or 0.89% of the stock. Davidson Investment invested 0.04% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Putnam Invests Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.26% or 854,423 shares in its portfolio. Beddow Mngmt reported 4.58% stake. Walleye Trading Limited Liability Corporation, Minnesota-based fund reported 3,818 shares. Beck Mack Oliver Limited Liability holds 0.05% or 10,613 shares. Oakworth has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Balasa Dinverno Foltz Ltd Company invested in 0.04% or 2,188 shares. Sg Americas Ltd Llc has 442,281 shares for 0.42% of their portfolio.

Analysts await Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $-0.04 earnings per share, down 200.00% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.04 per share. After $0.03 actual earnings per share reported by Five9, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -233.33% negative EPS growth.

Parametric Portfolio Associates Llc, which manages about $121.11 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in United States Steel Corp (NYSE:X) by 579,394 shares to 1.27 million shares, valued at $19.37 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Danone (DANOY) by 124,915 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.99 million shares, and has risen its stake in Cooper Cos Inc/The (NYSE:COO).