Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa Upped Its Portola Pharmaceuticals (PTLA) Holding; As Matador Res Co (MTDR) Share Value Rose, Retirement Systems Of Alabama Has Lifted Position

Retirement Systems Of Alabama increased its stake in Matador Res Co (MTDR) by 3.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Retirement Systems Of Alabama bought 15,999 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.39% with the market. The institutional investor held 449,842 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.70 million, up from 433,843 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Retirement Systems Of Alabama who had been investing in Matador Res Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.30 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $19.68. About 1.20M shares traded. Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR) has declined 39.01% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 43.44% the S&P500. Some Historical MTDR News: 20/03/2018 – MATADOR TO B1 FROM B2 BY MOODY’S; 15/05/2018 – MATADOR PARTNERS GROUP AG SQL.BE – PLANS TO FURTHER INCREASE ITS DIVIDEND; 15/05/2018 – Matador Resources at Stephens Energy Executive Summit Tomorrow; 18/05/2018 – MATADOR MINING LTD MZZ.AX – APPOINTS OF PAUL CRIDDLE AS ITS MANAGING DIRECTOR; 15/05/2018 – MATADOR PARTNERS GROUP AG SQL.BE – EXPECTS SIGNIFICANTLY HIGHER PROFITS FOR CURRENT FY AND INCREASES ITS FULL-YEAR FORECAST; 24/04/2018 – MATADOR PRIVATE EQUITY AG MT4.BN – SHAREHOLDERS OF MATADOR PRIVATE EQUITY AG TO DECIDE ON MERGER AT GENERAL MEETING; 02/05/2018 – Matador Resources 1Q Net $59.9M; 07/03/2018 – Matador Resources Non-Deal Roadshow Set By SunTrust for Mar. 14; 22/05/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades Matador Resources To ‘B+’; Outlook Stable; 20/04/2018 – DJ Matador Resources Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MTDR)

Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa increased its stake in Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc (PTLA) by 355.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa bought 11,736 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.97% with the market. The institutional investor held 15,040 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $521.89 million, up from 3,304 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa who had been investing in Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.78 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.34% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $26.07. About 872,119 shares traded. Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLA) has declined 27.28% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.71% the S&P500. Some Historical PTLA News: 16/03/2018 – California Pacific Homes’ Silverleaf Charms Buyers With Detached Courtyard Designs in Portola Springs®; 25/04/2018 – Portola Pharmaceuticals to Present New Interim Phase 2 Data for Cerdulatinib at the 2018 American Society of Clinical Oncology; 25/04/2018 – Portola Pharmaceuticals to Present New Interim Phase 2 Data for Cerdulatinib at the 2018 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting; 04/04/2018 – Portola Pharmaceuticals Reports Inducement Grants Under NASDAQ Listing Rule 5635(c)(4); 12/03/2018 – PTLA: ANDEXXA SHOWED EXCELLENT/GOOD HEMOSTASIS IN 83% PATIENTS; 10/05/2018 – Two New California Pacific Homes Neighborhoods Debut This Summer in Portola Springs® Village; 08/05/2018 – Portola at American Society of Clinical Oncology Meeting Jun 4; 03/05/2018 – U.S. FDA APPROVES PORTOLA PHARMACEUTICALS’ ANDEXXA®; 24/05/2018 – AGC Biologics Cleared for Commercial Manufacture of Portola’s FDA-Approved Andexxa®; 12/03/2018 – Portola Pharmaceuticals Appoints Biotech Legal Veteran John Moriarty as Executive Vice President and General Counsel

Investors sentiment increased to 2.04 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.14, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 9 investors sold PTLA shares while 40 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 61.89 million shares or 2.87% less from 63.72 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Deutsche Bancshares Ag invested in 273,980 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Parametric Port Assoc Limited Co accumulated 67,941 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & Communication has invested 0.01% in Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLA). Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky owns 0.01% invested in Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLA) for 25,435 shares. Rafferty Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company reported 154,307 shares. Manufacturers Life Ins The stated it has 42,666 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 71,778 are owned by Guggenheim Llc. Northern Trust Corp holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLA) for 830,822 shares. Raymond James Financial Service holds 9,180 shares or 0% of its portfolio. State Street has 3.39M shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Moreover, Fmr Limited Company has 0% invested in Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLA) for 1.01 million shares. First Hawaiian Bancshares owns 86 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Jane Street Gp Lc stated it has 0% in Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLA). Daiwa Securities Group Incorporated has invested 0% in Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLA). 3.97M are owned by Cadian Mgmt L P.

Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa, which manages about $46265.01 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fidelity National Information Services Inc (Call) (NYSE:FIS) by 131,791 shares to 4 shares, valued at $45.24 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ralph Lauren Corp (Put) (NYSE:RL) by 418,111 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 41 shares, and cut its stake in Southwest Airlines Co (Call) (NYSE:LUV).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.5 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.38, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 18 investors sold MTDR shares while 62 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 108.09 million shares or 0.01% more from 108.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Retirement Of Alabama holds 449,842 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Waddell & Reed Fincl reported 1.45M shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Brinker Cap Incorporated holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR) for 33,656 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt has invested 0% in Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR). Massachusetts Serv Commerce Ma accumulated 0.01% or 945,525 shares. Us Savings Bank De invested in 49,414 shares. Pitcairn has 0.03% invested in Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR). Penn Davis Mcfarland invested 0.3% of its portfolio in Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR). Suntrust Banks Incorporated holds 83,344 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Landscape Cap Lc holds 0.03% or 13,818 shares in its portfolio. Stevens Capital Mngmt Lp stated it has 0.02% in Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR). Great West Life Assurance Communications Can accumulated 63,903 shares. Moreover, Cs Mckee Lp has 0.1% invested in Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR). Clear Harbor Asset Management Limited Liability Corp invested in 144,639 shares or 0.57% of the stock. Timessquare Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.36% in Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR) or 2.41M shares.

Since March 7, 2019, it had 6 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $273,060 activity. Shares for $33,560 were bought by Hairford Matthew V. STEWART KENNETH L. bought $88,800 worth of Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR) on Friday, May 24. 5,000 shares were bought by Robinson Bradley M, worth $83,800.

Retirement Systems Of Alabama, which manages about $20.58B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Evergy Inc by 401,938 shares to 118,566 shares, valued at $6.88 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ingredion Inc (NYSE:INGR) by 21,992 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 86,784 shares, and cut its stake in Wellcare Health Plans Inc (NYSE:WCG).