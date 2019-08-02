Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa Trimmed Stake in Seagate Technology Plc (STX) by $2.36 Billion; As Fedex (FDX) Stock Declined, Shareholder Paragon Capital Management Increased Its Holding

Paragon Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Fedex Corp (FDX) by 15.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Paragon Capital Management Llc bought 5,945 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.13% . The institutional investor held 43,711 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.93M, up from 37,766 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Paragon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Fedex Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $42.59 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.23% or $7.22 during the last trading session, reaching $163.31. About 2.99M shares traded or 33.06% up from the average. FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) has declined 29.08% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.08% the S&P500. Some Historical FDX News: 20/03/2018 – WSOCTV: #BREAKING: FBI says suspicious package at FedEx shipping center near Austin airport “contained explosive device.”; 20/03/2018 – CincinnatiBusCou: Police: Austin bomber may be using commercial shippers; Explosion rocks FedEx site north of San Antonio; 20/03/2018 – Correct: FedEx 3Q Adj EPS $3.72, Not $2.30; 20/03/2018 – Global Regina: BREAKING: A package containing nails and shrapnel exploded at a FedEx centre in Texas early Tuesday morning,; 04/04/2018 – Moody’s affirms Baa3 rating on Aero Nashville, LLC Project (TN); 16/05/2018 – BTC Manager: “Blockchain has the Ability to Completely Change Logistics,” Says FedEx CEO; 20/03/2018 – KCEN News: Bomb found at FedEx near airport linked to Austin explosions; 20/03/2018 – FDX: U.S. TAX REFORM BENEFITS TO BE PARTLY OFFSET BY TARIFFS; 05/04/2018 – The central issue is the 5.5 percent minimum “institutional” cost contribution requirement from the post office’s package business, which competes with UPS and FedEx; 08/05/2018 – FEDEX CORP – PURCHASE OF GROUP ANNUITY CONTRACT WILL BE FUNDED DIRECTLY BY ASSETS OF PENSION PLANS

Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa decreased its stake in Seagate Technology Plc (STX) by 19.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa sold 49,183 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.14% . The institutional investor held 203,425 shares of the electronic components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.74B, down from 252,608 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa who had been investing in Seagate Technology Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.81B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $46.26. About 4.41M shares traded or 63.98% up from the average. Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) has declined 14.24% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.24% the S&P500. Some Historical STX News: 01/05/2018 – Seagate Beats, More Downside Likely; 01/05/2018 – SEAGATE 3Q REV. $2.8B, EST. $2.75B; 08/04/2018 – Seagate Showcases Latest Products, Partnerships and Unveils New Online Community to Industry-Leading Media & Entertainment; 28/03/2018 – Western Digital vs. Seagate: Battle Royale of ‘HAMR’ Against ‘MAMR’ — Barron’s Blog; 01/05/2018 – Seagate 3Q Adj EPS $1.46; 25/05/2018 – Seagate and HTC VIVE Jointly Announce VR Power Drive to Create a New VR Experience; 18/04/2018 – Luxury Lifestyle Awards Praises Rixos Seagate Sharm Resort for Excellence in Service; 01/05/2018 – Seagate 3Q EPS $1.31; 28/03/2018 – Western Digital vs Seagate: Battle Royale of ‘HAMR’ Against ‘MAMR’ — Barron’s Blog; 09/05/2018 – Australian Gov: US Patent Issued to SEAGATE TECHNOLOGY on May 8 for “Recognizing and identifying defect patterns on magnetic

Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa, which manages about $46265.01B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Timberland Bancorp Inc/Wa (NASDAQ:TSBK) by 1,370 shares to 1,573 shares, valued at $44.01 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Novavax Inc (NASDAQ:NVAX) by 78,312 shares in the quarter, for a total of 79,331 shares, and has risen its stake in Houlihan Lokey Inc.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $99.91 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.8 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 46 investors sold STX shares while 170 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 97 raised stakes. 230.44 million shares or 11.97% less from 261.76 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Asset Mgmt One Ltd has 192,240 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Schafer Cullen Mngmt holds 0% or 4,310 shares. Private Advisor Gru Limited Co holds 6,812 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Massachusetts Fincl Ma reported 202,902 shares stake. Amer Century Companies accumulated 0.02% or 383,671 shares. Aviva Public Ltd Com stated it has 0.03% in Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX). Aull & Monroe Invest Management reported 21,424 shares stake. Qci Asset Mgmt New York reported 0% in Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX). Mitsubishi Ufj Secs Com Limited invested 0.1% in Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX). Korea Corp, a Korea-based fund reported 20,400 shares. 4,681 were reported by Conning Inc. Fincl Bank Of The West holds 0.06% in Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) or 10,273 shares. Enterprise Financial Services Corp reported 568 shares stake. Todd Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation owns 66,700 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Moreover, Camelot Portfolios Ltd Liability Com has 0.35% invested in Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 88 investors sold FDX shares while 329 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 372 raised stakes. 175.06 million shares or 9.39% less from 193.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Mngmt Lc has 0.01% invested in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) for 5,400 shares. Wetherby Asset Mngmt invested in 0.11% or 4,860 shares. Salem Inv Counselors has 0.01% invested in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Westpac Banking holds 0% or 22,944 shares. Macquarie Group Incorporated Ltd reported 4,400 shares. Brighton Jones Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 1,552 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Wendell David Assoc stated it has 0.42% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Moreover, Bnp Paribas Asset Mgmt Sa has 0.28% invested in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) for 181,378 shares. Eagleclaw Managment Limited Liability Company accumulated 1.17% or 14,185 shares. Menora Mivtachim Ltd holds 0.94% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) or 193,127 shares. Staley Advisers owns 28,379 shares for 0.38% of their portfolio. Mirador Cap Ptnrs LP owns 0.12% invested in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) for 1,176 shares. Aviva Public Ltd reported 171,522 shares or 0.21% of all its holdings. Southeast Asset Advisors holds 0.36% of its portfolio in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) for 7,447 shares. Bluestein R H Commerce, Michigan-based fund reported 1,939 shares.

Paragon Capital Management Llc, which manages about $100.95 million and $210.52 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IWB) by 3,006 shares to 86,177 shares, valued at $13.56M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Paychex Inc (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 4,095 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 123,019 shares, and cut its stake in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE).