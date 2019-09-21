Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa Stake in Green Plains (GPRE) Has Decreased as Valuation Declined; Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Company Maintains Stake in Southern Co (SO)

Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa decreased its stake in Green Plains Inc (GPRE) by 27.06% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa sold 7,655 shares as the company’s stock declined 41.20% . The institutional investor held 20,629 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $222.38 million, down from 28,284 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa who had been investing in Green Plains Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $385.68M market cap company. The stock decreased 3.44% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $10.1. About 752,104 shares traded. Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) has declined 37.52% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.52% the S&P500.

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Company increased its stake in Southern Co (SO) by 21.94% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Company bought 6,197 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.01% . The institutional investor held 34,440 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.90 million, up from 28,243 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Company who had been investing in Southern Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $64.15B market cap company. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $61.11. About 7.47 million shares traded or 55.89% up from the average. The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) has risen 17.30% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.30% the S&P500. Some Historical SO News: 02/05/2018 – Southern Co 1Q EPS 93c; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO – GULF POWER SPA ALSO PROVIDES UPON CERTAIN OTHER SPECIFIED CIRCUMSTANCES CO TO PAY PURCHASER A TERMINATION FEE OF $100 MLN; 02/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CFO AFFIRMS 2022 COMPLETE DATE FOR VOGTLE NUKE PROJECT; 11/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO RAISES FARLEY 1 REACTOR TO 13% POWER FROM 0%: NRC; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN M&A CALL CONCLUDES; 21/05/2018 – NextEra to buy some Southern Co assets for $5.08 bln; 21/05/2018 – Southern Slims Downs After Bets on Big Projects Fail to Pay Off; 27/03/2018 – Florida Public Service Commission unanimously Approves Florida City Gas Rate Case Settlement; 17/04/2018 – Southern Co. Names Andrew W. Evans CFO Effective June 1, 2018; 23/05/2018 – Southern Sells Solar Stake to Global Atlantic for $1.2 Billion

Investors sentiment increased to 1.46 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.09, from 1.37 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 18 investors sold GPRE shares while 34 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 37.47 million shares or 0.62% less from 37.71 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue invested in 0% or 13,240 shares. Bankshares Of Mellon Corp accumulated 1.94M shares or 0.01% of the stock. Susquehanna Intll Grp Llp holds 0% in Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) or 17,426 shares. Aperio Gp Limited Com has 0% invested in Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) for 9,414 shares. Vanguard Gp holds 3.37M shares or 0% of its portfolio. Moreover, Nelson Van Denburg Campbell Wealth Management Group Ltd Liability has 0% invested in Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) for 500 shares. Donald Smith & Incorporated accumulated 253,211 shares or 0.11% of the stock. State Street Corporation owns 1.70M shares for 0% of their portfolio. Lazard Asset Mgmt Limited Company accumulated 19,490 shares. Macquarie Gru has invested 0% in Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE). D E Shaw And Com Incorporated has 45,200 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Invesco has 0% invested in Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE). Trexquant Lp invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE). Great West Life Assurance Can invested 0% of its portfolio in Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE). Colorado-based Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has invested 0% in Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE).

Analysts await Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $-0.76 earnings per share, down 145.16% or $0.45 from last year’s $-0.31 per share. After $-1.13 actual earnings per share reported by Green Plains Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -32.74% EPS growth.

Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa, which manages about $50189.81B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Petroleo Brasileiro Sa (NYSE:PBR) by 780,949 shares to 1.29 million shares, valued at $20.07 billion in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (Put) (NASDAQ:REGN) by 371 shares in the quarter, for a total of 552 shares, and has risen its stake in Global Blood Therapeutics Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.28 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.01, from 1.29 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 33 investors sold SO shares while 284 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 312 raised stakes. 589.04 million shares or 2.90% more from 572.43 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Alabama-based Andra Ap has invested 0.2% in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Allsquare Wealth Management Lc has invested 0.04% in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Amer Asset Inc reported 13,521 shares. Income Prns Ltd Liability accumulated 0.01% or 13,626 shares. Greenleaf holds 0% or 5,085 shares in its portfolio. Hourglass Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 3,950 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Benedict accumulated 16,203 shares. Tdam Usa Incorporated holds 0.17% or 44,090 shares. California-based Destination Wealth Management has invested 0% in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Cap Inc Ok holds 0.69% or 250,619 shares in its portfolio. Lathrop Investment Management stated it has 0.11% of its portfolio in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Brookmont Cap invested in 25,302 shares or 0.84% of the stock. Pennsylvania-based Federated Pa has invested 1.27% in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Bridges Inv Mgmt has invested 0.05% in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Old Natl National Bank & Trust In owns 12,461 shares.

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Company, which manages about $543.06 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB) by 9,667 shares to 42,392 shares, valued at $1.69 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dollar General Corp (NYSE:DG) by 3,964 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 14,676 shares, and cut its stake in O’reilly Automotive Inc New Com (NASDAQ:ORLY).