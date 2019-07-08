Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa Stake in Avon Products (AVP) Trimmed as Stock Price Rose; Washington Capital Management Increased Mylan N V (MYL) Holding by $615,020

Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa decreased its stake in Avon Products Inc (AVP) by 76.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa sold 371,812 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.38% with the market. The institutional investor held 113,983 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $335.11M, down from 485,795 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa who had been investing in Avon Products Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.80B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.11% or $0.045 during the last trading session, reaching $3.995. About 1.21 million shares traded. Avon Products, Inc. (NYSE:AVP) has risen 66.49% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 62.06% the S&P500. Some Historical AVP News: 11/05/2018 – S&PGR Rates Avon-Washington Twp Pub Lib, IN GO Bonds ‘AA-‘; 26/03/2018 – AVON PRODUCTS – ENTERED INTO NOMINATION AGREEMENT WITH SHAH CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, NUORION ADVISORS, AND BARINGTON CAPITAL GROUP, AMONG OTHERS; 03/04/2018 – Avon Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 14/03/2018 – SHIP FINANCE INTERNATIONAL – SFL AVON DELIVERY TO NEW OWNER EXPECTED IN APRIL, CO EXPECTS A MINOR BOOK GAIN IN CONNECTION WITH SALE; 26/03/2018 – Avon calls truce with Barington, nominates CEO Mitarotonda to board; 03/05/2018 – AVON PRODUCTS – ACTIVE REPRESENTATIVES AND ENDING REPRESENTATIVES DECLINED 4% AND 1%, RESPECTIVELY, LARGELY DUE TO DECLINES IN BRAZIL IN QTR; 26/03/2018 – Avon Products Will Nominate James A. Mitarotonda for Bd; 10/04/2018 – American Cancer Society Welcomes Avon as National Presenting Sponsor of Making Strides Against Breast Cancer Walks; 03/05/2018 – Avon Products 1Q Cont Ops Loss/Shr 6c; 27/03/2018 – 2018-2022 Report on the US Color Cosmetics Market with Key Players Coty, Este Lauder, L’Oreal, LVMH, and New Avon Covered – ResearchAndMarkets.com

Washington Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Mylan N V (MYL) by 44.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Washington Capital Management Inc bought 21,965 shares as the company’s stock declined 35.84% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 71,440 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.03M, up from 49,475 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Washington Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Mylan N V for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.95 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.92% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $19.31. About 695,111 shares traded. Mylan N.V. (NASDAQ:MYL) has declined 47.60% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 52.03% the S&P500. Some Historical MYL News: 09/05/2018 – FDA ADDED MYLAN’S EPIPEN TO DRUG SHORTAGE LIST ON WEDNESDAY; 25/04/2018 – Mylan Adds to Growing Women’s Healthcare Portfolio with Launch of Generic for Oral Contraceptive Yaz®; 25/04/2018 – GLAXO SEES FY ADJ EPS GROWTH 4-7% CER IF NO ADVAIR GENERIC; 10/05/2018 – MYLAN-ON APRIL 9, A UNIT RECEIVED CIVIL INVESTIGATIVE DEMAND FROM COMMERCIAL LITIGATION BRANCH OF U.S. DOJ CONCERNING TAA COMPLIANCE FOR SOME PRODUCTS; 11/04/2018 – Mylan Acquires Exclusive License to Commercialize in Europe; 09/05/2018 – Mylan Faces EpiPen Shortage as Slowing Sales Trip Up Its Results; 11/04/2018 – MYLAN NV – COMPANIES EXPECT TO RECEIVE A DECISION FROM EMA IN SECOND HALF OF 2018; 23/04/2018 – WV MetroSources: Mylan layoffs include some non-union employees; 25/04/2018 – GlaxoSmithKline: Advair Introduction Subject to no Substitutable Generic Competitor; 14/05/2018 – U.S. Food and Drug Administration Accepts and Acknowledges Coherus BioSciences Biologics License Application of CHS-1701 (Pegfilgrastim Biosimilar Candidate) for Review

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.17, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 18 investors sold AVP shares while 65 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 50 raised stakes. 318.29 million shares or 0.24% more from 317.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Spark Investment Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.19% in Avon Products, Inc. (NYSE:AVP) or 1.39 million shares. 803 were reported by Signaturefd Lc. California Employees Retirement reported 1.39 million shares stake. Deutsche Bank & Trust Ag owns 3.26 million shares. Jacobs Levy Equity holds 0.08% or 1.84M shares in its portfolio. Louisiana State Employees Retirement owns 165,400 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Sg Americas Securities invested in 213,914 shares. Morgan Stanley reported 0% of its portfolio in Avon Products, Inc. (NYSE:AVP). Mycio Wealth Prtnrs Lc accumulated 16,461 shares. Wolverine Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Co invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Avon Products, Inc. (NYSE:AVP). 12.55 million are owned by Archon Capital Llc. Renaissance Ltd Liability has 0.06% invested in Avon Products, Inc. (NYSE:AVP) for 24.02M shares. Parkside Bankshares And Tru reported 616 shares. Cleararc Cap Incorporated invested 0.01% in Avon Products, Inc. (NYSE:AVP). Caprock Grp reported 312,757 shares.

Analysts await Avon Products, Inc. (NYSE:AVP) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.03 earnings per share, up 200.00% or $0.06 from last year’s $-0.03 per share. AVP’s profit will be $13.49M for 33.29 P/E if the $0.03 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.03 actual earnings per share reported by Avon Products, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa, which manages about $46265.01 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hamilton Lane Inc by 3,479 shares to 3,762 shares, valued at $163.95M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Deere And Co (Put) (NYSE:DE) by 214 shares in the quarter, for a total of 419 shares, and has risen its stake in Fitbit Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to Infinity in 2019 Q1. Its up Infinity, from 0.33 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 0 investors sold MYL shares while 0 reduced holdings. 1 funds opened positions while 1 raised stakes. 259,686 shares or 99.91% more from 129,903 shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gulf Int Fincl Bank (Uk) Ltd has 0.06% invested in Mylan N.V. (NASDAQ:MYL) for 115,438 shares. Gemmer Asset Management Limited Liability stated it has 91 shares or 0% of all its holdings.