Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa Raised Farmland Partners (FPI) Stake by $28.86 Million; Share Value Rose; As Mercadolibre (MELI) Market Value Rose, Shareholder Dorsal Capital Management Trimmed Position

Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa increased its stake in Farmland Partners Inc (FPI) by 402.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa bought 4,509 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.47% with the market. The institutional investor held 5,630 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $36.03 million, up from 1,121 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa who had been investing in Farmland Partners Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $341.72 million market cap company. The stock decreased 2.17% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $6.6. About 35,014 shares traded. Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI) has declined 17.90% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.33% the S&P500. Some Historical FPI News: 12/03/2018 Farmland Partners Inc. Announces Appointment of EKS&H LLLP as Company’s Accounting Firm; 20/04/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Keane Group, Spirit Airlines, Farmland Partners, Arrow Electronics, Semgro; 09/05/2018 – FARMLAND PARTNERS INC FPI.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED FFO SHR $0.40 TO $0.44; 09/05/2018 – Farmland Partners 1Q Loss/Shr 8c; 13/04/2018 – FARMLAND PARTNERS PRESIDENT COWAN TO STEP DOWN EFFECTIVE MAY 31; 09/05/2018 – FARMLAND PARTNERS 1Q AFFO/SHR $0.000, EST. 5.800C; 09/05/2018 – FARMLAND PARTNERS INC – REAFFIRMING ITS FULL YEAR 2018 AFFO PER SHARE GUIDANCE OF $0.40-0.44 PER SHARE; 20/04/2018 – DJ Farmland Partners Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FPI); 09/05/2018 – Farmland Partners Backs FY18 EPS 40c-EPS 44c

Dorsal Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Mercadolibre Inc (MELI) by 6.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dorsal Capital Management Llc sold 18,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 58.90% with the market. The hedge fund held 281,500 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $142.93 million, down from 300,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dorsal Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Mercadolibre Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $30.99 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.54% or $9.83 during the last trading session, reaching $628.35. About 181,405 shares traded. MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) has risen 91.88% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 87.45% the S&P500. Some Historical MELI News: 09/05/2018 – Amazon Looms as MercadoLibre Reports Results Amid Shipping Hike; 09/05/2018 – MERCADOLIBRE 1Q REV. $321.0M; 15/05/2018 – MercadoLibre Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 09/05/2018 – MercadoLibre 1Q Loss/Shr 29c; 24/05/2018 – MercadoLibre Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 13/04/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on ICON, Melco Resorts & Entertainment, Kornit Digital, MercadoLibre, Logitech Interna; 09/05/2018 – MELI RESULTS CAME BELOW EXPECTATIONS ON UNPLANNED COSTS IN BZ; 04/05/2018 – Mackenzie Emerging Markets Adds MercadoLibre, Cuts Samsung; 07/03/2018 MercadoLibre Conference Call Set By Aliya Capital for Mar. 8; 22/03/2018 – MERCADOLIBRE INC MELI.O : MORGAN STANLEY RESUMES WITH UNDERWEIGHT; TARGET PRICE $330

