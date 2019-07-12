Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa Maintains Position in Chase (CCF); As Icf Intl (ICFI) Shares Rose, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co Boosted Stake

Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa increased its stake in Chase Corp (CCF) by 75550% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa bought 1,511 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.34% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1,513 shares of the building products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $140.01M, up from 2 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa who had been investing in Chase Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $944.58M market cap company. The stock increased 1.88% or $1.88 during the last trading session, reaching $101.96. About 5,753 shares traded. Chase Corporation (NYSEMKT:CCF) has declined 14.47% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.90% the S&P500. Some Historical CCF News: 04/04/2018 – Chase Corp 2Q EPS $1.07; 09/05/2018 – Dir Gack Gifts 170 Of Chase Corp; 04/04/2018 – CHASE CORP QTRLY GAPP REVENUE OF $65.88 MLN, UP $8.57 MLN, OR 15%, FROM $57.31 MLN; 18/04/2018 – Chase Corp Divests Itself of Structural Composites Business; 22/04/2018 – DJ Chase Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CCF); 04/04/2018 – Chase Corp 2Q Rev $65.9M; 18/04/2018 – Chase Corp Divests Itself of Structural Composites Ops to Roblon US; 06/03/2018 Chase Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/04/2018 – Chase Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 18/04/2018 – Chase Corporation Divests Structural Composites Business

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co Llc increased its stake in Icf Intl Inc (ICFI) by 404.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co Llc bought 98,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.71% with the market. The institutional investor held 123,207 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.37 million, up from 24,407 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co Llc who had been investing in Icf Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.54B market cap company. The stock increased 2.06% or $1.65 during the last trading session, reaching $81.67. About 102,146 shares traded or 8.57% up from the average. ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI) has risen 14.07% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.64% the S&P500. Some Historical ICFI News: 27/03/2018 – ICF International Presenting at Conference Mar 29; 22/04/2018 – DJ ICF International Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ICFI); 28/03/2018 – ICF International Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 02/05/2018 – ICF International Backs FY18 Adj EPS $3.25-Adj EPS $3.45; 19/03/2018 Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within ICF International, Invitae, Encore Wire, Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Syndax Pharma; 26/03/2018 – ICF International at Sidoti & Company Spring Conference Mar 29; 02/05/2018 – ICF International 1Q EPS 65c; 02/05/2018 – ICF International 1Q Rev $302.8M; 02/05/2018 – ICF International 1Q Adj EPS 77c; 01/05/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights ICF International, Strayer Education, Avid Technology, Fox Factory Holding, LegacyTexas Financ

More recent Chase Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Chase Corporation Announces First Quarter Results – Business Wire” on January 03, 2019. Also Businesswire.com published the news titled: “Chase Corporation Acquires Stewart Superabsorbents (SSA), LLC â€“ Zappa Stewart – Business Wire” on January 04, 2018. Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Chase Corporation Announces Third Quarter Results Revenue of $72.11 Million Earnings Per Share of $0.90 Paid Down Revolving Credit Facility in Full Further Progress on Facility Consolidation – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 09, 2019 was also an interesting one.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.32, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 16 investors sold CCF shares while 20 reduced holdings. 10 funds opened positions while 32 raised stakes. 5.87 million shares or 1.29% less from 5.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Citadel Advsrs Ltd Liability Company holds 0% or 15,206 shares. Millennium Mgmt Lc invested 0% in Chase Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF). Geode Cap Limited Liability accumulated 86,309 shares. Bessemer holds 0% or 5,100 shares. Systematic Financial Management LP accumulated 61,000 shares or 0.19% of the stock. California Pub Employees Retirement Sys reported 14,694 shares. The Iowa-based Cambridge Inv Research Advsrs has invested 0% in Chase Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF). Mutual Of America Mngmt Llc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Chase Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF). Janney Montgomery Scott Lc stated it has 35,869 shares. 6,036 were accumulated by Us Savings Bank De. Champlain Invest Partners Ltd Liability Co reported 191,030 shares stake. Zebra Capital Mngmt Ltd Co has invested 0.22% in Chase Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF). Neuberger Berman Group Ltd Liability invested 0.08% in Chase Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF). Morgan Stanley has 0% invested in Chase Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF) for 13,747 shares. Strs Ohio stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Chase Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF).

Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa, which manages about $46265.01 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bp Plc (Call) (NYSE:BP) by 1,679 shares to 699 shares, valued at $3.06 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Iboxx High Yield Corporate Bond Etf (Call) (HYG) by 1,753 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,650 shares, and cut its stake in Blackstone Group Lp/The (Put) (NYSE:BX).

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $9,989 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.09, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 13 investors sold ICFI shares while 59 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 50 raised stakes. 16.41 million shares or 0.64% less from 16.51 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rothschild And Asset Mgmt Us reported 498,369 shares. Bridgeway Capital Mgmt invested in 67,729 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Lc holds 0.01% or 10,280 shares in its portfolio. Bessemer Gp Inc Inc reported 0.06% stake. Sterling Cap Mngmt Ltd Com invested in 23,490 shares. The British Columbia – Canada-based Numerixs Invest Technologies Inc has invested 0.02% in ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI). 10,393 were reported by Gsa Capital Ptnrs Limited Liability Partnership. Clarivest Asset Mngmt Lc stated it has 0% in ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI). Axa reported 71,000 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Commercial Bank Of Mellon reported 167,182 shares. Vanguard Inc has invested 0% in ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI). Goldman Sachs Grp owns 46,776 shares. Rk Limited Liability Com owns 2.18% invested in ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI) for 99,400 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage invested in 4,066 shares or 0% of the stock. Commerce Bank & Trust stated it has 8,160 shares.

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co Llc, which manages about $13.90 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 48,130 shares to 6,200 shares, valued at $1.65M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Silicon Motion Technology Co (NASDAQ:SIMO) by 8,900 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 21,796 shares, and cut its stake in Amc Networks Inc (NASDAQ:AMCX).