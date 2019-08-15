Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa Maintains Holding in Philip Morris International (Call) (PM); Fedex (FDX) Shares Declined While Southeast Asset Advisors Has Boosted Holding by $331,049

Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa increased its stake in Philip Morris International Inc (Call) (PM) by 4.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa bought 67 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.53% . The institutional investor held 1,525 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.48B, up from 1,458 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa who had been investing in Philip Morris International Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $129.65B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.74% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $83.33. About 5.93M shares traded or 18.41% up from the average. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has declined 3.47% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.47% the S&P500. Some Historical PM News: 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q Eastern Europe Cigarette and Heated Tobacco Unit Volume Down 8.3%; 26/04/2018 – Philip Morris International Inc. (PMI) Files Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q; 21/03/2018 – Philip Morris Ceases All Cigarette Production At Greek Facility, To Make Only Smoke-free Products — MarketWatch; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris Sees 2018 Effective Tax Rate 26%; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q Adj EPS $1.00; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris Tops Profit Estimates But Revenue Falls Short — MarketWatch; 29/03/2018 – Philip Morris International Inc. (PMI) Calls Shareholder Meeting; 09/05/2018 – Philip Morris has applied to introduce IQOS in the U.S. and is awaiting a decision from the Food and Drug Administration; 02/05/2018 – Philip Morris International Inc. to Host Webcast of 2018 Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 20/04/2018 – Philip Morris Bond Trading 3x Average

Southeast Asset Advisors Inc increased its stake in Fedex Corp (FDX) by 32.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc bought 1,829 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.13% . The institutional investor held 7,447 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.35M, up from 5,618 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc who had been investing in Fedex Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.45B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.40% or $5.46 during the last trading session, reaching $155.06. About 1.66 million shares traded. FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) has declined 29.08% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.08% the S&P500. Some Historical FDX News: 04/04/2018 – Moody’s affirms Baa3 rating on Aero Miami FX, LLC; 20/03/2018 – WETM-TV: BREAKING: Package bomb explodes at FedEx in Texas; 1 hurt; 19/03/2018 – FedEx Returns Technology Offers End-To-End Returns Management to E-tailers; 29/05/2018 – FEDEX – “PLAN TO IMPROVE FEDEX SUPPLY CHAIN BUSINESS IS UNDERWAY.”; 26/03/2018 – FedEx Reserves 20 Tesla Semi Trucks — MarketWatch; 20/03/2018 – FDX: U.S. TAX REFORM BENEFITS TO BE PARTLY OFFSET BY TARIFFS; 20/03/2018 – FDX SEES FISCAL 2019 CAPEX SIMILAR TO 2018, 2020 MAY BE HIGHER; 16/03/2018 – DHL said it was launching a delivery service for online retailers in eight U.S. cities, as the logistics company takes a swipe at dominant players UPS and FedEx; 27/03/2018 – FEDEX EXPANDING E-COMMERCE CAPABILITIES WITH PURCHASE OF P2P; 15/05/2018 – FEDEX CORP – CO IS NOT ASSOCIATED WITH TRC CAPITAL, MINI-TENDER OFFER/ MINI-TENDER OFFER DOCUMENTS

Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa, which manages about $46265.01 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Global X Mlp Etf (MLPA) by 1,676 shares to 2,422 shares, valued at $21.48M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tilray Inc by 2,776 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,405 shares, and cut its stake in Transunion.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.68 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold PM shares while 479 reduced holdings. 147 funds opened positions while 390 raised stakes. 1.12 billion shares or 1.07% less from 1.13 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gsa Ptnrs Ltd Liability Partnership has 33,824 shares for 0.3% of their portfolio. Burke & Herbert Savings Bank & Tru stated it has 1.58% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Incorporated holds 3,000 shares. Strategy Asset Managers Limited Liability Com stated it has 10,489 shares. Pictet Asset Mgmt Limited invested in 0.2% or 1.01M shares. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans accumulated 1.20 million shares. Loomis Sayles & Limited Partnership stated it has 0.01% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Birmingham Cap Mgmt Al holds 0.18% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) for 4,525 shares. Parametrica Management reported 7,413 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund owns 302,422 shares or 0.43% of their US portfolio. Legacy Private Trust owns 8,483 shares. Metropolitan Life Insur Ny owns 54,917 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Rench Wealth Management reported 0.14% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Texas Retail Bank Inc Tx invested 0.6% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Northern Trust, Illinois-based fund reported 16.51M shares.

Since April 29, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $211,675 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 88 investors sold FDX shares while 329 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 372 raised stakes. 175.06 million shares or 9.39% less from 193.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Davenport & Limited Co owns 321,564 shares. Principal Finance Grp Inc owns 349,699 shares. Farmers Bancorp has invested 0% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). The Kentucky-based Stock Yards National Bank & Trust And Tru has invested 1.05% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Tealwood Asset Mgmt owns 5,471 shares or 0.42% of their US portfolio. Sheets Smith Wealth Management owns 0.32% invested in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) for 8,033 shares. B & T Management Dba Alpha Management has 7,327 shares for 0.52% of their portfolio. Burney invested in 0.32% or 28,428 shares. Malaga Cove Limited Liability Company has invested 3.87% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Roffman Miller Associate Incorporated Pa accumulated 115,344 shares. Qci Asset Mgmt Inc New York owns 842 shares. Patten & Patten Incorporated Tn owns 0.05% invested in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) for 2,527 shares. Advisor Prns Ltd Liability invested 0.18% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Palisade Cap Ltd Com Nj invested in 2,000 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Founders Mgmt Ltd Liability Company invested 3.97% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX).