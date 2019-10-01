Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa Lowered Its Qualys (QLYS) Stake by $257.84 Million; Koninklijke Philips N V (PHG) Valuation Rose While Benin Management Has Upped Its Stake

Benin Management Corp increased its stake in Koninklijke Philips N V (PHG) by 50% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Benin Management Corp bought 20,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.51% . The institutional investor held 60,000 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.62M, up from 40,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Benin Management Corp who had been investing in Koninklijke Philips N V for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $41.73B market cap company. The stock increased 1.61% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $46.13. About 445,323 shares traded. Koninklijke Philips N.V. (NYSE:PHG) has risen 6.85% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.85% the S&P500. Some Historical PHG News: 30/04/2018 – Philips Lighting Falls for 6 Days; Tied for Longest Slump; 08/03/2018 – KONINKLIJKE PHILIPS NV PHG.AS – PARTNERS WITH SAMSUNG TO CONNECT SAMSUNG’S ARTIK SMART IOT PLATFORM TO PHILIPS HEALTHSUITE DIGITAL PLATFORM; 16/05/2018 – PHILIPS LIGHTING NV LIGHT.AS – TODAY LAUNCHED ITS NEW COMPANY NAME; 18/04/2018 – FDA: Philips Electronics North America Corporation- Conversion SmarthPath to dStream for 1.5T, Model 781260 Product Usage:; 08/03/2018 – PHILIPS, SAMSUNG TO FORM STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP; 18/04/2018 – FDA: Philips Electronics North America Corporation- ACS-NT, Model 78108 Product Usage: Indicated for use as a diagnostic device; 09/05/2018 – Activist investor CIAM drops opposition to Ahold poison pill; 26/03/2018 – The Atlanta Hawks and Design Firm Hornall Anderson Launch Preview Experience Immersing Atlantans in a Vision of Philips Arena; 12/03/2018 – MEDIA-India’s Videocon may exit Philips, Electrolux pact – Economic Times; 05/03/2018 – Philips introduces next generation of lntelliSpace Cardiovascular informatics platform at HIMSS 2018

Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa decreased its stake in Qualys Inc (QLYS) by 37.54% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa sold 2,961 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.36% . The institutional investor held 4,926 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $428.96 million, down from 7,887 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa who had been investing in Qualys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.97 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.23% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $75.57. About 174,034 shares traded. Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) has declined 1.97% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.97% the S&P500. Some Historical QLYS News: 02/04/2018 – QUALYS INC – 1MOBILITY, SINGAPORE’S SOLUTIONS WILL BE FULLY INTEGRATED WITH QUALYS CLOUD PLATFORM AND ITS CLOUD APPS; 03/05/2018 – Qualys To Speak At Upcoming Investor Conferences; 01/05/2018 – QUALYS 1Q ADJ EPS 36C, EST. 33C; 03/05/2018 – Qualys Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 01/05/2018 – Qualys 1Q Rev $64.9M; 16/04/2018 – Media Alert: CIO/CISO lnterchange Launches With The Mission To Facilitate Building Security Into The Fabric Of Digital Transformation; 24/05/2018 – FTC: 20181172: Philippe F Courtot; Qualys, Inc; 29/05/2018 – Qualys Presenting at Qualys Security Conference Jun 14; 01/05/2018 – QUALYS SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 33C TO 35C, EST. 34C; 26/03/2018 – Nicolas Chaillan Joins Qualys as Federal Chief Technology Officer

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.05, from 1.26 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 18 investors sold QLYS shares while 72 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 73 raised stakes. 30.90 million shares or 2.18% less from 31.59 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Swiss Commercial Bank owns 0.01% invested in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) for 62,300 shares. 551,730 are owned by Amer Capital. Mitsubishi Ufj Trust & Bk Corp owns 15,124 shares. Pennsylvania-based Brinker has invested 0.05% in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS). Price T Rowe Assocs Md holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) for 585,354 shares. Carroll Finance Assoc has 38 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 52,364 were reported by California State Teachers Retirement Systems. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reported 13,317 shares. Moreover, Mai Capital Management has 0.03% invested in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS). Principal Financial Group Incorporated Incorporated invested in 275,207 shares. Axa has invested 0.03% in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS). State Teachers Retirement Sys has 18,785 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Torray Ltd Co has invested 0.17% of its portfolio in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS). Parkside Bancshares And accumulated 53 shares. First Tru LP holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) for 207,155 shares.

Analysts await Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.38 EPS, up 2.70% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.37 per share. QLYS’s profit will be $14.91M for 49.72 P/E if the $0.38 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.39 actual EPS reported by Qualys, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.56% negative EPS growth.

Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa, which manages about $50189.81B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Powershares Build America Bond Portfolio by 787 shares to 8,940 shares, valued at $281.07 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Post Holdings Inc (NYSE:POST) by 2,814 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2,912 shares, and has risen its stake in Kroger Co/The (NYSE:KR).

Benin Management Corp, which manages about $278.88 million and $233.57 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 15,800 shares to 13,995 shares, valued at $1.17 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 14,040 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 57,345 shares, and cut its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS).

