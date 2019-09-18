Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa Lowered Holding in Ciena (CIEN) as Shares Rose; As Wells Fargo & Co (WFC) Stock Rose, Holder Sprucegrove Investment Management LTD Has Boosted Stake

Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa decreased its stake in Ciena Corp (CIEN) by 44.31% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa sold 21,340 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.85% . The institutional investor held 26,824 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.10 billion, down from 48,164 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa who had been investing in Ciena Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.26B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.06% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $40.44. About 2.26 million shares traded. Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN) has risen 78.24% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 78.24% the S&P500. Some Historical CIEN News: 13/03/2018 – Ciena Reveals New Solutions that Tackle Fiber Densification Challenges and Create More Adaptive Networks; 03/05/2018 – Eletronet Collaborates with Ciena for High-Speed and Cost-Effective Data Transport; 16/03/2018 – Ciena Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 06/03/2018 – Ciena 1Q Loss $473.4M; 15/05/2018 – Ciena Upgrades Caucasus Online’s Black Sea Fibre Optic Network; 24/04/2018 – 75 Percent of Network Providers Expect Significant or Full Network Automation Within Five Years; 31/05/2018 – Ciena 2Q EPS 9c; 13/03/2018 – SMTC Appoints Steve Waszak as Chief Financial Officer; 06/03/2018 – Ciena Trading Activity Surges to 13 Times 20 Day Average; 21/05/2018 – INAP Transforms Its Global Network Through Ciena Collaboration

Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Co (WFC) by 3.69% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd bought 19,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 559,360 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $26.47 million, up from 539,460 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Wells Fargo & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $214.84 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.45% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $48.76. About 17.11 million shares traded. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 17.23% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.23% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 07/05/2018 – Esterline at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 17/05/2018 – Ed Blakey to Retire After 34 Years with Wells Fargo; 13/04/2018 – WELLS FARGO SAYS CFPB/OCC OFFERED TO RESOLVE PROBE FOR $1 BLN; 17/05/2018 – WELLS FARGO – EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT ED BLAKEY WILL RETIRE AS HEAD OF COMMERCIAL CAPITAL BUSINESS, PART OF COMPANY’S WHOLESALE BANKING GROUP; 23/03/2018 – Wells Fargo’s Risk Shakeup Continues With Departure of Four Executives; 04/05/2018 – WELLS FARGO: TO RESOLVE CONSOLIDATED SECURITIES CLASS ACTION; 13/04/2018 – Wells Fargo Reports Preliminary First Quarter 2018 Net Income of $5.9 Billion; Diluted EPS of $1.12; 07/05/2018 – Applied Industrial Tech at Wells Fargo Conference Tomorrow; 27/03/2018 – SF Business Tms: Exclusive: Wells Fargo CEO Tim Sloan says Fed cap on asset growth is not affecting bank’s customer service; 13/04/2018 – Wells Fargo 1Q Common Equity Tier 1 Ratio (fully Phased-In) of 12.0%

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.34, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 38 investors sold CIEN shares while 134 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 100 raised stakes. 129.42 million shares or 6.93% less from 139.05 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Jnba Advsrs owns 400 shares. Thrivent For Lutherans stated it has 2.92 million shares or 0.37% of all its holdings. Moreover, Glenmede Tru Na has 0.13% invested in Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN). Royal Fincl Bank Of Canada invested in 290,113 shares or 0% of the stock. Benjamin F Edwards holds 0% or 1,000 shares in its portfolio. United Automobile Association accumulated 172,929 shares. New Jersey-based Prudential Fincl has invested 0.01% in Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN). Janney Capital Management Ltd Liability invested in 0.03% or 14,747 shares. Gideon Capital Advsrs reported 17,976 shares. Axa holds 221,300 shares. Horizon Invest Lc holds 1.22% or 43,682 shares in its portfolio. Essex Investment Ltd invested in 220,342 shares. 25,638 were accumulated by Gateway Invest Advisers Ltd. Trinity Street Asset Llp accumulated 775,274 shares. Captrust Fincl Advsrs holds 2 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa, which manages about $50189.81 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fireeye Inc (Prn) by 3.72M shares to 8.10M shares, valued at $7.61B in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Adt Inc by 17,633 shares in the quarter, for a total of 23,497 shares, and has risen its stake in Delta Air Lines Inc (Call) (NYSE:DAL).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.71 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.15, from 0.86 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 72 investors sold WFC shares while 642 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 408 raised stakes. 3.38 billion shares or 2.62% more from 3.29 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp accumulated 505,784 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys holds 0.67% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) for 5.46M shares. Halbert Hargrove Russell Ltd Liability Com has 0.14% invested in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) for 10,681 shares. Moreover, Parsons Mgmt Inc Ri has 0.08% invested in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) for 15,708 shares. Duncker Streett Incorporated has 0.41% invested in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) for 38,375 shares. Hendershot Investments Inc reported 5,223 shares. Employees Retirement Of Texas holds 0.47% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) or 653,003 shares. Qvt Ltd Partnership reported 0.51% stake. Hoertkorn Richard Charles stated it has 86,940 shares or 2.74% of all its holdings. Hightower Advsrs Ltd Liability Company accumulated 721,561 shares or 0.2% of the stock. Cohen Lawrence B stated it has 0.67% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Hilltop reported 0.2% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Fiduciary stated it has 302,415 shares or 0.38% of all its holdings. First Natl Bank Trust Of Newtown holds 12,073 shares or 0.16% of its portfolio. United Fire Incorporated, Iowa-based fund reported 255,086 shares.

Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd, which manages about $24.66 billion and $1.58B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dentsply Sirona Inc by 29,700 shares to 276,089 shares, valued at $16.11M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Westamerica Bancorp (NASDAQ:WABC) by 5,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 108,400 shares, and cut its stake in Tiffany & Co (NYSE:TIF).