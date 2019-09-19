Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa Lowered Encore Capital Group (ECPG) Stake; Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (EARN)’s Sentiment Is 0.6

Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa decreased Encore Capital Group Inc (ECPG) stake by 8.34% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa sold 507 shares as Encore Capital Group Inc (ECPG)’s stock rose 30.93%. The Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa holds 5,571 shares with $188.69 million value, down from 6,078 last quarter. Encore Capital Group Inc now has $1.10B valuation. The stock increased 1.97% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $34.69. About 244,486 shares traded. Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) has declined 1.02% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.02% the S&P500. Some Historical ECPG News: 20/03/2018 – enCore Energy Completes Acquisition of Metamin US; 08/05/2018 – Encore Capital to Buy the Remaining Interest in Cabot Credit From Existing Hldrs Including J.C. Flowers; 27/04/2018 – WYNN CEO MATT MADDOX PROPOSES CALLING CASINO ‘ENCORE BOSTON HARBOR’; 08/05/2018 – ENCORE TO BUY REMAINING CABOT STAKE FOR 5M SHRS, GBP 175.5M; 15/03/2018 – MANTECH INTERNATIONAL – ENCORE lll HAS A POTENTIAL VALUE OF $17.5 BLN OVER 10-YEAR SPAN OF PROGRAM; 08/05/2018 – KAV Encore® Nutritional Shakes power four-time world champ Leo Santa Cruz heading into rematch vs. Abner Mares; 08/05/2018 – Encore Capital Group 1Q EPS 83c; 19/03/2018 – Endologix Reports Positive Results from Global ENCORE Analysis with Polymer Endovascular Aneurysm Repair (EVAR) Using Ovation; 09/04/2018 – ECS – ENCORE lll HAS BOTH A FIVE-YEAR BASE TERM AND FIVE-YEAR OPTION PERIOD; 15/03/2018 – MANTECH SELECTED FOR DISA ENCORE III AWARD

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (EARN) investors sentiment decreased to 0.6 in Q2 2019. It’s down -1.13, from 1.73 in 2019Q1. The ratio has dropped, as 15 funds increased and started new positions, while 25 reduced and sold their stock positions in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT. The funds in our database reported: 7.29 million shares, down from 7.62 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of funds holding Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT in top ten positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 10 Reduced: 15 Increased: 7 New Position: 8.

Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa increased Fti Consulting Inc (NYSE:FCN) stake by 2,047 shares to 12,800 valued at $1.07 billion in 2019Q2. It also upped Kellogg Co (Call) (NYSE:K) stake by 65 shares and now owns 534 shares. Microsoft Corp (Put) (NASDAQ:MSFT) was raised too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.76 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.04, from 1.8 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 12 investors sold ECPG shares while 33 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 32.17 million shares or 3.60% more from 31.05 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Corsair Lp holds 0.5% or 50,200 shares. Martingale Asset Mgmt LP has 0.02% invested in Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) for 45,112 shares. Comerica National Bank holds 24,176 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue owns 8,750 shares. Numerixs Invest Tech holds 600 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Pnc Grp accumulated 0% or 35,024 shares. Prudential Financial invested in 233,035 shares. State Street owns 0% invested in Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) for 807,750 shares. Gemmer Asset Limited Com holds 93 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Manufacturers Life Insurance Co The holds 0% or 19,128 shares in its portfolio. California Pub Employees Retirement holds 0% or 48,857 shares in its portfolio. Metropolitan Life Com holds 0.01% or 8,108 shares in its portfolio. Mutual Of America Mgmt Limited Liability Company accumulated 0% or 926 shares. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado invested in 7,318 shares. Riverhead Mgmt Ltd Liability Company invested in 0.01% or 4,903 shares.

Analysts await Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $1.36 EPS, up 14.29% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.19 per share. ECPG’s profit will be $43.09 million for 6.38 P/E if the $1.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.28 actual EPS reported by Encore Capital Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.25% EPS growth.

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT, a real estate investment trust, specializes in acquiring, investing in, and managing residential mortgage-and real estate-related assets. The company has market cap of $134.15 million. It acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities , including agency pools and agency collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs); and non-agency RMBS comprising non-agency CMOs, such as investment grade and non-investment grade. It currently has negative earnings. The firm has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust.