Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa Lifted Jack In The Box (JACK) Stake By $403.27 Million; Scharf Investments Upped Its Mckesson (MCK) Position

Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa increased Jack In The Box Inc (JACK) stake by 1138.44% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa acquired 4,975 shares as Jack In The Box Inc (JACK)’s stock declined 7.39%. The Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa holds 5,412 shares with $438.70 million value, up from 437 last quarter. Jack In The Box Inc now has $1.91B valuation. The stock increased 0.70% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $73.9. About 301,002 shares traded. Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) has declined 12.86% since July 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.29% the S&P500. Some Historical JACK News: 16/05/2018 – Jack in the Box 2Q Net $47.6M; 16/05/2018 – JACK IN THE BOX ANNOUNCES ADDITIONAL $200M SHARE REPURCHASE; 15/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: Jack in the Box May Benefit, Industry Up This Quarter; 10/05/2018 – Grubhub Partners with Jack in the Box® to Bring Food Directly to Diners’ Homes; 15/05/2018 – Blue Harbour Group Buys New 2.3% Position in Jack in the Box; 16/05/2018 – Jack in the Box Announces $200 Million Share Repurchase Authorization; 21/05/2018 – KPRC 2 Houston: #BREAKING: Bomb squad investigates suspicious metal box at Santa Fe Jack in the Box restaurant, police say…; 16/05/2018 – Jack In The Box 2Q EPS $1.62; 16/05/2018 – JACK IN THE BOX INC – UPDATES GUIDANCE FOR FY 2018; 16/05/2018 – JACK IN THE BOX INC – ANNOUNCES ADDITIONAL $200 MLN SHARE REPURCHASE AUTHORIZATION

Scharf Investments Llc increased Mckesson Corp (MCK) stake by 13.6% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Scharf Investments Llc acquired 71,663 shares as Mckesson Corp (MCK)’s stock declined 5.86%. The Scharf Investments Llc holds 598,489 shares with $70.06M value, up from 526,826 last quarter. Mckesson Corp now has $25.80 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.71% or $0.98 during the last trading session, reaching $139.09. About 388,664 shares traded. McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) has declined 16.36% since July 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.79% the S&P500. Some Historical MCK News: 22/03/2018 – McKesson Corp. CDS Widens 5 Bps; 20/04/2018 – McKesson: Committee Makes Recommendations to Further Strengthen Compliance Framework; 24/04/2018 – McKesson and PrescribeWellness Announce Five-Year Partnership to Provide VaccineComplete and Expanded Access to Collaborative Practice Agreements; 07/03/2018 – U.S. HEALTH CARE SERVICES: BARCLAYS SAYS NEUTRAL ON DRUG DISTRIBUTION SUBSECTOR; 25/04/2018 – McKesson: Restructuring Plan Consists of 2019 After-Tax GAAP Charges Estimated at Approximately $150M to $210M; 24/05/2018 – McKesson 4Q Rev $51.6B; 25/04/2018 – McKesson Launches Multi-Year Strategic Growth Initiative; Reaffirms Fiscal 2018 Outlook, Provides Preliminary Fiscal 2019 Outlook; 25/04/2018 – MCKESSON REAFFIRMS FISCAL 2018 OUTLOOK; 15/05/2018 – CALIFORNIA JUDGE ALLOWS CLAIMS OVER MCKESSON EXECUTIVE PAY; 15/05/2018 – Deerfield Adds Homology Medicines Inc., Cuts McKesson: 13F

Among 4 analysts covering McKesson (NYSE:MCK), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. McKesson had 8 analyst reports since January 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Overweight” rating by JP Morgan on Monday, July 22. The company was maintained on Monday, July 22 by Credit Suisse. As per Friday, January 25, the company rating was upgraded by Deutsche Bank.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.29, from 0.74 in 2018Q4.

Among 9 analysts covering Jack In The Box (NASDAQ:JACK), 4 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 44% are positive. Jack In The Box had 13 analyst reports since February 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Monday, May 20 the stock rating was upgraded by Stifel Nicolaus to “Buy”. The firm earned “Equal-Weight” rating on Tuesday, May 21 by Morgan Stanley. As per Thursday, February 21, the company rating was maintained by SunTrust. The company was maintained on Friday, March 22 by Oppenheimer. Cowen & Co maintained Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) rating on Tuesday, February 19. Cowen & Co has “Hold” rating and $81 target. Wedbush maintained it with “Hold” rating and $85 target in Friday, February 22 report. Oppenheimer maintained it with “Buy” rating and $92 target in Thursday, February 21 report. The firm has “Hold” rating by Barclays Capital given on Thursday, February 21. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo on Thursday, February 14 with “Outperform”.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.43, from 0.87 in 2018Q4.