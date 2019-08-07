Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa Lifted Its Position in Sangamo Biosciences (SGMO) by $201.05 Million; Yum! Brands (YUM) Market Valuation Rose While Marshfield Associates Has Trimmed Stake by $32.05 Million

Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa increased its stake in Sangamo Biosciences Inc (SGMO) by 1945.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa bought 21,074 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.54% . The institutional investor held 22,157 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $211.38M, up from 1,083 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa who had been investing in Sangamo Biosciences Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.40 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.79% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $12.17. About 831,082 shares traded. Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) has declined 8.32% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical SGMO News: 17/04/2018 – SANGAMO THERAPEUTICS SAYS EXEC’S EMAIL WAS COMPROMISED; 01/05/2018 – Sangamo Therapeutics Announces Presentations At 2018 Annual Meeting Of The American Society Of Gene & Cell Therapy; 16/05/2018 – Bioverativ And Sangamo Announce FDA Acceptance Of IND Application For Gene-Edited Cell Therapy BIVV003 To Treat Sickle Cell Disease; 16/05/2018 – BIOVERATIV & SANGAMO REPORT FDA ACCEPTANCE OF IND APPLICATION; 23/04/2018 – DJ Sangamo Therapeutics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SGMO); 30/04/2018 – Sangamo Therapeutics Announces Completion of Public Offering of Common Stk; 16/05/2018 – BIOVERATIV, SANGAMO CITE GENE-EDITED CELL THERAPY BIVV003; 04/04/2018 – Sangamo Announces Publication In Molecular Therapy Of Preclinical Study Data From MPS Il In Vivo Genome Editing Program; 24/04/2018 – Sangamo Therapeutics Plans $200 Million Share Offering; 16/05/2018 – Bioverativ and Sangamo Announce FDA Acceptance of IND Application for Gene-Edited Cell Therapy BIVV003 to Treat Sickle Cell

Marshfield Associates decreased its stake in Yum! Brands Inc (YUM) by 41.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marshfield Associates sold 323,737 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.38% . The institutional investor held 453,457 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $45.26M, down from 777,194 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marshfield Associates who had been investing in Yum! Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $35.21B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $115.82. About 1.02M shares traded. YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) has risen 42.90% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.90% the S&P500. Some Historical YUM News: 15/05/2018 – MELVIN ADDED PAGS, EXP, NFLX, YUM, CCL IN 1Q: 13F; 02/05/2018 – Yum Brands Sales Miss Estimates Amid Steep Fast-Food Discounts; 08/03/2018 – KFC returning to former supplier in UK after chicken shortage; 08/03/2018 – KFC/YUM! U.K. SPOKESMAN COMMENTS ON CONTRACT CHANGE BY PHONE; 20/03/2018 – LAUNCH: YUM! BRANDS $1.975B TLB FOR REFINANCE; CALL MARCH 21; 27/03/2018 – Pizza Hut® To Auction Off “Final Four” Pairs Of Pie Tops Il On eBay Charity; 09/05/2018 – Libstar makes market debut on Johannesburg bourse; 02/05/2018 – Yum Brands Refranchised 144 Restaurants for $205M Pretax Proceeds in 1Q; 08/03/2018 – YUM BRANDS INVESTOR CONFERENCE BEGINS; 16/05/2018 – TELEPIZZA GROUP SA TPZ.MC – GRADUAL CONVERSION OF TELEPIZZA STORES TO PIZZA HUT WITH FULL FLEXIBILITY IN SPAIN, PORTUGAL

More notable recent YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Yum Brands: Pizza Hut And Taco Bell Headwinds – Seeking Alpha” on July 09, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “The YUM! Brands (NYSE:YUM) Share Price Is Up 41% And Shareholders Are Holding On – Yahoo Finance” published on July 01, 2019, 247Wallst.com published: “Subway to Offer Meat(less)ball Sandwich Next Month – 24/7 Wall St.” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Yum! Brands Appoints Taco Bell Division and Pizza Hut Division Chief Executive Officers to Drive Global Brand Strategies and Growth – Business Wire” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Csrwire.com‘s news article titled: “Yum! Brands 2018 Global Citizenship & Sustainability Progress Update Highlights Company’s Commitment to Socially Responsible Growth – CSRwire.com” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

Since February 8, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $1.32 million activity. $1.83 million worth of YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) was sold by Gibbs David W. Shares for $1.32 million were sold by Creed Greg.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.09, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 41 investors sold YUM shares while 275 reduced holdings. 91 funds opened positions while 202 raised stakes. 218.50 million shares or 1.81% less from 222.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Retail Bank has invested 0.06% in YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM). Asset Mgmt Inc invested 0.11% in YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM). The Massachusetts-based Forbes J M & Llp has invested 0.07% in YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM). Sun Life has 521 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Us Bank De holds 149,524 shares. Moreover, Interocean Capital Ltd has 0.95% invested in YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) for 102,222 shares. 326,696 were accumulated by Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv. Michigan-based Csat Investment Advisory LP has invested 0.02% in YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM). California Pub Employees Retirement holds 2.00 million shares or 0.25% of its portfolio. Brown Advisory has 45,661 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Millennium Ltd Liability holds 0.12% or 796,538 shares. Mufg Americas holds 0.02% of its portfolio in YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) for 6,385 shares. St Johns Inv Mngmt Co Limited Liability Co reported 7,633 shares. 4,866 were reported by Palisades Hudson Asset Mgmt L P. State Street has 0.11% invested in YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) for 13.84M shares.

Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa, which manages about $46265.01 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cintas Corp (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 8,544 shares to 31,979 shares, valued at $6.46 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vishay Intertechnology Inc (Put) (NYSE:VSH) by 1,591 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 300 shares, and cut its stake in Advanced Micro Devices Inc (Put) (NASDAQ:AMD).