Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa Increases Position in Utah Medical Products (UTMD); Jensen Investment Management Has Cut Procter & Gamble Co. (PG) Holding as Valuation Rose

Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa increased its stake in Utah Medical Products Inc (UTMD) by 428.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa bought 583 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.06% . The institutional investor held 719 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $63.45 million, up from 136 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa who had been investing in Utah Medical Products Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $368.35 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.55% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $99.03. About 176 shares traded. Utah Medical Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UTMD) has declined 4.07% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.07% the S&P500. Some Historical UTMD News: 14/05/2018 – Lazard Asset Buys New 3% Position in Utah Medical; 26/04/2018 – Utah Medical Products, Inc. Reports Financial Performance for First Quarter 2018; 26/04/2018 – Utah Medical Products 1Q EPS $1.09; 08/05/2018 – Utah Medical Products Declares Dividend of 27c; 08/05/2018 – Utah Medical Products, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend; 03/04/2018 Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Atrion, Curis, Independence Contract Drilling, Utah Medical Products, FutureFuel; 19/04/2018 – DJ Utah Medical Products Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UTMD)

Jensen Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble Co. (PG) by 0.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jensen Investment Management Inc sold 5,353 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 2.68 million shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $279.25M, down from 2.69 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Procter & Gamble Co. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $303.22B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.02% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $121.16. About 345,404 shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 03/04/2018 – PFIZER CONSIDERING OPTIONS WITH P&G INCLUDING JOINT VENTURE FOR CONSUMER BUSINESS – CNBC, CITING; 22/03/2018 – Gillette Launches Latest Innovations and Upgrades with a Strong Declaration That “One Size” Does Not, in Fact, Fit All Men; 24/05/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE SAYS ACCIDENT AT ALEXANDRIA PLANT OVERNIGHT; 18/05/2018 – SIAM CITY CEMENT PCL SCCC.BK – UNIT SIGNED ASSETS SALES AND PURCHASE AGREEMENT TO PURCHASE SOME PART OF BUSINESS OF P.G. SERVICE CO; 06/04/2018 – Can P&G Still Be Saved? — Barrons.com; 05/03/2018 – Illusive Networks Named Winner in the 14th Annual Info Security PG’s 2018 Global Excellence Awards®; 08/03/2018 – Mr. Clean and Peta Murgatroyd Tackle the Most lmpossible Household Messes With the All-New Magic Eraser With Durafoam; 22/03/2018 – CORRECTED-Derek Jeter’s Players’ Tribune expands into Europe; 06/03/2018 – ShieldX Builds Recognition for Its Unmatched Multi-Cloud Security Solution in the 14th Annual Info Security PG’s 2018 Global; 23/05/2018 – Always® Commemorates Menstrual Hygiene Day by Donating an Additional One Million Period Products in the U.S., as Part of

Jensen Investment Management Inc, which manages about $7.21B and $8.40B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in United Parcel Svc Cl B (NYSE:UPS) by 79,709 shares to 1.64M shares, valued at $183.12 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 14,174 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.35M shares, and has risen its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co. (NYSE:BDX).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Citizens Fincl Bank And reported 0.83% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Contravisory Investment Mgmt Inc accumulated 0.06% or 1,452 shares. 14,499 were accumulated by Abner Herrman Brock Ltd Liability Company. Csat Advisory Limited Partnership invested in 0.14% or 2,751 shares. Nelson Roberts Inv Advisors Ltd has invested 1.87% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Mackay Shields Lc holds 0.53% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 729,288 shares. Investment House Ltd has 0.5% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 44,820 shares. The Massachusetts-based Btim Corporation has invested 0.47% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Arizona State Retirement owns 500,872 shares for 0.62% of their portfolio. Alley Limited Liability Co invested in 1.33% or 43,667 shares. Condor Mgmt holds 95,059 shares or 1.61% of its portfolio. Colonial has invested 2.31% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Savant Limited Liability Corp holds 57,243 shares. Investors Asset Management Of Georgia Inc Ga Adv invested 0.51% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). The Australia-based Amp Cap Investors has invested 0.77% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG).

More recent The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s Why Procter & Gamble is a Hot Investment Pick Now – Yahoo Finance” on August 12, 2019. Also Fool.com published the news titled: “What’s Procter & Gamble Doing Right? Essentially, Everything. – Motley Fool” on August 04, 2019. Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About The Procter & Gamble Company (PG) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 10, 2019 was also an interesting one.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.11, from 1.29 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 3 investors sold UTMD shares while 27 reduced holdings. 14 funds opened positions while 28 raised stakes. 2.65 million shares or 0.54% less from 2.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt has 0% invested in Utah Medical Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UTMD). Legal And General Group Public Limited Co holds 0% or 569 shares. Teton Advisors Inc stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Utah Medical Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UTMD). Tiaa Cref Inv Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 0% in Utah Medical Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UTMD). Us Bancshares De accumulated 10,079 shares. Wells Fargo Mn invested in 18,993 shares. Barclays Public Limited Com has invested 0% in Utah Medical Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UTMD). Fmr Limited Liability reported 488,255 shares. First Hawaiian Financial Bank invested in 0.02% or 3,190 shares. Rhumbline Advisers accumulated 4,672 shares. Thb Asset Mgmt reported 0.74% stake. Geode Capital Limited Liability holds 52,250 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Pnc Svcs Grp, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 306 shares. Cwm Limited Com invested in 9 shares. Lazard Asset Mngmt Limited Com accumulated 155,262 shares.