Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa Increases Position in Century Communities (CCS); As Piper Jaffray Companies (PJC) Stock Declined, Holder Lsv Asset Management Trimmed Holding by $4.73 Million

Lsv Asset Management decreased its stake in Piper Jaffray Companies (PJC) by 28.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lsv Asset Management sold 65,687 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.60% . The institutional investor held 161,200 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.74 million, down from 226,887 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lsv Asset Management who had been investing in Piper Jaffray Companies for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.04 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $73.42. About 21,104 shares traded. Piper Jaffray Companies (NYSE:PJC) has risen 1.69% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.69% the S&P500. Some Historical PJC News: 05/03/2018 VALEANT: PIPER SAYS INSUFFICIENT DIFFERENTIATION, AVAILABILITY OF GENERICS, BRAND COMPETITION, HEAVY PAYER CONTRACTING RENDER LONGER-TERM TARGETS UNREALISTIC; 31/05/2018 – Incyte Coverage Assumed by PiperJaffray at Overweight; 31/05/2018 – Gilead Sciences Coverage Assumed by PiperJaffray at Overweight; 21/03/2018 – GenNx360 Capital Partners Announces Acquisition of CRS Temporary Housing; 19/04/2018 – Art Review: Adrian Piper: The Thinking Canvas; 03/04/2018 – Richland Source: Train and truck collide on Piper Road; 28/03/2018 – Review: A Blistering Billie Piper Unravels Brilliantly in `Yerma’; 27/03/2018 – Accord Project Announces New Members in Major International Law Firms Ashurst, DLA Piper, Fasken, Orrick and Simmons & Simmons; 31/05/2018 – bluebird bio Coverage Assumed by PiperJaffray at Overweight; 05/04/2018 – Federal Register: Airworthiness Directives; Piper Aircraft, Inc

Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa increased its stake in Century Communities Inc (CCS) by 271950% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa bought 5,439 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.67% . The institutional investor held 5,441 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $130.42 million, up from 2 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa who had been investing in Century Communities Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $836.75 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.14% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $27.49. About 64,308 shares traded. Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) has declined 7.02% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.02% the S&P500. Some Historical CCS News: 19/04/2018 – DJ Century Communities Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CCS); 24/05/2018 – Century Communities Extends Exclusive Agreement with Leading National PEX Plumbing Provider; 19/04/2018 – Century Communities Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – CENTURY COMMUNITIES INC QTRLY DELIVERIES GREW 55% TO 941 HOMES; 08/05/2018 – CENTURY COMMUNITIES INC – HOME SALES REVENUES EXPECTATION TO BE IN A RANGE OF $1.8 BLN TO $2.1 BLN FOR 2018; 29/03/2018 S&P REVISES CENTURY COMMUNITIES, INC. TO RATING ‘B+’ FROM ‘B’; 08/05/2018 – Century Communities 1Q Adj EPS 75c; 08/05/2018 – Century Communities Access Event Set By Wedbush for May. 15; 08/05/2018 – Century Communities 1Q Rev $401.8M; 03/05/2018 – Century Communities Colorado Sets Grand Opening Celebration for Wyndham Hill

Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa, which manages about $46265.01 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Associated Banc Corp (NYSE:ASB) by 2,481 shares to 314 shares, valued at $6.70M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amgen Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 849 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,176 shares, and cut its stake in Domtar Corp (NYSE:UFS).

Analysts await Piper Jaffray Companies (NYSE:PJC) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $1.67 earnings per share, down 10.22% or $0.19 from last year’s $1.86 per share. PJC’s profit will be $23.72 million for 10.99 P/E if the $1.67 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.32 actual earnings per share reported by Piper Jaffray Companies for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 26.52% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.53 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.65, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 7 investors sold PJC shares while 40 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 50 raised stakes. 10.68 million shares or 2.30% less from 10.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec owns 22,100 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Art Advisors Llc owns 6,115 shares. Metropolitan Life has invested 0.01% in Piper Jaffray Companies (NYSE:PJC). Bluemountain Cap Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 452 shares or 0% of the stock. Horrell Capital Management holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Piper Jaffray Companies (NYSE:PJC) for 148 shares. Hsbc Plc has invested 0% of its portfolio in Piper Jaffray Companies (NYSE:PJC). Envestnet Asset Management has invested 0% in Piper Jaffray Companies (NYSE:PJC). Nelson Roberts Investment Advsr Ltd Liability Corp has 229 shares. Jefferies Grp Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Piper Jaffray Companies (NYSE:PJC) for 17,200 shares. Toronto Dominion National Bank invested in 52 shares. Eaton Vance Mngmt holds 3,474 shares. Morgan Stanley owns 40,455 shares for 0% of their portfolio. M&R Mgmt holds 0% of its portfolio in Piper Jaffray Companies (NYSE:PJC) for 6 shares. Ls Advisors Ltd Liability, Michigan-based fund reported 454 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System invested in 0.02% or 5,500 shares.

Lsv Asset Management, which manages about $82.68 billion and $62.43 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) by 91,000 shares to 1.50M shares, valued at $52.10M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Republic Services Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 137,800 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.17 million shares, and has risen its stake in At&T Inc. (NYSE:T).