Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa Increases Holding in Bassett Furniture Industries (BSET); As Oneok New (OKE) Valuation Rose, Holder Brookfield Asset Management Lowered Its Holding

Brookfield Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Oneok Inc New (OKE) by 6.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brookfield Asset Management Inc sold 166,030 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.70% . The hedge fund held 2.57M shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $179.28 million, down from 2.73M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Oneok Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $28.90 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.65% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $71.28. About 1.65 million shares traded. ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) has declined 0.71% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.71% the S&P500. Some Historical OKE News: 01/05/2018 – Oneok 1Q Net $264.5M; 08/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for ONEOK, People’s United Financial, Spirit Realty Capital, Stryker, Ultra Cl; 02/05/2018 – ONEOK CEO SAYS CO. MAKING PROGRESS ON GROWTH PROJECTS; 06/04/2018 – Oneok Inc Presenting at Mizuho Energy Summit Apr 9; 03/04/2018 – Oneok: Move Was Purely Precautionary Step After EDI Was Target of Apparent Cyberattack; 01/05/2018 – Oneok 1Q EPS 64c; 19/04/2018 – Oneok Raises Dividend to 79.5c Vs. 77c; 23/03/2018 – ONEOK INC OKE.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $62 FROM $59; 15/05/2018 – Brookfield Asset Management Buys New 1.1% Position in Oneok Inc; 03/04/2018 – Oneok Says Media Outlets Misinterpreted a Notification to Customers

Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa increased its stake in Bassett Furniture Industries Inc (BSET) by 249.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa bought 1,509 shares as the company’s stock declined 28.12% . The institutional investor held 2,113 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $34.67M, up from 604 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa who had been investing in Bassett Furniture Industries Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $124.07M market cap company. The stock increased 0.50% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $12.18. About 19,303 shares traded. Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSET) has declined 48.98% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.98% the S&P500. Some Historical BSET News: 28/03/2018 – Bassett Furniture 1Q Adj EPS 12c; 01/05/2018 – GLADSTONE INVESTMENT, BASSETT CREEK CAPITAL FORM BASSETT CREEK; 08/03/2018 Bassett Declares Quarterly Dividend; 05/04/2018 – Dedicated Service and Supply Chain Expertise Sparks Bassett Healthcare’s Return to Medline; 05/04/2018 – Dedicated Service and Supply Chain Expertise Sparks Bassett Healthcare’s Return to Medline; 28/03/2018 – Bassett Furniture 1Q Loss/Shr 9c; 03/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within MongoDB, Johnson Outdoors, Bassett Furniture Industries, ESCO Technologies, Firs; 13/03/2018 – Bassett Furniture: Virginia W. Hamlet Elected a Member of Its Bd of Directors; 28/03/2018 – BASSETT FURNITURE 1Q LOSS/SHR 9.0C, EST. EPS 31.0C (2 EST.); 13/03/2018 – Bassett Announces Board Appointment

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold OKE shares while 205 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 224 raised stakes. 302.28 million shares or 0.68% more from 300.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Walleye Trading Limited Liability Corp, a Minnesota-based fund reported 6,703 shares. Nordea Investment Mngmt Ab stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE). Moreover, Live Your Vision Ltd Liability has 0% invested in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) for 197 shares. Archford Cap Strategies Ltd Com stated it has 1,625 shares. Hanseatic Mgmt Services has invested 0.02% in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE). 970 were reported by Mark Sheptoff Fincl Planning Limited Liability Co. Nomura Hldgs has invested 0.01% in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE). Federated Invsts Inc Pa holds 57,031 shares. 49,121 are held by Clifford Swan Invest Counsel. State Bank Of Hawaii reported 13,152 shares. Kbc Gru Nv holds 0.02% of its portfolio in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) for 40,007 shares. Wedgewood Pa invested in 9,350 shares. Nikko Asset Mngmt Americas, a New York-based fund reported 42,112 shares. Wellington Shields & Limited Liability Co holds 0.68% of its portfolio in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) for 19,093 shares. Enterprise Services holds 1,556 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio.

More notable recent ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) A Smart Pick For Income Investors? – Yahoo Finance” on July 18, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Why This 5.1%-Yielding Dividend Stock Is So Excited About What Lies Ahead – The Motley Fool” published on August 18, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “5 Great Energy Stocks to Buy Right Now – Nasdaq” on August 15, 2019. More interesting news about ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “ONEOK Announces $2.0 Billion Notes Offering – Yahoo Finance” published on August 12, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “5 Years Since Midstream Peak: Universe Update And In Memoriam – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 25, 2019.

Brookfield Asset Management Inc, which manages about $13.20 billion and $23.77 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dcp Midstream Lp (NYSE:DPM) by 472,470 shares to 2.75M shares, valued at $90.86 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in American Elec Pwr Co Inc (NYSE:AEP) by 17,598 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.33 million shares, and has risen its stake in Edison Intl (NYSE:EIX).

More notable recent Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSET) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated’s (NASDAQ:BSET) CEO Pay Matters To You – Yahoo Finance” on June 14, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Tuesday 4/9 Insider Buying Report: TW, BSET – Nasdaq” published on April 09, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “15 Stocks Sitting on Huge Piles of Cash – Investorplace.com” on April 24, 2019. More interesting news about Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSET) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Bassett Furniture Announces the Opening of New Store in Garden City, NY – GlobeNewswire” published on February 17, 2017 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Bassett Announces Fiscal First Quarter Results and Exit of Juvenile Line of Business – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: April 04, 2019.

Since April 5, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 insider sales for $94,320 activity. On Wednesday, April 17 SPILMAN ROBERT H JR bought $8,818 worth of Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSET) or 519 shares.

Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa, which manages about $46265.01B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tilray Inc by 2,776 shares to 5,405 shares, valued at $354.14 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) by 9,504 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 19,700 shares, and cut its stake in Expedia Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:EXPE).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.42 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.18, from 1.6 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 6 investors sold BSET shares while 20 reduced holdings. 14 funds opened positions while 23 raised stakes. 7.25 million shares or 1.21% less from 7.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Geode Management Lc reported 0% in Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSET). Davenport And Limited Liability Com reported 20,727 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Oppenheimer And Inc, New York-based fund reported 21,693 shares. First Advsrs Limited Partnership stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSET). 251,870 are owned by Teton Advsrs. Arrowstreet Cap LP accumulated 51,241 shares. Captrust Advsr invested in 0% or 6,000 shares. Moreover, Meeder Asset Mgmt Incorporated has 0.01% invested in Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSET). Comml Bank Of America De reported 0% of its portfolio in Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSET). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa holds 2,113 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Citigroup Inc reported 0% in Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSET). Bridgeway Capital Mgmt Inc has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSET). Dimensional Fund Advisors Limited Partnership has 888,806 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Intll reported 6,444 shares. The California-based California State Teachers Retirement Systems has invested 0% in Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSET).