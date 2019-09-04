Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa Increased Apogee Enterprises (APOG) Stake; 5 Bullish Analysts Covering Valero Energy (VLO)

Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa increased Apogee Enterprises Inc (APOG) stake by 174.75% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa acquired 4,963 shares as Apogee Enterprises Inc (APOG)’s stock rose 0.92%. The Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa holds 7,803 shares with $292.53 million value, up from 2,840 last quarter. Apogee Enterprises Inc now has $920.81M valuation. The stock decreased 3.55% or $1.31 during the last trading session, reaching $35.62. About 106,685 shares traded. Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG) has declined 17.53% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.53% the S&P500. Some Historical APOG News: 26/04/2018 – Apogee Elects New Director; 17/04/2018 – Engaged Capital Takes Apogee Stake in Push to End Buying Spree; 12/04/2018 – Apogee Enterprises Sees Top Line Growing About 10 % in FY19; 20/04/2018 – Engaged Capital Sees Potential in Apogee Enterprises — Barrons.com; 12/04/2018 – Apogee Enterprises 4Q 353.5M; 12/04/2018 – APOGEE ENTERPRISES SEES FY ADJ EPS $3.43 TO $3.63, EST. $4.05; 14/03/2018 Treas Johnson Gifts 127 Of Apogee Enterprises Inc; 12/04/2018 – APOGEE ENTERPRISES INC APOG.O SEES FY 2019 ADJUSTED SHR $3.43 TO $3.63; 26/04/2018 – Apogee Enterprises Herbert K. Parker as New Director; 12/04/2018 – Apogee Enterprises Sees FY19 EPS $3.30-EPS $3.50

Among 5 analysts covering Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Valero Energy has $110 highest and $9200 lowest target. $100.40’s average target is 34.64% above currents $74.57 stock price. Valero Energy had 10 analyst reports since March 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) has “Overweight” rating given on Monday, April 15 by Morgan Stanley. JP Morgan upgraded the stock to “Overweight” rating in Tuesday, May 14 report. The rating was upgraded by Goldman Sachs on Thursday, June 6 to “Buy”. Raymond James maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, March 19 report. The stock of Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) earned “Buy” rating by Raymond James on Friday, June 21. The company was maintained on Monday, March 25 by Credit Suisse. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Buy” rating and $105 target in Tuesday, June 25 report. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Friday, April 26 by Raymond James. See Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) latest ratings:

25/06/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Buy New Target: $105 Maintain

21/06/2019 Broker: Raymond James Rating: Buy New Target: $95 Maintain

06/06/2019 Broker: Goldman Sachs Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Buy Old Target: $96.0000 New Target: $92.0000 Upgrade

14/05/2019 Broker: JP Morgan Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Overweight Old Target: $102.0000 New Target: $105.0000 Upgrade

26/04/2019 Broker: Raymond James Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: Outperform Old Target: $100.0000 New Target: $105.0000 Maintain

15/04/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Old Rating: Overweight New Rating: Overweight Old Target: $100 New Target: $110 Maintain

25/03/2019 Broker: Credit Suisse Rating: Buy New Target: $105 Maintain

19/03/2019 Broker: Raymond James Rating: Buy New Target: $100 Maintain

08/03/2019 Broker: Wolfe Research Old Rating: Peer Perform New Rating: Outperform Upgrade

07/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.37, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 20 investors sold APOG shares while 59 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 50 raised stakes. 24.59 million shares or 0.44% less from 24.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Deprince Race Zollo reported 0.04% in Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG). Skylands Llc has invested 1.06% in Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG). Millennium Management Ltd Llc owns 0.01% invested in Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG) for 163,715 shares. Ameriprise holds 0.01% or 390,787 shares in its portfolio. 1.69 million were accumulated by Engaged Limited Liability Com. Huntington Bancorp stated it has 271 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 8,773 are owned by Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky. Metropolitan Life Insur Comm invested in 9,139 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Royal Fincl Bank Of Canada has 18,526 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Qs Investors Limited Liability holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG) for 112,550 shares. Hotchkis And Wiley Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability has invested 0.02% in Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG). Synovus Financial holds 0% or 421 shares in its portfolio. California-based Hcsf Ltd Liability Corp has invested 8.72% in Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 0% stake. Tocqueville Asset Mgmt LP holds 0.11% in Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG) or 217,900 shares.

Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa decreased First Republic Bank/Ca (NYSE:FRC) stake by 38,201 shares to 13,043 valued at $1.31 billion in 2019Q1. It also reduced Stryker Corp (Call) (NYSE:SYK) stake by 5 shares and now owns 32 shares. Matinas Biopharma Holdings Inc was reduced too.

Valero Energy Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refining and ethanol producing firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Ireland. The company has market cap of $29.87 billion. It operates through two divisions, Refining and Ethanol. It has a 12.24 P/E ratio. The firm is involved in refining, marketing, and bulk sales activities.