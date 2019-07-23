Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa Holds Stake in Verint Systems (VRNT); 8X8 (EGHT) Market Valuation Rose While Portolan Capital Management Cut Position

Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa increased its stake in Verint Systems Inc (VRNT) by 59.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa bought 6,238 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.35% with the market. The institutional investor held 16,639 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $996.01M, up from 10,401 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa who had been investing in Verint Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.69 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.51% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $56.06. About 337,044 shares traded. Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) has risen 44.90% since July 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.47% the S&P500. Some Historical VRNT News: 16/05/2018 – Verint Industry-Leading Workforce Engagement Solutions Guide Employee Actions in the Delivery of Smarter, Faster Customer Service; 28/03/2018 – VERINT 4Q ADJ EPS $1.05, EST. $1; 30/04/2018 – Stockport Metropolitan Borough Council Advances Digital-First Approach With Verint; 28/05/2018 – VERINT IN TALKS TO MERGE ITS SECURITY DIVISION WITH ISRAEL’S NSO GROUP AT $1 BLN VALUE; 15/05/2018 – Verint Announces Recipients of 2018 Americas “Partner of the Year” and “Rising Star” Awards; 28/03/2018 – VERINT SYSTEMS INC QTRLY REVENUE $318.7 MLN; 28/05/2018 – Verint Systems Inc. in Talks to Buy Israeli Cyber Surveillance Company NSO Group for $1 Bln; 06/03/2018 Verint Experts Share Insights This Month on the Power of Automation and Workforce Engagement to Create Competitive Advantage; 08/03/2018 – Verint Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 28/05/2018 – Steven Scheer: Verint in talks to merge with Israel’s NSO Group in $1 billion deal

Portolan Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in 8X8 Inc. (EGHT) by 5.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Portolan Capital Management Llc sold 43,829 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.47% with the market. The hedge fund held 776,035 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.68M, down from 819,864 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Portolan Capital Management Llc who had been investing in 8X8 Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.46B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.46% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $24.83. About 978,542 shares traded. 8×8, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGHT) has risen 3.75% since July 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 0.68% the S&P500. Some Historical EGHT News: 15/05/2018 – 8X8 INC – FINANCIAL TERMS OF ACQUISITION ARE NOT BEING DISCLOSED; 13/03/2018 CFO Genovese Gifts 224 Of 8×8 Inc; 25/04/2018 – Springer Nature sets price range for Frankfurt flotation; 21/05/2018 – 8×8, Inc. to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences; 19/04/2018 – DJ 8×8 Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EGHT); 24/05/2018 – 8X8 INC EGHT.N – EXCLUDING DXI REVENUE, SEES 2019 SERVICE REVENUE GROWTH IN THE RANGE OF 21% TO 22%

Analysts await 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $-0.29 earnings per share, down 107.14% or $0.15 from last year’s $-0.14 per share. After $-0.22 actual earnings per share reported by 8×8, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 31.82% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.31 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.17, from 1.48 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 17 investors sold EGHT shares while 44 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 79.42 million shares or 16.78% more from 68.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ubs Asset Management Americas reported 739,716 shares. Perigon Wealth Limited Company invested in 45,783 shares or 0.22% of the stock. Segall Bryant And Hamill Limited Liability Company, a Illinois-based fund reported 112,789 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 0% or 20,685 shares. Counselors invested in 10,240 shares. Aperio accumulated 68,185 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Aqr Management Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 160,770 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Moreover, Utd Service Automobile Association has 0% invested in 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT). Waddell & Reed Fincl Inc owns 1.98 million shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund, a New York-based fund reported 95,700 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 0.01% or 32,241 shares in its portfolio. Ameritas Investment Prtn invested in 0.01% or 7,620 shares. Swiss Savings Bank has invested 0% in 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT). Tiger Mngmt Limited Liability owns 0.53% invested in 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) for 4.73 million shares. Sg Americas Securities Ltd Company, New York-based fund reported 32,451 shares.

More notable recent 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Why 8×8 Shares Plunged Today – The Motley Fool” on January 30, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “The Three Key Risks of Buying Twilio Stock – Investorplace.com” published on June 26, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “8×8, Inc. Announces Proposed Offering of $200.0 Million of Convertible Senior Notes – Business Wire” on February 12, 2019. More interesting news about 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Guggenheim Securities Raises 8×8 Price Target On Improving Metrics – Benzinga” published on May 15, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “8×8, Inc. Appoints Monique Bonner to Its Board of Directors – Business Wire” with publication date: October 25, 2018.

Portolan Capital Management Llc, which manages about $535.17M and $972.04M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Petiq Inc. by 202,524 shares to 295,814 shares, valued at $9.29 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Casella Waste Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) by 10,502 shares in the quarter, for a total of 294,318 shares, and has risen its stake in Model N Inc. (NYSE:MODN).

More notable recent Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Does Verint Systems’s (NASDAQ:VRNT) Share Price Gain of 67% Match Its Business Performance? – Yahoo Finance” on July 08, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Bull of the Day: Verint Systems (VRNT) – Nasdaq” published on April 29, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Verint Announces Preliminary Voting Results From 2019 Annual Meeting of Stockholders – Business Wire” on June 24, 2019. More interesting news about Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “CGS Partners with Verint to Enhance Financial Institutions’ Existing Compliance Infrastructure – GlobeNewswire” published on March 26, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Verint Systems Enters Oversold Territory (VRNT) – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 26, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.32 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.04, from 1.36 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 19 investors sold VRNT shares while 75 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 96.79 million shares or 65.19% more from 58.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Victory invested 0.25% of its portfolio in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT). California State Teachers Retirement Systems reported 0.01% stake. Vanguard Gp Inc, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 6.07 million shares. Cetera Limited Liability Com has invested 0.02% in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT). Illinois-based Zacks Investment has invested 0.2% in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT). Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has invested 0% in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT). Bluestein R H And owns 9,800 shares. Geode Mgmt Llc owns 885,043 shares. Bluecrest Capital Mgmt Ltd owns 0.02% invested in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) for 9,095 shares. Eagle Glob Ltd Com holds 0.03% or 12,500 shares. Goldman Sachs Gru accumulated 1.43 million shares or 0.03% of the stock. California Pub Employees Retirement Sys holds 0.01% or 100,843 shares in its portfolio. Van Eck Assoc Corp reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys reported 0.01% in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT). The New York-based Citigroup Incorporated has invested 0% in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT).

Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa, which manages about $46265.01B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Consolidated Edison Inc (NYSE:ED) by 40,350 shares to 181,754 shares, valued at $15.41 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lowe’s Cos Inc (Call) (NYSE:LOW) by 559 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 389 shares, and cut its stake in Eog Resources Inc (Call) (NYSE:EOG).