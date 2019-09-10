Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa Holds Position in Mid America Apartment Communities (MAA); Patten Group Holding in Astrazeneca Plc (AZN) Has Raised by $1.71 Million as Share Price Rose

Patten Group Inc increased its stake in Astrazeneca Plc (AZN) by 278.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Patten Group Inc bought 42,649 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.22% . The institutional investor held 57,950 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.34 million, up from 15,301 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Patten Group Inc who had been investing in Astrazeneca Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $113.14 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.21% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $43.27. About 4.06M shares traded or 38.66% up from the average. AstraZeneca PLC (NYSE:AZN) has risen 12.78% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.78% the S&P500. Some Historical AZN News: 16/04/2018 – G1 THERAPEUTICS INC – ASTRAZENECA IS PROVIDING TAGRISSO FOR PHASE 1B/2 CLINICAL TRIAL UNDER NON-EXCLUSIVE CLINICAL TRIAL COLLABORATION AGREEMENT; 16/05/2018 – PHASE lll IMPOWER150 STUDY SHOWED GENENTECH’S TECENTRIQ AND AVASTIN PLUS CARBOPLATIN AND PACLITAXEL HELPED PEOPLE WITH A SPECIFIC TYPE OF METASTATIC LUNG CANCER LIVE SIGNIFICANTLY LONGER COMPARED TO; 23/03/2018 – EU MEDICINES AGENCY RECOMMENDS APPROVAL OF CLOVIS ONCOLOGY CLVS.O OVARIAN CANCER DRUG RUBRACA; 11/03/2018 – INVOKANA® (canagliflozin) Significantly Reduces the Risk of Heart Failure-Related Outcomes in Type 2 Diabetes Patients at Risk; 21/05/2018 – U.K.’S FTSE 100 RISES 0.4%; ASTRAZENECA PLC GAINS; 10/04/2018 – Tuberous Sclerosis Alliance salutes FDA approval of Afinitor® DISPERZ (everolimus) as the first adjunctive treatment approved in US for patients aged 2 years and older with tuberous sclerosis complex (TSC)-associated partial-onset seizures; 19/04/2018 – ASTRAZENECA PLC – US FDA APPROVES TAGRISSO AS 1ST-LINE TREATMENT FOR EGFR-MUTATED NON-SMALL CELL LUNG CANCER; 24/04/2018 – AstraZeneca PLC: Trial Assessed Efficacy of Combination of Imfinzi Plus Tremelimumab; 29/05/2018 – Roche: Study is on Tecentriq Plus Chemotherapy for Type of Lung Cancer; 18/04/2018 – ROCHE HOLDING- NEW INDICATION AS COMPANION DIAGNOSTIC WITH ASTRAZENECA’S TAGRISSO IN FIRST LINE TREATMENT OF PATIENTS WITH NON-SMALL CELL LUNG CANCER

Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa increased its stake in Mid America Apartment Communities Inc (MAA) by 100.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa bought 48,076 shares as the company's stock rose 7.86% . The institutional investor held 95,821 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.48B, up from 47,745 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa who had been investing in Mid America Apartment Communities Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.34B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.45% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $127.9. About 394,141 shares traded. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) has risen 19.45% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.45% the S&P500.

Patten Group Inc, which manages about $232.33M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IEFA) by 6,721 shares to 35,561 shares, valued at $2.16M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent AstraZeneca PLC (NYSE:AZN) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: "Bulls And Bears Of The Week: Chevron, Disney, Target And More – Benzinga" on August 24, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: "Is AstraZeneca plc (AZN) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance" published on June 14, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: "AstraZeneca (AZN) Tagrisso Approved in China as a 1st-line Treatment of NSCLC – StreetInsider.com" on September 04, 2019. More interesting news about AstraZeneca PLC (NYSE:AZN) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: "AstraZeneca (AZN) Granted FDA Orphan Drug Status for Fasenra to Treat EoE – StreetInsider.com" published on August 28, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com's news article titled: "AstraZeneca's Imfinzi fails to beat chemo in extending survival in first-line lung cancer – Seeking Alpha" with publication date: August 21, 2019.

Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa, which manages about $46265.01 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Coca Cola Co/The (Call) (NYSE:KO) by 596 shares to 8,176 shares, valued at $38.31 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cintas Corp (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 8,544 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 31,979 shares, and cut its stake in Ulta Beauty Inc (Put) (NASDAQ:ULTA).