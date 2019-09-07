Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa Holding in Ryman Hospitality Properties (RHP) Has Trimmed by $575.34 Million as Stock Declined; Kwmg Has Raised Altria Group (MO) Stake by $2.30 Million

Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa decreased its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc (RHP) by 10.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa sold 6,996 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.65% . The institutional investor held 58,881 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.84B, down from 65,877 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa who had been investing in Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.01B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.20% or $1.79 during the last trading session, reaching $79.65. About 200,967 shares traded. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) has declined 9.23% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.23% the S&P500. Some Historical RHP News: 17/05/2018 – RYMAN HEALTHCARE FINAL DIV/SHR 10.9 NZ CENTS; 17/05/2018 – RYMAN HEALTHCARE LTD – FY REVENUE FROM ORDINARY ACTIVITIES NZ$342.5 MLN, UP 18.4%; 01/05/2018 – Ryman Hospitality 1Q EBITDA $81.7M; 01/05/2018 – Ryman Hospitality 1Q EPS 53c; 24/05/2018 – RYMAN TO FUND PROJECT WITH CASH ON HAND & REVOLVER BORROWINGS; 17/05/2018 – Ryman Healthcare FY EPS 77.6 NZ Cents; 02/04/2018 – Deutsche Real Estate Adds Ryman Hospitality; 01/05/2018 – RYMAN AFFIRMING 2018 GUIDANCE PROVIDED ON FEB. 23, 2018; 01/05/2018 – Ryman Hospitality 1Q FFO $1.10/Shr; 24/05/2018 – RYMAN HOSPITALITY PROPERTIES INC – PLANNED EXPANSION IS EXPECTED BE COMPLETED DURING SPRING OF 2021

Kwmg Llc increased its stake in Altria Group Inc (MO) by 912.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kwmg Llc bought 40,393 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.84% . The institutional investor held 44,822 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.57M, up from 4,429 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kwmg Llc who had been investing in Altria Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $81.71 billion market cap company. It closed at $43.85 lastly. It is up 19.47% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.47% the S&P500.

Kwmg Llc, which manages about $403.25M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 9,340 shares to 4,210 shares, valued at $589,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IJH) by 3,222 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,988 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VUG).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 59 investors sold MO shares while 485 reduced holdings. 145 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 1.18 billion shares or 1.61% less from 1.19 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cambridge Tru invested in 0.02% or 6,641 shares. Wills Gp has 0.14% invested in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Cypress Group Incorporated reported 1.01% of its portfolio in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Magnetar Financial Lc has invested 0.01% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Boyar Asset Mngmt has invested 0.2% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Caprock Group holds 19,106 shares. The Massachusetts-based Factory Mutual has invested 0.73% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Kentucky Retirement Systems Insur Trust Fund holds 0.47% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) or 37,267 shares. Thompson Siegel And Walmsley Limited Liability Com invested in 0.01% or 17,023 shares. Connors Investor Services Inc stated it has 4,099 shares. Lvw Advsrs Llc invested in 0.88% or 57,193 shares. Pennsylvania-based Brinker Capital has invested 0.2% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Becker Mngmt stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Lakeview Cap Ltd Com has 0.43% invested in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) for 12,242 shares. 5,108 were reported by Peddock Capital Advisors Lc.

Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa, which manages about $46265.01B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Workiva Inc by 6,142 shares to 6,236 shares, valued at $316.17M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spero Therapeutics Inc by 1,341 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1,707 shares, and has risen its stake in Southwest Gas Holdings Inc (NYSE:SWX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.03, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 22 investors sold RHP shares while 84 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 43.38 million shares or 1.12% more from 42.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Legal & General Gru Pcl accumulated 161,886 shares. State Of Wisconsin Inv Board, a Wisconsin-based fund reported 129,800 shares. Kbc Gp Nv owns 3,769 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Voya Invest Mgmt Limited Liability Company has 0% invested in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP). Swiss Retail Bank owns 84,200 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Moreover, Profund Advsrs Lc has 0.01% invested in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) for 3,695 shares. Shell Asset Mgmt reported 16,532 shares stake. Da Davidson holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) for 5,974 shares. Signaturefd Limited Liability Company, Georgia-based fund reported 7 shares. 2,504 are held by M&T Bank. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Co, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 17,931 shares. Td Asset Incorporated holds 0.01% or 49,799 shares in its portfolio. Royal Retail Bank Of Canada reported 110,531 shares stake. First Hawaiian Comml Bank has 9,659 shares. Us Bank De holds 3,987 shares.

Analysts await Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $1.45 EPS, up 17.89% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.23 per share. RHP’s profit will be $72.96 million for 13.73 P/E if the $1.45 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.01 actual EPS reported by Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -27.86% negative EPS growth.