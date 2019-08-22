Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa Has Upped Valmont Industries (VMI) Holding by $97.84 Million as Share Value Rose; Edgewood Management Has Decreased Its Gilead Sciences (GILD) Stake by $3.17 Million; Share Value Rose

Edgewood Management Llc decreased its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD) by 26.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edgewood Management Llc sold 48,843 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.00% . The institutional investor held 134,510 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.74 million, down from 183,353 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edgewood Management Llc who had been investing in Gilead Sciences Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $81.33 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.14% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $64.22. About 3.86M shares traded. Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) has declined 14.15% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.15% the S&P500. Some Historical GILD News: 30/05/2018 – Gilead: Equator Study Achieves Primary Endpoint of ACR20 Response at Week 16; 26/04/2018 – AbbVie’s beat fueled by demand for Humira, Hep C drugs; 13/04/2018 – Gilead Presents Data on Multiple Investigational Regimens for the Treatment of Patients With Nonalcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH) and Advanced Fibrosis at The International Liver Congress™ 2018; 15/05/2018 – Kite Announces New Worldwide Facilities and Expanded Collaboration With National Cancer Institute to Support Cell Therapy; 01/05/2018 – GILEAD CEO JOHN MILLIGAN SPEAKS ON CALL; 18/05/2018 – FDA- PRELIM RESULTS FROM ONGOING STUDY FOUND WOMEN GETTING DOLUTEGRAVIR AT TIME OF BECOMING PREGNANT/EARLY IN FIRST TRIMESTER APPEAR AT HIGHER RISK FOR DEFECTS; 19/04/2018 – DJ Gilead Sciences Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GILD); 16/04/2018 – Gilead’s Harvoni Falls For 2nd Wk, Epclusa Declines: Hep-C; 28/03/2018 – Rob Portman: Portman Tours Mt. Gilead Maryhaven Center and Hosts Opioid Roundtable Discussion with the Morrow County Opiate; 27/04/2018 – European CHMP Adopts Positive Opinion for Gilead’s Biktarvy(R) (Bictegravir, Emtricitabine, Tenofovir Alafenamide)

Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa increased its stake in Valmont Industries Inc (VMI) by 206.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa bought 752 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.86% . The institutional investor held 1,116 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $145.19 million, up from 364 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa who had been investing in Valmont Industries Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.03B market cap company. The stock increased 0.95% or $1.28 during the last trading session, reaching $135.84. About 143,158 shares traded or 5.04% up from the average. Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) has risen 0.07% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.07% the S&P500. Some Historical VMI News: 06/03/2018 – VALMONT SEES LONG-TERM OPERATING MARGIN GREATER 12%; 18/04/2018 – VALMONT 1Q EPS $1.72; 06/03/2018 – Valmont at Analyst Day Hosted By Seaport Today; 30/04/2018 – Valmont Completes Divestiture of Donhad Pty. Ltd; 18/04/2018 – VALMONT 1Q ADJ EPS $1.87, EST. $1.80

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.55, from 0.65 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 9 investors sold VMI shares while 72 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 60 raised stakes. 17.24 million shares or 6.16% less from 18.37 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Minnesota-based Us Bancorp De has invested 0% in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI). Barclays Public Ltd Com stated it has 16,055 shares. 4,685 are held by Stone Ridge Asset Management Limited Company. Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt Incorporated invested 0% of its portfolio in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI). Fmr Lc holds 0% of its portfolio in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) for 221,007 shares. Tudor Inv Et Al holds 6,375 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Proshare Advisors Ltd Liability owns 1,926 shares. Mason Street Advsr Ltd Liability holds 11,668 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Metropolitan Life invested in 26,537 shares or 0.03% of the stock. 5,736 are owned by Gotham Asset Management. Kbc Grp Inc Nv has 133,784 shares. Earnest Ptnrs Lc has invested 0% in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI). Guggenheim Ltd owns 0.05% invested in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) for 47,177 shares. 1,880 are owned by Nomura Holding Inc. Robecosam Ag holds 0.78% or 144,244 shares in its portfolio.

Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa, which manages about $46265.01 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Salesforce.Com Inc (Call) (NYSE:CRM) by 1,067 shares to 273 shares, valued at $4.32 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ralph Lauren Corp (Put) (NYSE:RL) by 418,111 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 41 shares, and cut its stake in Delta Air Lines Inc (Call) (NYSE:DAL).

Edgewood Management Llc, which manages about $9.25B and $28.57 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 662,931 shares to 3.60 million shares, valued at $1.63B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ihs Markit Ltd by 161,986 shares in the quarter, for a total of 18.52 million shares, and has risen its stake in Alphabet Inc.