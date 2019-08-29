Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa Has Upped Its Alamo Group (ALG) Holding; Kaiser Aluminum (KALU) Has 1.25 Sentiment

Kaiser Aluminum Corp (KALU) investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.32, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. The ratio is more positive, as 89 investment managers increased or started new positions, while 71 reduced and sold their equity positions in Kaiser Aluminum Corp. The investment managers in our database now have: 14.83 million shares, down from 15.45 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding Kaiser Aluminum Corp in top ten positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 12 Reduced: 59 Increased: 55 New Position: 34.

Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa increased Alamo Group Inc (ALG) stake by 1974.23% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa acquired 1,915 shares as Alamo Group Inc (ALG)’s stock declined 6.14%. The Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa holds 2,012 shares with $201.08M value, up from 97 last quarter. Alamo Group Inc now has $1.32 billion valuation. The stock increased 2.03% or $2.22 during the last trading session, reaching $111.64. About 66,041 shares traded. Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG) has risen 9.37% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.37% the S&P500. Some Historical ALG News: 08/05/2018 – Alamo Concrete Products Company Adopts SmartDrive Transportation Intelligence Platform to Reduce Collisions and Improve Overall Fleet Safety; 12/03/2018 – USGS: M 1.1 – 13km SW of Alamo, Nevada; 07/05/2018 – Galderma Announces Results of ALAMO: A Real-World, Phase 4 Study Demonstrating Efficacy and Safety of Epiduo® Forte (adapalene; 07/04/2018 – USGS: M 1.8 – 26km SW of Alamo, Nevada; 30/04/2018 – New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for Advanced Micro Devices, Alamo Group, United Insurance, Post, BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Tru; 12/03/2018 – USGS: M 1.8 – 9km NE of Alamo, Nevada; 04/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Aa1 Und/Aaa Enh To Alamo Heights Isd’s, Tx Goult Bonds, Series 2018a&B; 06/03/2018 USGS: M 1.0 – 12km E of Alamo, Nevada; 27/03/2018 – Alamo Pharma Services partners with Thingee Corporationfor deployment of their iDetail™ enterprise content delivery platform; 14/05/2018 – Epoch Investment Partners Buys New 1.5% Position in Alamo Group

Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa decreased Priceline Group Inc/The (Prn) stake by 4.71 million shares to 9.69M valued at $13.16 billion in 2019Q1. It also reduced First Midwest Bancorp Inc/Il (NASDAQ:FMBI) stake by 18,701 shares and now owns 28,634 shares. Vaneck Vectors Oil Services Et (Call) was reduced too.

Among 2 analysts covering Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Alamo Group has $12300 highest and $112 lowest target. $119’s average target is 6.59% above currents $111.64 stock price. Alamo Group had 4 analyst reports since March 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, March 11 by CJS Securities. Sidoti maintained it with “Buy” rating and $112 target in Wednesday, March 6 report. The rating was maintained by Sidoti with “Buy” on Thursday, August 1.

Since March 6, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $98,132 activity. PAROD RICK had bought 1,000 shares worth $98,132 on Wednesday, March 6.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.72, from 1.38 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 8 investors sold ALG shares while 34 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 11.12 million shares or 0.24% more from 11.09 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Envestnet Asset Mngmt holds 3,763 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Oppenheimer Asset holds 578 shares. Johnson Investment Counsel reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG). Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership has invested 0% in Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG). Mutual Of America Cap Lc reported 0% stake. Renaissance Techs Ltd Liability Com accumulated 0% or 18,900 shares. Assetmark Inc stated it has 360 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Ameriprise Fincl Inc has invested 0% in Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG). Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas owns 6,706 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Citadel Limited Liability Corp owns 21,235 shares. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund has invested 0.01% in Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG). Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al, a Virginia-based fund reported 10,800 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department owns 3,838 shares. 1,581 were reported by First Interstate Commercial Bank. Pub Employees Retirement System Of Ohio has invested 0.01% in Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG).

More notable recent Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Alamo Group sees record results despite slow farm sales – San Antonio Business Journal” on August 01, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Monday – Benzinga” published on August 19, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Alamo Group Announces Acquisition Of Dixie Chopper Business – PRNewswire” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Alamo Group Inc (ALG) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on August 02, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Brief Commentary On Alamo Group Inc.’s (NYSE:ALG) Fundamentals – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 04, 2019.

Analysts await Kaiser Aluminum Corporation (NASDAQ:KALU) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $1.99 earnings per share, up 39.16% or $0.56 from last year’s $1.43 per share. KALU’s profit will be $32.49 million for 11.00 P/E if the $1.99 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.40 actual earnings per share reported by Kaiser Aluminum Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 42.14% EPS growth.

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation manufactures and sells semi-fabricated specialty aluminum mill products. The company has market cap of $1.43 billion. The firm offers rolled, extruded, and drawn aluminum products used principally for aerospace and defense, automotive, consumer durables, electronics, electrical, and machinery and equipment applications. It has a 15.71 P/E ratio. The Company’s aerospace and high strength products include heat treat plates and sheets, hard alloy extruded shapes, cold finish rods and bars, seamless drawn tubes, and billets for aerospace and defense industries.

Winslow Asset Management Inc holds 2.21% of its portfolio in Kaiser Aluminum Corporation for 100,524 shares. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co owns 143,245 shares or 1.01% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Granite Investment Partners Llc has 0.94% invested in the company for 158,456 shares. The California-based Phocas Financial Corp. has invested 0.79% in the stock. Robecosam Ag, a Switzerland-based fund reported 170,000 shares.