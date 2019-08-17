Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa Has Trimmed Bhp Billiton LTD (BHP) Stake By $58.88 Million; Strata Skin Sciences (SSKN) Shorts Raised By 34.82%

Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa decreased Bhp Billiton Ltd (BHP) stake by 22.57% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa sold 1,077 shares as Bhp Billiton Ltd (BHP)’s stock rose 5.80%. The Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa holds 3,695 shares with $202.01M value, down from 4,772 last quarter. Bhp Billiton Ltd now has $123.04B valuation. The stock decreased 0.99% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $48.81. About 2.28M shares traded or 19.87% up from the average. BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) has risen 11.67% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.67% the S&P500. Some Historical BHP News: 06/03/2018 – CERAWEEK-Mexican offshore Trion project partners weigh floating oil facility; 12/03/2018 – Woodside, BHP Sign Deal on Scarborough Gas Project; 15/05/2018 – Oil Rally Aiding BHP Billiton Shale Sale, Says CEO; 29/04/2018 – BHP Billiton Target Prices Lifted 3%-9% to A$36, GBP17.80, ZAR310 by Macquarie; 24/03/2018 – Workers at Chilean mine Escondida accept early contract talks; 20/03/2018 – BHP SUPPORTS EFFORTS TO LOWER TRADE BARRIERS ON GLOBAL BASIS; 20/03/2018 – BHP BILLITON PLC BLT.L : EXANE BNP PARIBAS RAISES TO NEUTRAL FROM UNDERPERFORM; 18/04/2018 – BHP Raises Nickel Output as China Speeds Shift to Electric Autos; 30/04/2018 – CIBC Global Adds LPL Financial, Exits BHP: 13F; 05/03/2018 – BHP’S MALCHUK SAYS `QUITE A BIT OF INTEREST’ IN SHALE ASSETS

Strata Skin Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:SSKN) had an increase of 34.82% in short interest. SSKN’s SI was 48,400 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 34.82% from 35,900 shares previously. With 51,800 avg volume, 1 days are for Strata Skin Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:SSKN)’s short sellers to cover SSKN’s short positions. The stock increased 1.49% or $0.035 during the last trading session, reaching $2.39. About 14,533 shares traded. STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSKN) has risen 33.98% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.98% the S&P500.

Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa increased M Iii Acquisition Corp stake by 3,036 shares to 3,628 valued at $19.01 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Coca Cola Co/The (NYSE:KO) stake by 2.52 million shares and now owns 2.53 million shares. United Bankshares Inc/Wv (NASDAQ:UBSI) was raised too.

STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc., a medical technology company, engages in developing and commercializing products for the treatment of dermatological disorders. The company has market cap of $78.64 million. The Company’s products include XTRAC and VTRAC devices used for the treatment of psoriasis, vitiligo, and other skin disorders; and MelaFind system, an instrument for aiding dermatologists in the evaluation of clinically atypical pigmented skin lesions, when a dermatologist chooses to obtain additional information before making a final decision to biopsy in order to rule out melanoma. It currently has negative earnings. The firm was formerly known as MELA Sciences, Inc. and changed its name to STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc. in December 2015.

