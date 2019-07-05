Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa Has Raised Stake in Brightcove (BCOV); International Business Machs (IBM) Market Value Declined While Gilman Hill Asset Management Has Raised Holding

Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa increased its stake in Brightcove Inc (BCOV) by 68190.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa bought 7,501 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.25% with the market. The institutional investor held 7,512 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $63.18 million, up from 11 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa who had been investing in Brightcove Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $385.47M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.48% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $10.31. About 23,804 shares traded. Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV) has risen 1.11% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 3.32% the S&P500. Some Historical BCOV News: 26/04/2018 – Brightcove 1Q Rev $41.2M; 11/04/2018 – Brightcove Names Former FCC Chairman Tom Wheeler and Former Viacom Executive to Board; 26/04/2018 – BRIGHTCOVE INC BCOV.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $-0.01, REV VIEW $166.8 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 03/05/2018 – BRIGHTCOVE INC – NORECK WILL SUCCEED KEVIN RHODES; 10/04/2018 – Young Hollywood Reduces Operational Costs with Brightcove’s Context Aware Encoding; 11/04/2018 – Brightcove Appoints Jeff Ray CEO; 15/04/2018 – The Quint India Selects Brightcove For Its Digital-First News Platform; 20/04/2018 – Brightcove Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 16/04/2018 – Brightcove Reports Inducement Grants to CEO Jeff Ray Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4); 11/04/2018 – BRIGHTCOVE NAMES JEFF RAY CEO

Gilman Hill Asset Management Llc increased its stake in International Business Machs (IBM) by 7.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gilman Hill Asset Management Llc bought 3,165 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.27% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 45,079 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.36M, up from 41,914 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management Llc who had been investing in International Business Machs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $124.83 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.53% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $140.79. About 659,392 shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has declined 6.86% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.29% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 26/04/2018 – HOST HOTELS & RESORTS INC – COMPANIES WILL COLLABORATE TO DEVELOP PREDICTIVE MODELS DESIGNED TO IMPROVE INVESTMENT DECISIONS; 04/05/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: Warren Buffett says Berkshire Hathaway has sold completely out of IBM; 14/03/2018 – EV GROUP – PLANS TO INTEGRATE IBM’S PATENTED HYBRID LASER RELEASE PROCESS INTO EVG’S FIELD-PROVEN TEMPORARY BONDING AND DEBONDING EQUIPMENT SOLUTIONS; 20/03/2018 – International Business Machines Corp: Doc re Form 8-K; 17/04/2018 – IBM 1Q Cloud Rev $4.2B; 15/05/2018 – Veridium to Use IBM Blockchain Technology to Create Social and Environmental Impact Tokens; 26/04/2018 – WhiteSource Launches Contextual Pattern Matching Engine, Supporting Over 200 Programming Languages; 23/03/2018 – Techedge considers new acquisitions following NIMBL takeover, plans Milan IPO – CEO; 16/04/2018 – UNISYS’S NEWFIELD FORMERLY DIRECTOR OF MSS FOR IBM; 17/04/2018 – Fortinet Now Part of IBM Security’s New X-Force Threat Management Services

Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa, which manages about $46265.01 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Etsy Inc (Call) by 62,644 shares to 860 shares, valued at $5.78 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Digital Realty Trust Inc (Put) (NYSE:DLR) by 40,062 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 62 shares, and cut its stake in Sap Se (NYSE:SAP).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 5 investors sold BCOV shares while 29 reduced holdings. 9 funds opened positions while 29 raised stakes. 26.47 million shares or 1.73% less from 26.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. California State Teachers Retirement Sys reported 55,272 shares. Prudential Financial Incorporated holds 0% or 26,880 shares. Georgia-based Synovus Fincl Corp has invested 0% in Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV). Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership reported 34,900 shares. Mcclain Value Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp invested in 438,177 shares. Strs Ohio reported 0% of its portfolio in Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV). Intl Grp Inc Inc holds 23,020 shares. Ameritas Inv Prns Inc has invested 0% in Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV). State Bank Of Mellon accumulated 161,468 shares or 0% of the stock. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owns 100,000 shares. Herald Inv Mngmt reported 471,000 shares. State Street holds 0% of its portfolio in Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV) for 649,544 shares. State Common Retirement Fund holds 29,700 shares. Products Prtn Lc reported 12,002 shares. Voya Invest Mngmt Ltd accumulated 16,510 shares.

Since February 25, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $42,250 activity.

