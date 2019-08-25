Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa Has Raised Its Energy Recovery (ERII) Stake by $65.36 Million as Stock Price Rose; Uniqure Nv (QURE) Holder 683 Capital Management Cut Stake as Valuation Rose

Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa increased its stake in Energy Recovery Inc (ERII) by 53485.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa bought 7,488 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.78% . The institutional investor held 7,502 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $65.49M, up from 14 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa who had been investing in Energy Recovery Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $479.84M market cap company. The stock decreased 4.90% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $8.73. About 337,418 shares traded or 56.44% up from the average. Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII) has risen 36.40% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.40% the S&P500. Some Historical ERII News: 25/05/2018 – PENNON GROUP – CONTINUE TO EXPECT UK RESIDUAL WASTE MARKET DYNAMICS TO BE FAVOURABLE WITH DEMAND FOR ENERGY RECOVERY FACILITIES EXCEEDING CAPACITY INTO LONG TERM; 16/03/2018 – Faurecia Boosts Its Expertise In Energy Recovery Technology With Investment In Enogia; 02/05/2018 – Energy Recovery Access Event Scheduled By B. Riley FBR, Inc; 15/03/2018 – ENERGY RECOVERY – ORDERS EXPECTED TO SHIP IN H1 2018; 25/04/2018 – ELKEM ASA ELK.OL – ENERGY RECOVERY PLANT WILL HAVE AN ESTIMATED INVESTMENT FRAME OF UP TO NOK 1 BLN; 23/04/2018 – First Trust Advisors Buys New 1% Position in Energy Recovery; 09/05/2018 – Energy Recovery Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 26/03/2018 – Pennon Group: Expenditure at Glasgow Energy Recovery Facilitiy to Be Higher Than Expected; 01/05/2018 – Energy Recovery Non-Deal Roadshow Set By Seaport for May. 8; 03/05/2018 – Energy Recovery 1Q Adj EPS 1c

683 Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Uniqure Nv (QURE) by 30.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 683 Capital Management Llc sold 335,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.71% . The hedge fund held 750,000 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $44.74 million, down from 1.09 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. 683 Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Uniqure Nv for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.01B market cap company. The stock decreased 5.48% or $3.08 during the last trading session, reaching $53.13. About 628,999 shares traded. uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ:QURE) has risen 97.14% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 97.14% the S&P500. Some Historical QURE News: 14/03/2018 – UniQure Has $159M of Cash and Cash Equivalents as of Dec 31, 2017; 14/03/2018 – UNIQURE NV – EXPECTS IND SUBMISSION FOR AMT-130 IN HUNTINGTON’S DISEASE IN SECOND HALF OF 2018; 09/04/2018 – $QURE +20%; 09/04/2018 – $QURE flying +15%; 07/05/2018 – UNIQURE NV QURE.O : LEERINK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $63 FROM $26; 30/04/2018 – UniQure Held Cash and Cash Equivalents of $140.8M as of March 31; 01/05/2018 – UNIQURE N.V.: UNIQURE: PROPOSED OFFERING; 02/05/2018 – uniQure Announces Pricing of its Public Offering; 14/03/2018 uniQure Announces 2017 Financial Results and Recent Company Progress; 29/05/2018 – Press Release: uniQure Announces the Issuance of New Patents Providing Broad Protection of the Padua Variant of Factor IX in Gene Therapy

Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa, which manages about $46265.01 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Constellation Brands Inc (Put) (NYSE:STZ) by 43 shares to 81 shares, valued at $1.42 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in United States Steel Corp (Call) (NYSE:X) by 1,295 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 500 shares, and cut its stake in Advanced Micro Devices Inc (Put) (NASDAQ:AMD).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.11, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 9 investors sold ERII shares while 29 reduced holdings. 13 funds opened positions while 22 raised stakes. 16.87 million shares or 5.86% less from 17.92 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Morgan Stanley has 150,195 shares. 1,572 are held by Fil. Price T Rowe Associates Inc Md invested 0% in Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII). Moreover, Key Gru (Cayman) Ltd has 0.05% invested in Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII) for 81,565 shares. 68,000 were accumulated by Teton Advsrs. Renaissance Technology Limited Liability Corporation reported 0% of its portfolio in Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII). Swiss Bancshares holds 0% of its portfolio in Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII) for 66,300 shares. Parametric Assoc Lc holds 0% of its portfolio in Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII) for 33,798 shares. Cortina Asset Mngmt Llc has 0.3% invested in Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII). Tortoise Capital Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0% of its portfolio in Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII). 1.86M were reported by Vanguard Incorporated. Whittier Tru reported 2,099 shares. Tiaa Cref Inv Ltd Company owns 0% invested in Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII) for 78,606 shares. Northern Tru invested 0% in Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII). Corecommodity Management Lc invested 0.22% of its portfolio in Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII).

683 Capital Management Llc, which manages about $566.08 million and $1.10 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Capital One Finl Corp (NYSE:COF) by 146,000 shares to 246,000 shares, valued at $20.10M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Irsa Propiedades Comerciales by 87,650 shares in the quarter, for a total of 159,700 shares, and has risen its stake in Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX).