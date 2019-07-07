Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa Has Raised Dynavax Technologies (DVAX) Stake; Guggenheim Build America Bonds Managed Duration Trust (GBAB) Sentiment Is 1.08

Guggenheim Build America Bonds Managed Duration Trust (GBAB) investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.08, from 1 in 2018Q4. The ratio increased, as 13 active investment managers started new or increased holdings, while 12 reduced and sold equity positions in Guggenheim Build America Bonds Managed Duration Trust. The active investment managers in our database now have: 3.13 million shares, down from 3.32 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Guggenheim Build America Bonds Managed Duration Trust in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 4 Reduced: 8 Increased: 8 New Position: 5.

Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa increased Dynavax Technologies Corp (DVAX) stake by 56326.09% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa acquired 12,955 shares as Dynavax Technologies Corp (DVAX)’s stock declined 37.33%. The Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa holds 12,978 shares with $94.87M value, up from 23 last quarter. Dynavax Technologies Corp now has $259.62 million valuation. The stock decreased 8.70% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $3.99. About 1.85M shares traded or 44.45% up from the average. Dynavax Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:DVAX) has declined 66.77% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 71.20% the S&P500. Some Historical DVAX News: 09/04/2018 – KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) MONOTHERAPY MET PRIMARY ENDPOINT IN PHASE 3 KEYNOTE-042 STUDY, SIGNIFICANTLY IMPROVING OS AS FIRST-LINE THERAPY IN LOCALLY ADVANCED OR METASTATIC NSCLC PATIENTS EXPRESSING PD; 09/04/2018 – Merck: Keytruda Monotherapy Meets Primary Endpoint in Phase 3 Study; 08/05/2018 – OncoSec Expands Relationship with Merck, Announces Clinical Collaboration to Evaluate Combination of lmmunoPulse® IL-12 and KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) for Triple Negative Breast Cancer; 10/04/2018 – BerGenBio ASA: BerGenBio completes recruitment into first stage of Phase II NSCLC trial with selective AXL inhibitor bemcentinib combined with KEYTRUDA®; 16/05/2018 – Merck’s Keytruda boosts response in hard-to-treat lung cancer; 16/04/2018 – Dynavax: Well Tolerated With No Dose Limiting Toxicities; 23/05/2018 – Merck’s KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) Significantly Improved Overall Survival and Progression-Free Survival as First-Line; 08/03/2018 – DYNAVAX TECHNOLOGIES CORP – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.45; 16/04/2018 – BIOTHERA PHARMACEUTICALS PRESENTS TRANSLATIONAL DATA FROM ONGOING CLINICAL TRIALS SHOWING IMPRIME PGG IN COMBINATION WITH MERCK’S KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) DRIVES INNATE AND ADAPTIVE IMMUNE…; 09/04/2018 – KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) MONOTHERAPY MET PRIMARY ENDPOINT IN

Investors sentiment increased to 2.14 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.06, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 7 investors sold DVAX shares while 22 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 45 raised stakes. 47.68 million shares or 2.01% more from 46.74 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Macquarie Group accumulated 760,000 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys holds 25,121 shares. Parametric Associate Ltd invested in 23,361 shares. Franklin holds 0.01% or 3.20 million shares. Deutsche Savings Bank Ag, a Germany-based fund reported 267,834 shares. Lifeplan Grp Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in Dynavax Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:DVAX) for 20 shares. Jpmorgan Chase holds 0% or 269,540 shares. Vident Advisory Limited Liability accumulated 147,169 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Eagle Asset Management has invested 0.09% in Dynavax Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:DVAX). American Gp reported 0% stake. 400 were accumulated by Regions Fincl Corporation. Citigroup, New York-based fund reported 45,779 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement holds 0% or 49,300 shares in its portfolio. State Of Wisconsin Board accumulated 0% or 86,900 shares. Hap Trading Limited Liability Corp reported 45,309 shares.

Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa decreased Pepsico Inc (Call) (NYSE:PEP) stake by 881 shares to 2,551 valued at $31.26B in 2019Q1. It also reduced Brinker International Inc (NYSE:EAT) stake by 33,997 shares and now owns 70,303 shares. Viavi Solutions Inc (Prn) was reduced too.

More notable recent Dynavax Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:DVAX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Dynavax Technologies Corporation (DVAX) – Yahoo Finance” on June 27, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Why Dynavax Technologies’ Stock Tanked in June – Nasdaq” published on July 04, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Dynavax: Still Holding My Worst Investment – Seeking Alpha” on June 20, 2019. More interesting news about Dynavax Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:DVAX) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “24 Stocks Moving In Friday’s Mid-Day Session – Benzinga” published on July 05, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “48 Biggest Movers From Wednesday – Benzinga” with publication date: July 05, 2019.

Among 3 analysts covering Dynavax (NASDAQ:DVAX), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Dynavax had 4 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Tuesday, February 26 by Cantor Fitzgerald. The firm has “Buy” rating by Cowen & Co given on Tuesday, February 26. RBC Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, February 27 report.

Guggenheim Capital Llc holds 0.21% of its portfolio in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Managed Duration Trust for 1.15 million shares. King Wealth owns 11,947 shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio. Moreover, First Foundation Advisors has 0.03% invested in the company for 21,329 shares. The Texas-based Oxbow Advisors Llc has invested 0.03% in the stock. Whittier Trust Co, a California-based fund reported 41,740 shares.

The stock increased 0.33% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $24.08. About 21,395 shares traded. Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Managed Duration Trust (GBAB) has risen 6.04% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.61% the S&P500.

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Managed Duration Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Guggenheim Partners, LLC. The company has market cap of $419.42 million. The fund is co-managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC and Guggenheim Partners Investment Management, LLC. It currently has negative earnings. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States.

More notable recent Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Managed Duration Trust (NYSE:GBAB) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Guggenheim Build America Bonds Managed Duration Trust declares $0.12573 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on July 03, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “GBAB – Best Performing Build America Bond Portfolio? – Seeking Alpha” published on July 26, 2017, Seekingalpha.com published: “The 8% Income Portfolio: Year-End Review – Durable Income In Good Times And Bad – Seeking Alpha” on January 05, 2019. More interesting news about Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Managed Duration Trust (NYSE:GBAB) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “BBN: How Things Change So Quickly – Seeking Alpha” published on March 26, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “23.44% Leveraged, Municipal Bond Fund: Guggenheim Build America – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 25, 2016.