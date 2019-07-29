Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa Has Raised Boingo Wireless (WIFI) Position by $198.48 Million as Share Price Declined; Nike (NKE) Share Price Declined While Factory Mutual Insurance Company Has Raised Stake

Factory Mutual Insurance Company increased its stake in Nike Inc (NKE) by 45.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Factory Mutual Insurance Company bought 123,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.63% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 393,700 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $33.52 million, up from 270,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Company who had been investing in Nike Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $137.17 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.30% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $87.54. About 3.71 million shares traded. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 22.04% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.61% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 03/05/2018 – Nike CEO Apologizes for Workplace Issues; 22/03/2018 – Nike Product Revamp Helps Bring Rebound to North American Market; 09/05/2018 – The Columbian: 5 more managers out as Nike purge continues; 26/03/2018 – M&S APPOINTS FORMER NEXT, NIKE, OLD NAVY DIRECTOR STANTON; 08/05/2018 – Another Long-Time Nike Executive Departs Amid Workplace Upheaval; 16/03/2018 – Two senior executives leave as Nike reviews workplace conduct; 09/04/2018 – NIKE INC SAYS HAS ACQUIRED INVERTEX LTD, A COMPUTER VISION FIRM BASED IN TEL AVIV, ISRAEL; 15/05/2018 – PERSHING SQUARE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT DISSOLVES SOLE SHARE STAKE IN NIKE INC – SEC FILING; 15/05/2018 – The Tide: NFF In Negotiation With Nike Over New Contract; 03/05/2018 – Nike CEO Apologizes for Corporate Culture That Excluded Some Staff

Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa increased its stake in Boingo Wireless Inc (WIFI) by 60900% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa bought 8,526 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.10% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 8,540 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $198.81 million, up from 14 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa who had been investing in Boingo Wireless Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $689.25 million market cap company. The stock increased 2.69% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $15.67. About 588,825 shares traded. Boingo Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:WIFI) has risen 6.70% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.27% the S&P500. Some Historical WIFI News: 15/05/2018 – Daruma Capital Management Buys 4.5% Position in Boingo Wireless; 29/05/2018 – Boingo Wireless Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 16/05/2018 – Boingo Wireless Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – Boingo Wireless Sees 2Q Rev $54M-$58M; 03/05/2018 – Boingo Wireless Sees 2018 Rev $227M-$234M; 03/05/2018 – BOINGO WIRELESS INC WIFI.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $-0.45, REV VIEW $231.9 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.16 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.64, from 1.8 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 26 investors sold WIFI shares while 38 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 48 raised stakes. 57.16 million shares or 44.82% more from 39.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kistler accumulated 277 shares. Pembroke Mgmt Ltd reported 2.47% of its portfolio in Boingo Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:WIFI). First Quadrant Limited Partnership Ca accumulated 12,095 shares. Manufacturers Life Insur The invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Boingo Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:WIFI). Massmutual Fsb Adv reported 0% in Boingo Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:WIFI). Balyasny Asset Mgmt Limited Company owns 13,662 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Rice Hall James And Associate Limited Liability Co reported 1.47M shares stake. The Illinois-based Blair William And Il has invested 0.01% in Boingo Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:WIFI). Charles Schwab Inv Management Incorporated reported 238,403 shares. Jefferies Gru Lc invested in 12,659 shares or 0% of the stock. White Pine Limited Liability Com holds 1.05% or 122,360 shares in its portfolio. The Ohio-based Strs Ohio has invested 0% in Boingo Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:WIFI). Granite Invest Prns Limited Liability Company has invested 0.89% of its portfolio in Boingo Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:WIFI). 8,329 were reported by Legal General Gp Public Limited. Lazard Asset Ltd Liability Com has 7,267 shares.

Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa, which manages about $46265.01 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Beigene Ltd by 3,793 shares to 11,766 shares, valued at $1.55 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Russell 1000 Value Etf (IWD) by 55,605 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 21,995 shares, and cut its stake in Brunswick Corp/De (NYSE:BC).

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 5 sales for $2.20 million activity. Another trade for 30,000 shares valued at $736,350 was sold by Hagan David.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $12.30 million activity.

Factory Mutual Insurance Company, which manages about $8.47B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 102,400 shares to 1.21 million shares, valued at $70.47M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 75,400 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 146,000 shares, and cut its stake in International Business Machs (NYSE:IBM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 40 investors sold NKE shares while 430 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 402 raised stakes. 991.91 million shares or 2.39% less from 1.02 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky, a Kentucky-based fund reported 245,561 shares. Legacy Private holds 2,676 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Spf Beheer Bv owns 904,379 shares. D L Carlson Inv Inc reported 46,263 shares. Credit Suisse Ag invested 0.24% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Assetmark Inc invested 0% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Peapack Gladstone has 30,509 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. Exane Derivatives reported 3,157 shares stake. Wade G W And owns 4,738 shares. Fdx Advsrs invested in 0.13% or 37,875 shares. Sustainable Growth Advisers Lp holds 3.26% or 3.49M shares. Principal Fin Group Inc, Iowa-based fund reported 2.01 million shares. Arizona State Retirement, Arizona-based fund reported 313,373 shares. Keybank National Association Oh invested 0.29% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Aqr Cap Mgmt Lc holds 0.54% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) or 6.08 million shares.