Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa Has Lowered Mgic Investment (Call) (MTG) Position; Citadel Advisors Decreased By $4.56 Million Its Ncr New (NCR) Holding

Citadel Advisors Llc decreased Ncr Corp New (NCR) stake by 73.12% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Citadel Advisors Llc sold 169,042 shares as Ncr Corp New (NCR)’s stock rose 13.09%. The Citadel Advisors Llc holds 62,158 shares with $1.70M value, down from 231,200 last quarter. Ncr Corp New now has $3.73B valuation. The stock increased 1.24% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $31.08. About 596,535 shares traded. NCR Corporation (NYSE:NCR) has risen 0.55% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 3.88% the S&P500. Some Historical NCR News: 30/04/2018 – LEWIS SAYS MATTER DISMISSED W/ COSTS VS NCR; 23/04/2018 – NCR CORP. ENTERED 3-YR MASTER SERVICES PACT WITH JABIL; 22/03/2018 – NCR CORP – PAUL LANGENBAHN NAMED COO, SUCCEEDING MARK BENJAMIN; 01/05/2018 – NCR Sees 2018 Adj EPS $3.30-Adj EPS $3.45; 01/05/2018 – NCR 1Q Adj EPS 56c; 13/03/2018 – NCR’S ANDREA LEDFORD NAMED TO METRO ATLANTA CHAMBER INNOVATION & ENTREPRENEURSHIP ADVISORY BOARD; 07/03/2018 – CAFC: CAPITAL SECURITY SYSTEMS, INC. v. NCR CORPORATION [RULE 36 JUDGMENT] – Appeal #17-1396 – 2018-03-07; 01/05/2018 – NCR Sees 2Q Adj EPS 60c-Adj EPS 65c; 14/03/2018 – M2 Presswire: NCR Launches Innovative SelfServ 80 Series to Transform Banking Services in South Africa; Breakthrough ATM; 17/04/2018 – Blackstone to play greater NCR role, source says [17:03 BST17 Apr 2018] [Proprietary] []

Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa decreased Mgic Investment Corp (Call) (MTG) stake by 76.19% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa sold 1,600 shares as Mgic Investment Corp (Call) (MTG)’s stock rose 9.62%. The Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa holds 500 shares with $659.50M value, down from 2,100 last quarter. Mgic Investment Corp (Call) now has $4.78B valuation. The stock decreased 1.75% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $13.47. About 6.57 million shares traded or 66.50% up from the average. MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG) has risen 32.76% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MTG News: 18/04/2018 – MGIC INVESTMENT CORP – AS OF MARCH 31, 2018, CO HAD APPROXIMATELY $585.7 MLN OF NET OPERATING LOSSES FOR TAX PURPOSES; 15/05/2018 – Otter Creek Adds Potlatch, Exits MGIC, Cuts Calavo Growers: 13F; 18/04/2018 – MGIC Invest 1Q Net $143.6M; 21/05/2018 – MGIC Promotes Luis Contreras to Vice President – National Account Manager; 12/03/2018 – MORTGAGE INSURERS RADIAN, ESSENT, AND MGIC ARE PLUNGING 10%; 18/04/2018 – MGIC INVESTMENT CORP – NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN FOR THE QUARTER WERE $236.9 MILLION, COMPARED TO $236.7 MILLION FOR THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR; 18/04/2018 – MGIC Invest 1Q EPS 38c; 30/05/2018 – MGIC Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 08/05/2018 – MGIC APRIL ENDING PRIMARY DELIQUENT INVENTORY FELL 9.9% Y/Y; 18/04/2018 – MGIC Invest 1Q Book Value Per Share $8.70

More notable recent NCR Corporation (NYSE:NCR) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “NCR Acquires Online Banking Platform D3 Technology – Benzinga” on July 02, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “NCR Appoints David Rusate Corporate Treasurer – Business Wire” published on July 08, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About NCR Corporation (NCR) – Yahoo Finance” on June 20, 2019. More interesting news about NCR Corporation (NYSE:NCR) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “NCR Announces Definitive Agreement to buy Minority Interest Banco Bradesco Holds in NCR Manaus – Business Wire” published on June 10, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Sensibill Partners With NCR To Simplify Receipts – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: June 14, 2019.

Analysts await NCR Corporation (NYSE:NCR) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $0.66 EPS, up 1.54% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.65 per share. NCR’s profit will be $79.27 million for 11.77 P/E if the $0.66 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.48 actual EPS reported by NCR Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 37.50% EPS growth.

Among 3 analysts covering NCR Corp (NYSE:NCR), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. NCR Corp had 4 analyst reports since March 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. JP Morgan downgraded the shares of NCR in report on Monday, March 25 to “Neutral” rating. DA Davidson maintained it with “Buy” rating and $33 target in Friday, March 8 report. The firm has “Hold” rating by J.P. Morgan given on Monday, March 25.

Citadel Advisors Llc increased Dish Network Corp (Put) (NASDAQ:DISH) stake by 199,200 shares to 612,000 valued at $19.39M in 2019Q1. It also upped Badger Meter Inc (Put) (NYSE:BMI) stake by 67,300 shares and now owns 73,700 shares. Applied Matls Inc (NASDAQ:AMAT) was raised too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 26 investors sold MTG shares while 93 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 77 raised stakes. 304.47 million shares or 1.28% less from 308.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Element Management Ltd Company stated it has 0% of its portfolio in MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG). California Public Employees Retirement Systems stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG). Great West Life Assurance Company Can holds 47,413 shares. 61,500 were reported by Silvercrest Asset Grp Inc Ltd Liability Corporation. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo And Company Lc invested in 0.04% or 370,500 shares. Acadian Asset Mngmt Ltd holds 0.07% or 1.15M shares in its portfolio. 101,192 are held by Mcf Advsrs Ltd Company. Strs Ohio has 136,200 shares. Art Advsr Limited Liability Corp reported 37,308 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Numerixs Investment Technologies Incorporated holds 0.05% or 27,174 shares in its portfolio. Jpmorgan Chase And invested 0.01% in MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG). National Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation reported 2.26 million shares. Trexquant Inv Lp, Connecticut-based fund reported 86,026 shares. Wellington Management Llp owns 22.22 million shares. Brant Point Invest Mgmt Ltd Com holds 352,743 shares or 0.58% of its portfolio.

More notable recent MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How Does MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG) Affect Your Portfolio Volatility? – Yahoo Finance” on June 22, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About MGIC Investment Corporation (MTG) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Avnet, Inc. (AVT) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 24, 2019. More interesting news about MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About LivaNova PLC (LIVN) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 20, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About BWX Technologies Inc (BWXT) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 19, 2019.