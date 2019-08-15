Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa Has Lowered Its Css Industries (CSS) Position as Market Value Declined; Kirr Marbach & Company Raised Its Nuance Communications (NUAN) Position by $475,904; Share Value Declined

Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa decreased its stake in Css Industries Inc (CSS) by 17.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa sold 107 shares as the company’s stock declined 21.08% . The institutional investor held 493 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.95M, down from 600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa who had been investing in Css Industries Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $41.17M market cap company. The stock increased 1.09% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $4.65. About 14,904 shares traded. CSS Industries, Inc. (NYSE:CSS) has declined 67.03% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 67.03% the S&P500. Some Historical CSS News: 30/05/2018 – CSS Industries, Inc. Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 27/03/2018 – Stephen P. Crane Joins CSS lndustries’ Board of Directors; 31/05/2018 – CSS Gradient Backgrounds by Brand Gradients Get Over 500 Upvotes from Product Hunt Within 1 Week; 18/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Aa2 To Cherokee Css, Ga’s $36.8m Go Bonds, Ser. 2018; 27/03/2018 – Stephen P. Crane Joins CSS Industries’ Board of Directors; 16/04/2018 – CSS to Showcase Futureproof Digital Identity Solutions for Today’s Enterprise & Internet of Things (IoT) at RSA Conference 2018; 17/04/2018 – ISARA and CSS Introduce the First and Only Quantum-Safe, Full-Stack PKI; 20/03/2018 – FORMER UBER CEO SAYS HIS FUND BUYS CONTROLLING STAKE IN CSS; 24/04/2018 – DoD-NSA: Senate Confirms LTG Nakasone to Lead USCYBERCOM and NSA/CSS; 12/03/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within CSS Industries, Korea Electric Power, ARMOUR Residential REIT, Advantage Oil & Gas, Shi

Kirr Marbach & Company Llc increased its stake in Nuance Communications Inc (NUAN) by 5.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kirr Marbach & Company Llc bought 29,744 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.01% . The institutional investor held 568,050 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.62 million, up from 538,306 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kirr Marbach & Company Llc who had been investing in Nuance Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.67B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.31% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $16.33. About 1.03M shares traded. Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) has risen 12.66% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.66% the S&P500. Some Historical NUAN News: 09/05/2018 – Nuance 2Q Loss/Shr 56c; 20/04/2018 – DJ Nuance Communications Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NUAN); 09/05/2018 – NUANCE 2Q ADJ REV $518.3M, EST. $515.5M; 04/04/2018 – Spoken Word Artists’ Poetry Transcreated by SDL Marketing Solutions Delivers Global Cultural Nuance for Under Armour; 05/03/2018 – NUANCE IN AI PACT W/ PARTNERS HEALTHCARE; 22/03/2018 – SDL and Nuance to Develop Solutions for Machine Translation of Voice and Video; 29/05/2018 – Nuance’s Conversational AI Platform Powers Revolutionary Mercedes Benz User Experience; 22/03/2018 – NUANCE SAYS PAUL RICCI TO RETIRE; 17/04/2018 – European $1.66 Billion Speech and Voice Recognition Market Analysis 2016-2018 Forecast to 2025 – Key Players are Microsoft, Nuance Comms, and iFlytek – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 13/03/2018 – Nuance Gives Brands Back Their Voice, Advances AI-Powered Engine for Conversational Dialog

Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa, which manages about $46265.01B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC) by 3,622 shares to 4,341 shares, valued at $39.46 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in American Vanguard Corp (NYSE:AVD) by 5,022 shares in the quarter, for a total of 7,325 shares, and has risen its stake in Consumer Staples Select Sector Spdr Fund (Put) (XLP).

More notable recent CSS Industries, Inc. (NYSE:CSS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “CSS Industries: How Does Paper Value Get Realized? – Seeking Alpha” on June 03, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “CSS Industries, Inc. (CSS) CEO Christopher Munyan on Q4 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on May 31, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for Cronos Group, Spectrum Brands, Black Hills, Entercom Communications, CSS Industries, and Syndax Pharmaceuticals â€” Factors of Influence, Major Initiatives and Sustained Production – GlobeNewswire” on February 12, 2019. More interesting news about CSS Industries, Inc. (NYSE:CSS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “CSS Industries slides 23.9% post Q4 results – Seeking Alpha” published on May 31, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “CSS Industries Announces New $125 Million Asset-Based Credit Facility – Business Wire” with publication date: March 07, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.59 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.24, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 9 investors sold CSS shares while 23 reduced holdings. 9 funds opened positions while 10 raised stakes. 5.56 million shares or 11.30% less from 6.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc owns 42,525 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Kennedy Management Incorporated invested in 0.06% or 403,817 shares. Bridgeway Cap Mgmt holds 67,708 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Pnc Services Inc accumulated 1,200 shares. 198,808 are held by Blackrock Inc. Moreover, Pub Employees Retirement System Of Ohio has 0% invested in CSS Industries, Inc. (NYSE:CSS). Washington-based Parametric Portfolio Assocs Llc has invested 0% in CSS Industries, Inc. (NYSE:CSS). Northern Trust Corporation holds 0% or 30,186 shares in its portfolio. Qs Ltd Company holds 0% or 8,974 shares. Vanguard has invested 0% of its portfolio in CSS Industries, Inc. (NYSE:CSS). Deutsche Retail Bank Ag reported 17,461 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Invesco Ltd reported 0% in CSS Industries, Inc. (NYSE:CSS). Tower Cap Limited Liability Com (Trc) reported 1,938 shares stake. Minerva Advsrs Limited Liability Co, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 27,238 shares. Brandes Investment Ptnrs LP holds 0.01% or 60,026 shares.

Kirr Marbach & Company Llc, which manages about $658.08 million and $411.29 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Colliers International Group by 4,967 shares to 236,583 shares, valued at $15.79M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Autozone Inc (NYSE:AZO) by 318 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 16,051 shares, and cut its stake in Cognizant Tech Solution (NASDAQ:CTSH).

More notable recent Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Earnings Scheduled For August 7, 2019 – Benzinga” on August 07, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Does Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) Have A High Beta? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 22, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “NUAN or PEGA: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now? – Nasdaq” on June 19, 2019. More interesting news about Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Nuance to Release Third Quarter Fiscal 2019 Results on August 7, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Nuance Selects Industry Veteran Sanjay Dhawan to Lead Automotive Business – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: June 07, 2019.