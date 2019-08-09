Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa Has Lowered By $135.21 Million Its Applied Optoelectronics (AAOI) Position; East West Bancorp Has 1.66 Sentiment

Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa decreased Applied Optoelectronics Inc (AAOI) stake by 73.78% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa sold 11,083 shares as Applied Optoelectronics Inc (AAOI)’s stock declined 18.42%. The Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa holds 3,938 shares with $48.04M value, down from 15,021 last quarter. Applied Optoelectronics Inc now has $234.09M valuation. The stock increased 6.76% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $10.9. About 1.25M shares traded or 83.00% up from the average. Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI) has declined 73.60% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 73.60% the S&P500. Some Historical AAOI News: 06/03/2018 Applied Optoelectronics to Host Investor Session at OFC; 08/05/2018 – Applied Optoelectronics Sees 2Q Adj EPS 39c-Adj EPS 52c; 08/05/2018 – Applied Optoelectronics 1Q Adj EPS 28c; 08/05/2018 – Applied Optoelectronics 1Q Rev $65.2M; 15/05/2018 – Applied Optoelectronics to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conference; 15/05/2018 – RAGING CAPITAL EXITED TWLO, AEO, AAOI IN 1Q: 13F; 20/04/2018 – DJ Applied Optoelectronics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AAOI); 08/03/2018 – Applied Optoelectronics Announces 200 Gbps PAM4 PIN Photodiode Array; 05/04/2018 – APPLIED OPTOELECTRONICS – ON MARCH 30, CO EXECUTED FIRST AMENDMENT TO LOAN AGREEMENT, AMONG OTHERS (COLLECTIVELY, THE AMENDED CREDIT FACILITY); 05/04/2018 – APPLIED OPTOELECTRONICS SAYS AMENDED CREDIT FACILITY INCREASES PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF THREE-YEAR LINE OF CREDIT FROM $50 MLN TO $60 MLN – SEC FILING

East West Bancorp Inc (EWBC) investors sentiment increased to 1.66 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.71, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. The ratio improved, as 197 investment professionals increased or opened new stock positions, while 119 sold and decreased stock positions in East West Bancorp Inc. The investment professionals in our database now have: 120.66 million shares, down from 123.71 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding East West Bancorp Inc in top ten stock positions increased from 2 to 3 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 19 Reduced: 100 Increased: 147 New Position: 50.

Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa increased Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) stake by 53,956 shares to 130,187 valued at $13.21 billion in 2019Q1. It also upped Royal Gold Inc (NASDAQ:RGLD) stake by 1,069 shares and now owns 2,234 shares. Eastern Co/The (NASDAQ:EML) was raised too.

Among 4 analysts covering Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Applied Optoelectronics has $16 highest and $10 lowest target. $12.25’s average target is 12.39% above currents $10.9 stock price. Applied Optoelectronics had 10 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was downgraded by DA Davidson to “Neutral” on Friday, February 22. Rosenblatt maintained the stock with “Sell” rating in Friday, February 22 report. The stock of Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI) has “Hold” rating given on Friday, February 22 by Piper Jaffray.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.07, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 22 investors sold AAOI shares while 35 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 35 raised stakes. 12.37 million shares or 4.47% more from 11.84 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

The stock increased 2.85% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $42.6. About 796,476 shares traded. East West Bancorp, Inc. (EWBC) has declined 26.23% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.23% the S&P500. Some Historical EWBC News: 19/04/2018 – East West Bancorp 1Q EPS $1.28; 20/04/2018 – EAST WEST BANCORP INC EWBC.O : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $77 FROM $73; 19/04/2018 – East West Bancorp 1Q Rev $401.1M; 29/05/2018 – East West Bancorp Raises Dividend to 23c; 19/04/2018 – East West Bancorp Reaffirms Its Outlook for the Full Year 2018; 23/04/2018 – EAST WEST BANCORP INC EWBC.O : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $72 FROM $70; 14/03/2018 – East West Bancorp Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 23/05/2018 – East West Bancorp Presenting at Conference Jun 4; 19/04/2018 – EAST WEST BANCORP INC – OUTLOOK FOR 2018 CURRENTLY ASSUMES TWO ADDITIONAL FED FUNDS RATE INCREASES IN 2018: IN JUNE AND SEPTEMBER; 13/03/2018 NTN BUZZTIME SAYS ENTERED AMENDMENT TO AMENDED AND RESTATED LOAN AND SECURITY AGREEMENT INTO WITH EAST WEST BANK (EWB) – SEC FILING

Fsi Group Llc holds 5.76% of its portfolio in East West Bancorp, Inc. for 111,267 shares. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc owns 184,251 shares or 3.01% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Community Financial Services Group Llc has 2.13% invested in the company for 130,666 shares. The Missouri-based Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. has invested 1.9% in the stock. Aristotle Capital Management Llc, a California-based fund reported 5.68 million shares.

East West Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding firm for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, business executives, professionals, and other individuals. The company has market cap of $6.20 billion. The firm operates through three divisions: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. It has a 9.47 P/E ratio. It offers various deposit products comprising personal and business checking and savings accounts, time deposits and individual retirement accounts, travelersÂ’ checks, safe deposit boxes, and MasterCard and Visa merchant deposit services.

