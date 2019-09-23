Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa Has Decreased Stake in Arqule (ARQL) by $115.96 Million; Kopernik Global Investors Has Cut Its Diana Shipping (DSX) Position by $5.17 Million; Valuation Rose

Kopernik Global Investors Llc decreased its stake in Diana Shipping Inc (DSX) by 25.92% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kopernik Global Investors Llc sold 1.72 million shares as the company’s stock rose 2.80% . The hedge fund held 4.92M shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $16.29M, down from 6.64 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kopernik Global Investors Llc who had been investing in Diana Shipping Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $326.50M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $3.31. About 286,205 shares traded or 30.41% up from the average. Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX) has declined 24.60% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.60% the S&P500. Some Historical DSX News: 20/03/2018 – Diana Shipping Inc. Announces the Filing of its 2017 Annual Report on Form 20-F; 10/05/2018 – DIANA SHIPPING IN TIME CHARTER PACT FOR M/V SAN FRANCISCO; 27/03/2018 – DIANA SHIPPING IN TIME CHARTER CONTRACT WITH SWISSMARINE; 18/04/2018 – DIANA SHIPPING – FOR M/V SANTA BARBARA, CHARTER PERIOD EXPECTED TO COMMENCE ON APRIL 24, 2018; 09/03/2018 Diana Shipping Inc. Announces Time Charter Contract for m/v Calipso With Glencore; 18/04/2018 – DIANA SHIPPING- GROSS CHARTER RATE FOR M/V MYRTO OF $14,000/DAY,MINUS 4.75% COMMISSION PAID TO THIRD PARTIES,FOR MINIMUM OF 13 TO MAXIMUM OF 15 MONTHS; 04/04/2018 – DIANA REPORTS TIME CHARTER CONTRACT FOR M/V LA WITH SWISSMARINE; 07/05/2018 – DSX IN TIME CHARTER CONTRACT FOR M/V HOUSTON WITH SWISSMARINE; 27/03/2018 – DIANA SHIPPING REPORTS TIME CHARTER CONTRACT FOR M/V ALIKI; 10/04/2018 – Diana Shipping Inc. Announces Time Charter Contract for m/v Melia With United

Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa decreased its stake in Arqule Inc (ARQL) by 46.74% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa sold 10,532 shares as the company’s stock rose 58.90% . The institutional investor held 12,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $132.12M, down from 22,532 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa who had been investing in Arqule Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.02 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.60% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $8.44. About 14,341 shares traded. ArQule, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQL) has risen 99.41% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 99.41% the S&P500. Some Historical ARQL News: 07/05/2018 – ArQule Sees 2018 Loss/Shr 18c-Loss 24c; 10/05/2018 – Sphera Funds Buys New 2.6% Position in ArQule; 17/04/2018 – ArQule May Have the Opportunity to Promote Derazantinib in the US Directly; 17/04/2018 – BASILEA PHARMACEUTICA AG BSLN.S – LICENSES LATE-STAGE ONCOLOGY DRUG CANDIDATE DERAZANTINIB FROM ARQULE; 07/05/2018 – ArQule 1Q Loss/Shr 7c; 17/04/2018 – ARQULE – BASILEA WILL BE RESPONSIBLE FOR ALL COSTS AND EXPENSES OF DEVELOPMENT, MANUFACTURE AND COMMERCIALIZATION IN ITS TERRITORY; 17/04/2018 – ArQule and Basilea Enter into Exclusive License Agreement for Derazantinib in the US, EU, Japan and Rest of World Excluding; 15/03/2018 – $ARQL ARQ 531 should also start getting more credit in next-gen BTKi race, esp after recent setback of $SNSS Initial Phase 1a data at #AACR18; 24/05/2018 – ArQule Strengthens Executive Team with Two Key Appointments; 17/04/2018 – ARQULE – UNDER CERTAIN CIRCUMSTANCES, CO MAY HAVE OPPORTUNITY TO PROMOTE DERAZANTINIB IN U.S. DIRECTLY

Analysts await Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX) to report earnings on November, 25. They expect $0.03 EPS, down 76.92% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.13 per share. DSX’s profit will be $2.96M for 27.58 P/E if the $0.03 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.02 actual EPS reported by Diana Shipping Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 50.00% EPS growth.

Kopernik Global Investors Llc, which manages about $958.73 million and $586.08 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cameco Corp (NYSE:CCJ) by 1.38M shares to 10.84 million shares, valued at $116.28M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Turquoise Hill Res Ltd (NYSE:TRQ) by 14.51M shares in the quarter, for a total of 63.12 million shares, and has risen its stake in Range Res Corp (NYSE:RRC).

