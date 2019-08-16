Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa Has Decreased Its Bright Horizons Family Solutions (BFAM) Position as Market Valuation Rose; Dollar General (DG) Market Value Rose While Kdi Capital Partners Has Increased Its Position

Kdi Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Dollar General Corp (DG) by 4.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kdi Capital Partners Llc bought 6,085 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.24% . The hedge fund held 137,814 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.44M, up from 131,729 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kdi Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Dollar General Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $35.20B market cap company. The stock increased 1.82% or $2.44 during the last trading session, reaching $136.25. About 375,094 shares traded. Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) has risen 36.56% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.56% the S&P500. Some Historical DG News: 07/03/2018 – Dollar General Volume Jumps More Than Seven Times 20 Day Average; 08/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL CORP – BENEFITS WILL BE AVAILABLE TO ALL ELIGIBLE FULL-TIME AND PART-TIME EMPLOYEES; 15/03/2018 – RPT-DOLLAR GENERAL CORP – 2018 SAME-STORE SALES GROWTH ESTIMATED TO BE IN MID-TWO PERCENT RANGE; 29/05/2018 – Dollar General Corp expected to post earnings of $1.40 a share – Earnings Preview; 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 29C/SHR FROM 26C, EST. 27C; 15/03/2018 – Dollar General Sees FY18 Net Sales to Increase 9%; 15/03/2018 – Dollar General’s strong same-store sales suggest revamp paying off; 15/03/2018 – In Battle of the Discounters, Dollar General Gains an Edge; 27/05/2018 – FOX59 News: #BREAKING: One dead following shooting at northeast side Dollar General; 15/03/2018 – RPT-DOLLAR GENERAL CORP DG.N SEES FY 2018 SALES UP ABOUT 9 PCT

Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa decreased its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc (BFAM) by 33.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa sold 1,629 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.49% . The institutional investor held 3,281 shares of the other consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $417.05 million, down from 4,910 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa who had been investing in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.30B market cap company. The stock increased 0.96% or $1.52 during the last trading session, reaching $159.71. About 105,689 shares traded. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) has risen 42.28% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.28% the S&P500. Some Historical BFAM News: 14/05/2018 – Laurion Capital Buys New 1.3% Position in Bright Horizons; 09/03/2018 Company Profile for Bright Horizons Family Solutions; 27/03/2018 – BRIGHT HORIZONS FAMILY SOLUTIONS REPORTS PRICING OF SECONDARY; 23/04/2018 – Bright Horizons Named a Winner of the Colorado 2018 Top Workplaces Award by Denver Post; 15/05/2018 – Capital World Investors Buys 2.1% Position in Bright Horizons; 30/04/2018 – Bright Horizons Family Sees 2018 Revenue Growth 8% to 10%; 19/04/2018 – DJ Bright Horizons Family Solutions I, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BFAM); 30/04/2018 – Bright Horizons Family Sees 2018 Adj EPS $3.12-Adj EPS $3.16; 16/05/2018 – Bright Horizons Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/04/2018 – BRIGHT HORIZONS SEES FY ADJ EPS $3.12 TO $3.16, EST. $3.15

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.03, from 1.15 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 33 investors sold DG shares while 223 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 221 raised stakes. 233.55 million shares or 5.67% less from 247.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Foster And Motley Inc owns 0.06% invested in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) for 3,747 shares. Pggm Investments holds 0.44% or 721,622 shares. Delta Asset Management Lc Tn stated it has 57 shares or 0% of all its holdings. American Group Inc invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). 2,781 are held by Welch Gru Limited Liability Corp. Jackson Square Partners Limited Liability Company accumulated 3.57 million shares. Telos Mngmt owns 16,971 shares or 0.63% of their US portfolio. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mngmt has 0.04% invested in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) for 20,285 shares. First Mercantile Tru has 14,135 shares for 0.4% of their portfolio. Advisor Prtn Limited Liability Com has 0.08% invested in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) for 5,345 shares. Griffin Asset Management reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). Hrt Financial Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 1,959 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Ameritas Investment Prtnrs stated it has 4,686 shares. Agf Invs reported 234,170 shares. Epoch has 1.34 million shares.

Kdi Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $454.13 million and $283.89 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 29,603 shares to 35,442 shares, valued at $4.95 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ross Stores Inc (NASDAQ:ROST) by 15,213 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 81,294 shares, and cut its stake in Fastenal Co (NASDAQ:FAST).

Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa, which manages about $46265.01B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hemisphere Media Group Inc (NASDAQ:HMTV) by 3,526 shares to 3,837 shares, valued at $54.10M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in People’s Utah Bancorp by 3,215 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3,218 shares, and has risen its stake in United Community Financial Corp/Oh (NASDAQ:UCFC).