Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa Has Cut Johnson And Johnson (Call) (JNJ) Holding by $14.71 Billion as Share Price Declined; As Pulte Group (PHM) Share Value Rose, Pictet Asset Management LTD Has Trimmed Stake by $6.82 Million

Pictet Asset Management Ltd decreased its stake in Pulte Group Inc (PHM) by 27.56% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pictet Asset Management Ltd sold 220,036 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.70% . The institutional investor held 578,394 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $18.29 million, down from 798,430 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Pulte Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.92B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $36.17. About 2.74M shares traded. PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) has risen 11.98% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.98% the S&P500. Some Historical PHM News: 15/03/2018 – PulteGroup Promotes Michelle Hairston to Senior Vice Pres, Human Re; 07/05/2018 – PulteGroup’s Presentation at the J.P. Morgan Homebuilding & Building Products Conference to Be Webcast Live; 26/04/2018 – PULTEGROUP INC PHM.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $40 FROM $39; 04/04/2018 – PulteGroup Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – PULTEGROUP INC PHM.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $27 FROM $25; 24/04/2018 – PULTEGROUP INC – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $1.97 BLN VS $1.63 BLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 07/03/2018 – PulteGroup Announces Passing of Company Founder William “Bill” Pulte; 24/04/2018 – PULTEGROUP 1Q EPS 59C, EST. 45C; 24/04/2018 – Pulte’s home sales forecast points to strong housing market; 07/03/2018 PULTEGROUP FOUNDER WILLIAM J. PULTE PASSED AWAY AT AGE 85

Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa decreased its stake in Johnson And Johnson (Call) (JNJ) by 18.78% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa sold 1,056 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 4,566 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $63.60 billion, down from 5,622 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa who had been investing in Johnson And Johnson (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $346.23B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.61% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $131.19. About 5.76M shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 11/04/2018 – J&J, IMERYS ORDERED TO PAY PUNITIVE DAMAGES IN TALC CANCER CASE; 27/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson CDS Widens 5 Bps, Most in 23 Months; 30/03/2018 – ChicagoBreaking: Emanuel says Johnson decision on Rialmo is `not the end of the process’; 04/04/2018 – J&J Jury Set to Weigh Banker’s Claims Baby Powder Caused Cancer; 14/03/2018 – J&J Investor Wants Legal Expenses to Weigh on Executive Bonuses; 17/04/2018 – REG-Genmab Announces Net Sales of DARZALEX® (daratumumab) for First Quarter of 2018; 29/03/2018 – Natrecor (nesiritide; Johnson & Johnson) Drug Analysis 2018 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 23/04/2018 – CN RAIL INTERIM CEO JJ RUEST SPEAKS ON QUARTERLY CALL; 17/04/2018 – J&J 1Q ADJ EPS $2.06, EST. $2; 23/03/2018 – CMO Today: Facebook Latest; Google’s GDPR Plans; J&J Creates New Creative Agency Structure

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 0.84 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 48 investors sold JNJ shares while 813 reduced holdings.

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.00 EPS, down 2.44% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.05 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.28 billion for 16.40 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.58 actual EPS reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.48% negative EPS growth.

Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa, which manages about $50189.81B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) by 9,238 shares to 28,938 shares, valued at $10.60B in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Suntrust Banks Inc (Put) (NYSE:STI) by 145 shares in the quarter, for a total of 293 shares, and has risen its stake in Suntrust Banks Inc (NYSE:STI).

Analysts await PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.92 EPS, down 8.91% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.01 per share. PHM’s profit will be $252.29 million for 9.83 P/E if the $0.92 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.86 actual EPS reported by PulteGroup, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.98% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.15, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 33 investors sold PHM shares while 166 reduced holdings.

Pictet Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $46.36B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AGIO) by 53,816 shares to 416,780 shares, valued at $20.79 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) by 167,781 shares in the quarter, for a total of 491,482 shares, and has risen its stake in Compania De Minas Buenaventu (NYSE:BVN).