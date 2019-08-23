Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa Has Cut Diageo Plc (DEO) Position by $327,000; Lindsell Train LTD Lifted Stake in Ebay (EBAY) by $851,000 as Shares Rose

Lindsell Train Ltd increased its stake in Ebay Inc (EBAY) by 0.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lindsell Train Ltd bought 23,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.97% . The institutional investor held 8.87M shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $329.40 million, up from 8.85M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lindsell Train Ltd who had been investing in Ebay Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.59 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.86% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $38.85. About 4.79 million shares traded. eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) has risen 22.33% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.33% the S&P500. Some Historical EBAY News: 02/04/2018 – EBAY: WOMEN 40% OF GLOBAL WORK FORCE IN 2017 VS. 38% IN 2016; 25/04/2018 – eBay 1Q Net $407M; 05/04/2018 – Sukhinder Singh Cassidy Named President of StubHub; 09/05/2018 – Last year, eBay had sold its operations in the country to Flipkart and took a minority stake in the company; 09/05/2018 – EBay will relaunch its India business after selling its Flipkart stake to Walmart; 20/03/2018 – EBay Says Marketplaces Face `Serious Threat’ From EU Tax Changes; 22/04/2018 – This company is an eBay for crypto assets; 01/05/2018 – OfferUp went head to head with Craiglist to build a following. Now it’s going after eBay to build a business; 01/05/2018 – For OfferUp’s first seven years in existence, it had Craigslist in its crosshairs. Next up? Taking a shot at stealing business from eBay, as many have tried and failed to do; 09/03/2018 – Stealth Mark Joins the Industry Council for Tangible Assets and its Anti-Counterfeiting Task Force

Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa decreased its stake in Diageo Plc (DEO) by 50% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa sold 2 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.17% . The institutional investor held 2 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $327,000, down from 4 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa who had been investing in Diageo Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $97.29 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.97% or $1.62 during the last trading session, reaching $166.52. About 318,806 shares traded. Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) has risen 13.88% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.88% the S&P500. Some Historical DEO News: 24/04/2018 – Diageo Gives Consumers A First-Person Perspective Of Binge Drinking Tragedies In Groundbreaking Virtual Reality Series; 16/05/2018 – Diageo PLC Launches $2 Bln Bonds; 02/05/2018 – Diageo Announces Changes to North America Leadership; 24/05/2018 – Brands Include Seagram’s VO, Goldschlager, Myers’s Rum, Popov, Romana; 19/03/2018 – Diageo North America’s Perry Jones Named As One Of Savoy Magazine’s “2018 Most Influential Blacks In Corporate America”; 21/05/2018 – Diageo Brands Awarded Top Honors for Exceptional Quality and Craftsmanship at 18th Annual San Francisco World Spirits Competition; 16/04/2018 – Diageo to spend £150m upgrading Scotch tourist attractions; 19/03/2018 – Diageo Launches ‘Happy Hour’ Skill For Amazon Alexa Celebrating One Of The Most Spirited Hours In The Day; 16/05/2018 – DIAGEO LATAM PRESIDENT ALBERTO GAVAZZI SPEAKS ON ANALYST CALL; 02/05/2018 – Diageo Appoints Claudia Schubert President U.S. Spirits & Canada, Diageo North America

Since August 5, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $232,736 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.47, from 0.65 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold EBAY shares while 230 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 189 raised stakes. 711.61 million shares or 3.89% less from 740.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wealthtrust Fairport Limited Liability accumulated 1,350 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). Walleye Trading Lc invested in 235,248 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Guggenheim Limited Liability Corp reported 0.08% stake. Rathbone Brothers Pcl invested 0.04% in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). National Pension Service reported 1.13 million shares. Pggm Invs, Netherlands-based fund reported 2.05M shares. Bb&T Secs Ltd Liability invested 0.11% in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). Polar Limited Liability Partnership, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 1.82 million shares. Amica Retiree Trust holds 0.15% or 4,532 shares in its portfolio. 19,526 were reported by Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt. Amica Mutual Insur Com holds 0.15% of its portfolio in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) for 32,150 shares. Clifford Swan Counsel Limited Com owns 249,804 shares or 0.5% of their US portfolio. Sky Inv Gru Limited Com stated it has 0.08% of its portfolio in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). California-based California Public Employees Retirement System has invested 0.12% in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY).

