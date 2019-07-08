Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa Has Boosted Position in Nordson (NDSN); Investec Asset Management LTD Has Lifted Its Holding in Reinsurance Group Of America I (RGA) by $1.35 Million

Investec Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Reinsurance Group Of America I (RGA) by 6.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Investec Asset Management Ltd bought 9,557 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.51% with the market. The institutional investor held 159,676 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.67M, up from 150,119 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Investec Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Reinsurance Group Of America I for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.84 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.92% or $1.46 during the last trading session, reaching $157.21. About 15,787 shares traded. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) has declined 1.78% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.21% the S&P500. Some Historical RGA News: 26/04/2018 – REINSURANCE GROUP 1Q OPER EPS $1.61, EST. $2.49; 27/04/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for MGM Growth Properties, Reinsurance Group of America, Cincinnati Bell, GAIN; 28/03/2018 – ADVISORY-Ignore stray alert on China Reinsurance Group’s FY results chain; 28/03/2018 – CHINA REINSURANCE GROUP CORP 1508.HK – REGISTERED CAPITAL OF CHINA CONTINENT INSURANCE WILL BE CHANGED TO RMB15.12 BLN; 26/04/2018 – REINSURANCE GROUP 1Q ADJ BOOK VALUE/SHR $117.49; 30/04/2018 – Reinsurance Group Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 23/04/2018 – REINSURANCE GROUP OF AMERICA INC – ADDITION OF JOHN GAUTHIER AND HAZEL MCNEILAGE TO ITS BOARD INCREASES NUMBER OF RGA DIRECTORS TO 11; 26/04/2018 – Reinsurance Group 1Q Net $100.2M; 26/04/2018 – Reinsurance Group 1Q EPS $1.52; 23/04/2018 – DJ Reinsurance Group of America Incor, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RGA)

Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa, which manages about $46265.01B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in E Trade Financial Corp (NASDAQ:ETFC) by 259,887 shares to 452,181 shares, valued at $20.99B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mercadolibre Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:MELI) by 6,233 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 65 shares, and cut its stake in Juniper Networks Inc (Call) (NYSE:JNPR).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.12, from 1.15 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 18 investors sold NDSN shares while 90 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 39.00 million shares or 6.19% less from 41.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Timessquare Capital Mngmt Llc owns 0.6% invested in Nordson Corporation (NASDAQ:NDSN) for 584,130 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt has 0.02% invested in Nordson Corporation (NASDAQ:NDSN) for 9,089 shares. 125,853 were reported by Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Inv Management Llc has invested 0.53% in Nordson Corporation (NASDAQ:NDSN). Thrivent For Lutherans invested in 13,558 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Raymond James Ser Advsrs has 0% invested in Nordson Corporation (NASDAQ:NDSN). Sequoia Financial Advisors Limited Co owns 2,253 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Shine Inv Advisory Svcs Inc accumulated 70 shares. Manufacturers Life Insurance The holds 84,213 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Guggenheim Cap Limited Liability Co owns 1,539 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Great West Life Assurance Co Can reported 44,736 shares stake. Roffman Miller Associates Pa reported 156,060 shares. 119,899 are held by Sei Investments Communications. Invesco owns 95,396 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Reilly Fincl Advsrs Limited Co has invested 0% in Nordson Corporation (NASDAQ:NDSN).

Since January 11, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $606,154 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 24 investors sold RGA shares while 121 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 133 raised stakes. 54.93 million shares or 6.07% less from 58.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 571,228 are owned by Panagora Asset Mngmt. Riverhead Mngmt Limited Liability holds 0.05% or 9,180 shares. Lazard Asset Mngmt Limited Liability owns 0.02% invested in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) for 82,495 shares. Nwq Investment Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.07% in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA). D E Shaw And Inc owns 7,832 shares. Twin Tree Mngmt Limited Partnership accumulated 3,854 shares or 0% of the stock. Mufg Americas invested in 0% or 248 shares. Ls Advsr Limited Liability Corp holds 0.04% or 4,642 shares in its portfolio. Somerset Tru accumulated 0.24% or 3,247 shares. Retirement Of Alabama holds 142,204 shares. Mason Street Advsr Limited Liability Co owns 33,403 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt has 0.34% invested in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA). Investec Asset Management Limited holds 0.09% or 159,676 shares in its portfolio. Andra Ap holds 0.22% of its portfolio in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) for 53,100 shares. 213,285 were reported by Vaughan Nelson Mgmt L P.

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 insider sales for $531,514 activity. Laughlin John P Jr had sold 2,753 shares worth $394,199 on Thursday, February 7.

Investec Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $25.24B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Conduent Inc by 132,317 shares to 2.76 million shares, valued at $38.11 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tri Pointe Group Inc (NYSE:TPH) by 199,771 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.36 million shares, and cut its stake in Cars.Com Inc.