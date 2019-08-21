Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa Has Boosted Jpmorgan Chase And Co (Put) (JPM) Position; Capital Counsel Increased By $863,456 Its Costco Whsl New Com (COST) Holding

Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa increased Jpmorgan Chase And Co (Put) (JPM) stake by 121.04% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa acquired 10,373 shares as Jpmorgan Chase And Co (Put) (JPM)’s stock rose 0.73%. The Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa holds 18,943 shares with $191.76 billion value, up from 8,570 last quarter. Jpmorgan Chase And Co (Put) now has $343.12B valuation. The stock decreased 1.27% or $1.38 during the last trading session, reaching $107.31. About 8.37 million shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 30/04/2018 – INDONESIA APPOINST JPMORGAN CHASE AS MAIN DEALER FOR GOVT BONDS; 31/05/2018 – NATIONAL GRID PLC NG.L : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 950P FROM 870P; 13/04/2018 – JPMORGAN CHASE & CO – EXCLUDING CERTAIN ITEMS, QTRLY MARKETS REVENUE WAS UP 7% WITH STRONG GROWTH IN EQUITY MARKETS, AND FIXED INCOME MARKETS FLAT; 28/05/2018 – JPMorgan’s Galler Says Markets Stay Volatile Until Year’s End (Video); 05/04/2018 – JPMORGAN’S DIMON SAYS BANK CAN EARN 17 PCT RETURN ON TANGIBLE EQUITY ‘FOR THE FORESEEABLE FUTURE’; 27/03/2018 – M.VIDEO MVID.MM : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 435 ROUBLES FROM 425 ROUBLES; 15/05/2018 – Five9 Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 15/03/2018 – JPMORGAN CHASE & CO- CREDIT CARD DELINQUENCY RATE 1.24 PCT AT FEBRUARY END VS 1.21 PCT AT JANUARY END; 05/03/2018 – New York Post: JPMorgan Chase’s tedious search for new HQ gains hope; 16/05/2018 – Four months ago, Amazon, Berkshire Hathaway and J.P. Morgan Chase announced a new partnership to bring down the costs of health care. So far, though, no CEO has stepped up to the plate

Capital Counsel Llc increased Costco Whsl Corp New Com (COST) stake by 1% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Capital Counsel Llc acquired 3,568 shares as Costco Whsl Corp New Com (COST)’s stock rose 14.09%. The Capital Counsel Llc holds 360,891 shares with $87.39 million value, up from 357,323 last quarter. Costco Whsl Corp New Com now has $120.05B valuation. The stock decreased 0.96% or $2.64 during the last trading session, reaching $272.97. About 1.39M shares traded. Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) has risen 25.80% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.80% the S&P500. Some Historical COST News: 24/04/2018 – Costco Increases Dividend To 57 Cents A Share — MarketWatch; 04/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – COSTCO – 04/04/2018 02:16 PM; 19/04/2018 – National Business Group on Health Recognizes Costco Wholesale Corporation with 2018 Helen Darling Award for Excellence in Health Care Value and Innovation; 09/05/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE APRIL COMP SALES UP 10.9%; 23/03/2018 – There is ‘no truth’ to Target-Kroger merger report, source tells CNBC; 11/04/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE – TOTAL COMPANY COMPARABLE SALES EXCLUDING IMPACT FROM CHANGES IN GASOLINE PRICE,FOREIGN EXCHANGE UP 5.8% FOR 5 WEEKS ENDED APRIL 8; 17/04/2018 – Former Costco Wholesale Executives Bring Transparency To Fast Food; 09/05/2018 – CORRECT: COSTCO APRIL U.S. COMP SALES EX-GAS +7.9%, EST. +6.60%; 07/03/2018 – Costco to open offline store in Shanghai; to adopt Tmall consumer data analysis for merchandise selection, sources say; 18/05/2018 – Children’s National Dedicates Costco Wholesale Atrium in Recognition of 30-Year Partnership

Since April 1, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $727,935 activity. Shares for $727,935 were bought by MEISENBACH JOHN W on Monday, April 1.

Among 16 analysts covering Costco (NASDAQ:COST), 11 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 69% are positive. Costco has $30000 highest and $225 lowest target. $261.19’s average target is -4.32% below currents $272.97 stock price. Costco had 29 analyst reports since March 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Robert W. Baird on Wednesday, April 24. On Tuesday, March 19 the stock rating was initiated by Nomura with “Hold”. Stifel Nicolaus maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, April 11 report. The stock of Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) has “Neutral” rating given on Thursday, April 11 by Nomura. On Friday, March 8 the stock rating was maintained by UBS with “Buy”. Raymond James maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Thursday, July 18 report. Raymond James maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Friday, March 8 report. The company was maintained on Friday, May 31 by Citigroup. Robert W. Baird maintained the shares of COST in report on Thursday, July 11 with “Outperform” rating. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Oppenheimer given on Wednesday, April 17.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 49 investors sold COST shares while 392 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 437 raised stakes. 300.70 million shares or 10.74% less from 336.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ingalls Snyder Limited holds 0.03% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) or 2,267 shares. Van Hulzen Asset Mgmt Lc has 0.86% invested in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) for 13,174 shares. Crawford Inv Counsel holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) for 5,110 shares. Iberiabank Corp stated it has 0.93% of its portfolio in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Fort Washington Investment Advsrs Oh owns 10,760 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Bradley Foster And Sargent Ct reported 183,943 shares stake. Old Dominion Cap Mgmt has invested 2.11% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). West Coast Lc invested in 6,038 shares. 1.33 million were accumulated by Epoch Inv Partners Inc. Accredited Invsts reported 2,397 shares. Stock Yards Financial Bank Tru has invested 1.33% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Piedmont Inv Advisors accumulated 0.38% or 38,838 shares. Tiemann Advsr Lc holds 1.19% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) or 6,448 shares. Morgan Stanley has invested 0.21% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Arrowgrass Prns (Us) Limited Partnership invested in 828 shares.

Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa decreased Avista Corp (NYSE:AVA) stake by 353,176 shares to 34,822 valued at $1.41B in 2019Q1. It also reduced Holly Energy Partners Lp (NYSE:HEP) stake by 2,200 shares and now owns 12,480 shares. Ishares 7 10 Year Treasury Bond Etf (Put) (IEF) was reduced too.

Among 3 analysts covering JP Morgan Chase (NYSE:JPM), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. JP Morgan Chase has $132 highest and $116 lowest target. $126.67’s average target is 18.04% above currents $107.31 stock price. JP Morgan Chase had 10 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Credit Suisse given on Monday, April 15. As per Monday, April 15, the company rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets. The firm has “Buy” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Wednesday, February 27. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Monday, April 15. BMO Capital Markets maintained the shares of JPM in report on Thursday, February 28 with “Market Perform” rating.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cap Interest Ltd Ca accumulated 78,934 shares. C M Bidwell Assocs Ltd accumulated 0% or 35 shares. Jefferies Llc stated it has 0.03% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Cornerstone Inc has 63,160 shares for 1.06% of their portfolio. Jcic Asset Management accumulated 112,117 shares. California-based Schnieders Capital Lc has invested 2.33% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Sigma Investment Counselors Inc has 61,288 shares. Salem Cap Incorporated reported 29,789 shares. 19,501 are held by Adirondack Trust. 2.22 million were reported by Federated Pa. Selz Ltd Liability owns 88,000 shares. 138,271 are held by 10. Maltese Capital Mgmt accumulated 0.99% or 128,100 shares. Cetera Ltd invested 0.38% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). New Jersey-based Hgk Asset Inc has invested 2% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).