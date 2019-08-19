Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa Decreased Wandt Offshore (WTI) Holding; COMPUTERSHARE LTD AUD 0.20 ORDINARY SHAR (CMSQF) Shorts Increased By 8.98%

Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa decreased Wandt Offshore Inc (WTI) stake by 18.48% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa sold 26,783 shares as Wandt Offshore Inc (WTI)’s stock declined 25.66%. The Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa holds 118,145 shares with $815.20M value, down from 144,928 last quarter. Wandt Offshore Inc now has $617.43 million valuation. The stock increased 5.28% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $4.39. About 1.77 million shares traded. W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI) has declined 36.04% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 36.04% the S&P500. Some Historical WTI News: 13/04/2018 – S&PGR Raises W&T Offshore 2nd-, 3rd-Lien Debt Rtgs; 02/05/2018 – W&T Offshore 1Q EPS 19c; 02/05/2018 – W&T OFFSHORE 1Q ADJ EPS 19C, EST. 19C (2 EST.); 30/04/2018 – W&T OFFSHORE-BAKER HUGHES TO DEVELOP PROJECTS IN GULF OF MEXICO; 12/03/2018 – W&T Offshore to Contribute 88.94% of Its Working Interest in 14 Projects to Joint Ventur; 25/04/2018 – KBRA Assigns BBB- Rating to Senior Unsecured Notes Issued by WT Holdings, Inc; 07/05/2018 – WT GROUP HOLDINGS LTD 8422.HK – EXPECTED RESULT DUE TO DECREASE IN REVENUE RESULTING FROM SLOWDOWN OF PROGRESS OF CERTAIN PROJECTS; 25/05/2018 – W T K HOLDINGS BHD WTKH.KL – QTRLY REVENUE 183.2 MLN RGT, QTRLY NET PROFIT 63.9 MLN RGT; 12/03/2018 – W&T REPORTS GULF OF MEXICO JOINT EXPLORATION W/ INVESTOR GROUP; 12/03/2018 – W&T Offshore: Investor Group and Company Agree to $230.5M Initial Capital Commitment

COMPUTERSHARE LTD AUD 0.20 ORDINARY SHAR (OTCMKTS:CMSQF) had an increase of 8.98% in short interest. CMSQF’s SI was 127,400 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 8.98% from 116,900 shares previously. With 2,500 avg volume, 51 days are for COMPUTERSHARE LTD AUD 0.20 ORDINARY SHAR (OTCMKTS:CMSQF)’s short sellers to cover CMSQF’s short positions. The stock decreased 5.14% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $9.96. About 100 shares traded. Computershare Limited (OTCMKTS:CMSQF) has 0.00% since August 19, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Computershare Limited provides investor, plan, communication, business, stakeholder relationship management, and technology services worldwide. The company has market cap of $5.01 billion. The companyÂ’s investor services comprise the provision of registry maintenance and related services; plan services activities include the provision of administration and related services for employee share and option plans; and communication services consist of document composition and printing, intelligent mailing, inbound process automation, scanning, and electronic delivery. It has a 13.04 P/E ratio. The Company’s business services activities include the provision of corporate trust, class action, bankruptcy, childcare voucher administration, tenant bond protection, utilities administration, and mutual fund administration support services, as well as mortgage servicing activities; and stakeholder relationship management services group offers investor analysis, investor communication and management, and information services to companies, including their employees, shareholders, and other security industry participants.

Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa increased Ltc Properties Inc (NYSE:LTC) stake by 2,873 shares to 9,504 valued at $435.28 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Haemonetics Corp (NYSE:HAE) stake by 10,192 shares and now owns 11,069 shares. Northwest Pipe Co (NASDAQ:NWPX) was raised too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.35 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.05, from 1.4 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 19 investors sold WTI shares while 46 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 83.68 million shares or 5.69% less from 88.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ameritas Invest Ptnrs stated it has 8,233 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Company invested in 206,383 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Citigroup has 302,732 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Magnetar Fincl Limited Liability Corporation reported 69,021 shares stake. Moreover, Ameriprise Financial Inc has 0% invested in W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI) for 528,823 shares. D E Shaw & Inc invested in 0.01% or 1.10M shares. James Invest invested in 149,225 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Creative Planning stated it has 0% in W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI). First Tru Advisors Limited Partnership stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI). Oberweis Asset Mgmt Inc, Illinois-based fund reported 113,600 shares. Bancorp Of Montreal Can reported 513,451 shares. Caprock Gru reported 12,500 shares. The North Carolina-based Sterling Management Ltd Liability has invested 0.01% in W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI). Assetmark accumulated 104 shares. Blackrock Incorporated, a New York-based fund reported 6.91M shares.