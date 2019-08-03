Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa Cut Its Pegasystems (PEGA) Stake; 4 Bullish Analysts Covering Crocs, Inc. (CROX)

Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa decreased Pegasystems Inc (PEGA) stake by 5.47% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa sold 121 shares as Pegasystems Inc (PEGA)’s stock rose 3.63%. The Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa holds 2,090 shares with $135.85M value, down from 2,211 last quarter. Pegasystems Inc now has $5.68 billion valuation. The stock decreased 3.67% or $2.74 during the last trading session, reaching $72.02. About 526,467 shares traded or 66.18% up from the average. Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) has risen 36.59% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.59% the S&P500. Some Historical PEGA News: 23/05/2018 – Pega Client Excellence Awards Recognize Organizations and Individuals Revolutionizing Customer Engagement through Digital Trans; 10/05/2018 – Pegasystems 1Q Adj EPS 24c; 04/04/2018 – PEGASYSTEMS APPOINTS SHOEL PERELMAN AS VICE PRESIDENT OF PRODUCT FOR PEGA MARKETING; 10/05/2018 – PEGASYSTEMS INC – QTRLY EARNINGS PER SHARE (GAAP) $0.15; 02/05/2018 – Pegasystems Introduces First AI Capabilities Unified in Client Lifecycle Management; 16/05/2018 – ORGANIZATIONS THAT FAIL TO ADOPT AGILE BUSINESS STRATEGIES REPORT 25 PERCENT LOWER SATISFACTION WITH PERFORMANCE ACROSS KEY BUSINESS METRICS; 15/05/2018 – Contour Asset Management LLC Exits Position in Pegasystems; 14/03/2018 – Pegasystems Selected To Drive One of India’s Largest Statewide Digital Transformation Projects; 15/05/2018 – Pega Partners with Linkedln Sales and Marketing Solutions to Better Engage Potential Buyers; 19/03/2018 – ANALYSIS-Privacy issues emerge as major business risk for Facebook

Among 5 analysts covering Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. Crocs had 12 analyst reports since February 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Friday, March 1 the stock rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus with “Hold”. The stock of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, February 25 by Pivotal Research. The firm has “Buy” rating by Susquehanna given on Monday, June 24. The stock of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, February 28 by Susquehanna. The stock of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) earned “Hold” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Friday, August 2. Robert W. Baird upgraded the shares of CROX in report on Friday, June 21 to “Buy” rating. The stock of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, February 28 by Monness. See Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) latest ratings:

Among 3 analysts covering Pegasystems Inc (NASDAQ:PEGA), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Pegasystems Inc had 7 analyst reports since February 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Wedbush given on Wednesday, February 27. The stock has “Buy” rating by MUFG Securities Americas Inc on Wednesday, February 20. The firm earned “Market Outperform” rating on Wednesday, May 8 by JMP Securities.

More notable recent Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Pegasystems Named a Visionary in Gartner’s Magic Quadrant for Sales Force Automation – PRNewswire” on July 09, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Checking Up on 5 Stocks That Were Riding the Bull Market, 2 Years Later – Motley Fool” published on July 16, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Pega Named a Visionary in Gartner’s Magic Quadrant for Robotic Process Automation Software – PRNewswire” on July 18, 2019. More interesting news about Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “If You Had Bought Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) Shares Five Years Ago You’d Have Made 239% – Yahoo Finance” published on July 02, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Pegasystems to Announce Financial Results for the Second Quarter of 2019 via Conference Call and Webcast – PRNewswire” with publication date: July 15, 2019.

Analysts await Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) to report earnings on August, 7 after the close. They expect $-0.33 EPS, down 106.25% or $0.17 from last year’s $-0.16 per share. After $-0.31 actual EPS reported by Pegasystems Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.45% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “CROX Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average – Nasdaq” on August 01, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Crocs (CROX) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates – Nasdaq” published on August 01, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Crocs (CROX) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on July 26, 2019. More interesting news about Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Crocs (CROX) Earnings Expected to Grow: Should You Buy? – Nasdaq” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Buy Crocs (CROX) Stock Ahead of Q2 Earnings? – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 26, 2019.

Crocs, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, makes, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children worldwide. The company has market cap of $1.76 billion. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, flips and slides, shoes, and boots. It currently has negative earnings. The companyÂ’s primary trademarks include the Crocs logo and the Crocs word mark.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $267,100 activity. SMACH THOMAS J sold 10,000 shares worth $267,100.

The stock increased 0.20% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $24.49. About 2.55 million shares traded or 19.40% up from the average. Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) has risen 27.58% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.58% the S&P500. Some Historical CROX News: 08/05/2018 – CROCS INC – INCREASED FULL-YEAR GUIDANCE; 08/05/2018 – Crocs Sees 2Q Rev $315M-$325M; 15/05/2018 – Marshall Wace North America Buys New 1.4% Position in Crocs; 08/05/2018 – Crocs Halts Mexican Shoe Factory as More Sales Shift Online; 08/05/2018 – CROCS INCREASED YEAR GUIDANCE; 08/05/2018 – CROCS 1Q EPS 15C, EST. 13C; 08/05/2018 – CROCS INC – TO SIMPLIFY BUSINESS & IMPROVE PROFITABILITY, CO HAS DECIDED TO CLOSE ITS MANUFACTURING & DISTRIBUTION FACILITIES IN MEXICO; 08/05/2018 – Crocs 1Q EPS 15c; 08/05/2018 – CROCS 1Q REV. $283.1M, EST. $272.2M; 08/05/2018 – CROCS INC – QTRLY GROSS MARGIN WAS 49.4%, DECLINING 50 BASIS POINTS FROM LAST YEAR’S FIRST QUARTER