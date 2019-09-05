Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa Cut Its New Oriental Education And Technology Group (EDU) Position as Stock Rose; Smith Graham & Co Investment Advisors LP Increased Its Guess (GES) Stake by $971,280; Stock Price Declined

Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa decreased its stake in New Oriental Education And Technology Group Inc (EDU) by 34.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa sold 176,760 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.15% . The institutional investor held 335,717 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.24 billion, down from 512,477 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa who had been investing in New Oriental Education And Technology Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.23 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.04% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $108.8. About 188,394 shares traded. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) has risen 18.60% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.60% the S&P500.

Smith Graham & Co Investment Advisors Lp increased its stake in Guess Inc (GES) by 28.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smith Graham & Co Investment Advisors Lp bought 51,120 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.32% . The institutional investor held 230,844 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.53M, up from 179,724 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smith Graham & Co Investment Advisors Lp who had been investing in Guess Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.23B market cap company. The stock increased 3.30% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $17.22. About 309,499 shares traded. Guess', Inc. (NYSE:GES) has declined 24.68% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.68% the S&P500. Some Historical GES News: 21/03/2018 – Guess 4Q Adj EPS 62c; 21/03/2018 – GUESS 4Q ADJ EPS 62C, EST. 54C; 18/04/2018 – Gucci, Guess End IP Litigations; 22/03/2018 – Guess On Track to Have One of its Best Trading Days — Market Mover; 21/05/2018 – JANSSON: GUESS IS SEK WON’T IMPACT INFLATION MUCH GOING FORWARD; 30/05/2018 – Guess 1Q Loss/Shr 27c; 21/03/2018 – Guess Sees Higher Sales, Beats Expectations in Latest Quarter; 04/05/2018 – Chen Linfeng, CEO of Guess Chain: Build a Truly Benign Decentralized Guess Forecast Mechanism; 12/03/2018 – GUESS PROBES ALLEGATIONS OF IMPROPER CONDUCT VS CO-FOUNDER; 18/04/2018 – GUESS Joins BCI: Better Cotton Initiative in First Quarter of 2018

Since June 12, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $5.12 million activity. ALBERINI CARLOS also bought $4.97 million worth of Guess', Inc. (NYSE:GES) on Wednesday, June 12.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.16, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 21 investors sold GES shares while 52 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 54.02 million shares or 3.36% less from 55.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Metropolitan Life stated it has 3,785 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Axa has 0.01% invested in Guess', Inc. (NYSE:GES) for 165,548 shares. Raymond James Fincl Advsrs Inc reported 0% stake. American Intl reported 0% in Guess', Inc. (NYSE:GES). Rhumbline Advisers reported 170,269 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. The Texas-based United Serv Automobile Association has invested 0% in Guess', Inc. (NYSE:GES). Ameriprise Incorporated holds 0% or 313,633 shares. 328,389 are held by Invesco. Tudor Et Al holds 48,664 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Principal Fincl Grp stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Guess', Inc. (NYSE:GES). Hanseatic Mgmt Svcs owns 4,141 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. 75 were accumulated by Parkside State Bank And. Federated Investors Pa accumulated 5,804 shares. Fmr Limited Liability Corp reported 0.03% in Guess', Inc. (NYSE:GES). New York State Teachers Retirement System invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Guess', Inc. (NYSE:GES).

Smith Graham & Co Investment Advisors Lp, which manages about $5.56B and $910.41 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Proassurance Corporation (NYSE:PRA) by 17,510 shares to 158,800 shares, valued at $5.50 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Enersys (NYSE:ENS) by 9,090 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 113,196 shares, and cut its stake in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM).

More notable recent Guess', Inc. (NYSE:GES) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “After-Hours Movers 08/28: (NTNX) (SPWH) (GES) Higher; (OLLI) (BOX) (HRB) (more…) – StreetInsider.com” on August 28, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “MFGP, NTNX, ANF and GES among midday movers – Seeking Alpha” published on August 29, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Guess?, Inc. to Webcast Conference Call on Second Quarter 2020 Financial Results – Benzinga” on August 16, 2019. More interesting news about Guess', Inc. (NYSE:GES) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Guess’, Inc. (NYSE:GES) Investing Your Capital Efficiently? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 02, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Guess +6% after earnings topper – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 28, 2019.

More notable recent New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “New Oriental: Strong Growth With Price To Break Through – Seeking Alpha” on August 07, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “HAS, INFN among premarket gainers – Seeking Alpha” published on July 23, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why New Oriental Education Stock Popped Today – Yahoo Finance” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Calculating The Fair Value Of New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) – Yahoo Finance” published on May 08, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “New Oriental Education’s Enrollment Booms Artificially, but It Still Has a Solid Quarter – Motley Fool” with publication date: April 23, 2019.