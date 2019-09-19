Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa Continues to Hold Stake in Intel (INTC); Metlife (MET) Holder Salzhauer Michael Lowered Holding by $1.37 Million as Shares Rose

Salzhauer Michael decreased its stake in Metlife Inc (MET) by 65.7% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Salzhauer Michael sold 27,989 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.12% . The institutional investor held 14,611 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $726,000, down from 42,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Salzhauer Michael who had been investing in Metlife Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $45.12 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.69% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $48.18. About 1.90M shares traded. MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) has risen 8.00% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.00% the S&P500. Some Historical MET News: 01/05/2018 – MetLife’s chief financial officer to depart; 18/04/2018 – METLIFE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT REACHES A $11.2B IN PRIVATE DEBT; 29/03/2018 – April 6th Deadline Alert: The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against MetLife, Inc. (MET); 02/05/2018 – MetLife: 1Q Return on Equity 9%; 16/05/2018 – METLIFE NAMES BILL O’DONNELL AS U.S. CFO; 26/04/2018 – MetLife Cuts Compensation for CEO, CFO in Year Beset by Snafus; 08/05/2018 – FEDEX CORP – FOLLOWING ANNUITY PURCHASE AND TRANSFER, PENSION PLANS WILL REMAIN WELL FUNDED; 24/04/2018 – MetLife Raises Dividend to 42c Vs. 40c; 18/04/2018 – MetLife Investment Management Reaches a Record $11.2 B in Private Debt Origination in 2017; 20/04/2018 – MetLife Names Susan Greenwell as Head of Global Government Relations

Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa increased its stake in Intel Corp (INTC) by 34352.61% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa bought 3.38M shares as the company’s stock declined 0.41% . The institutional investor held 3.39 million shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $162.12 billion, up from 9,830 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa who had been investing in Intel Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $228.08 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $51.69. About 5.67M shares traded. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has risen 6.00% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 17/04/2018 – Ionic Delivers Preview Release Of Secure Files Hardened With Intel® Data Guard At RSA Conference; 08/05/2018 – Intel Capital Announces $72M of New Investments in 12 Tech Startups at Annual Global Summit; 13/03/2018 – CONNECTIONS™: The Premier Connected Home Conference Features Keynotes from Comcast, Google, Intel, Samsung, and T-Mobile; 09/03/2018 – Intel Considers Acquisition Alternatives Including Possible Bid For; 15/03/2018 – ASETEK A/S ASETEK.OL – ASETEK ANNOUNCES ONGOING COLLABORATION WITH INTEL ON LIQUID COOLING FOR SERVERS AND DATACENTERS; 26/04/2018 – Intel 1Q Gross Margin 60.6%; 26/04/2018 – VODAFONE GROUP PLC VOD.L – VODAFONE HAS BECOME A PREMIUM PARTNER OF ESL, WORLD’S LARGEST ESPORTS COMPANY, AND WILL SPONSOR ESL’S FLAGSHIP EVENT SERIES: INTEL® EXTREME MASTERS, ESL ONE AND ESL PRO…; 05/03/2018 – McAfee Recognized on CRN’s 2018 Security 100 List; 07/05/2018 – NORTHSTAR ASSET MANAGEMENT – URGE INTEL SHAREOWNERS TO VOTE FOR PROPOSAL FOR BOARD TO REPORT COST-BENEFIT ANALYSIS OF POLITICAL CONTRIBUTIONS BY INTEL, IPAC; 29/03/2018 – DealerSocket Names Jose Arcilla as Chief Operating Officer

Analysts await MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.41 earnings per share, up 2.17% or $0.03 from last year’s $1.38 per share. MET’s profit will be $1.32 billion for 8.54 P/E if the $1.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.38 actual earnings per share reported by MetLife, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.17% EPS growth.