BMO Capital Reiterates a “Market Perform” Rating on Ryerson Holding (RYI) and $7.0000 Target; Gds Holdings Limited – Ads (GDS) Shorts Up By 10.78%

They currently have a $7.0000 target price per share on Ryerson Holding (NYSE:RYI). BMO Capital’s target would suggest a potential upside of 5.58% from the company’s last stock close. This was released in analysts note on 26 August.

The stock decreased 8.04% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $6.63. About 144,674 shares traded. Ryerson Holding Corporation (NYSE:RYI) has declined 33.11% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.11% the S&P500.

More notable recent Ryerson Holding Corporation (NYSE:RYI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "Did You Manage To Avoid Ryerson Holding's (NYSE:RYI) 42% Share Price Drop? – Yahoo Finance" on August 16, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: "Ryerson Holding (RYI) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance" published on August 07, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: "Ryerson: Disproving The 'Best Year Ever' – Seeking Alpha" on August 06, 2019.

Ryerson Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, processes and distributes industrial metals in the United States, Mexico, Canada, China, and Brazil. The company has market cap of $250.51 million. The firm offers a line of stainless steel, aluminum, carbon steel, and alloy steels, as well as nickel and red metals in various shapes and forms, including coils, sheets, rounds, hexagons, square and flat bars, plates, structural products, and tubes. It has a 2.02 P/E ratio. It also provides value-added processing and fabrication services ranging from sawing, slitting, blanking, cutting to length, leveling, flame cutting, laser cutting, edge trimming, edge rolling, roll forming, tube manufacturing, polishing, shearing, forming, stamping, punching, and rolling shell plate to radius and beveling; and processing materials.

Since March 22, 2019, it had 4 buys, and 0 sales for $248,176 activity. 4,000 shares valued at $33,960 were bought by Burbach Michael on Thursday, May 30. Lehner Edward J. had bought 2,500 shares worth $18,750 on Monday, June 3. On Friday, March 22 Larson Stephen P. bought $171,000 worth of Ryerson Holding Corporation (NYSE:RYI) or 20,000 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.40, from 1.58 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 8 investors sold Ryerson Holding Corporation shares while 32 reduced holdings. 14 funds opened positions while 33 raised stakes. 13.30 million shares or 3.44% less from 13.77 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Aqr Cap Ltd Liability holds 417,385 shares. Art Lc has 0.01% invested in Ryerson Holding Corporation (NYSE:RYI) for 18,489 shares. New York-based Tiaa Cref Invest Limited Liability has invested 0% in Ryerson Holding Corporation (NYSE:RYI). Campbell Invest Adviser Ltd Liability Com holds 0.13% or 31,939 shares in its portfolio. Dupont Management, Delaware-based fund reported 79,488 shares. The New Jersey-based Prudential Financial Incorporated has invested 0% in Ryerson Holding Corporation (NYSE:RYI). Geode Limited Liability Corp invested in 178,920 shares or 0% of the stock. Product Prns Limited Co holds 0.01% or 14,500 shares. Massachusetts-based Panagora Asset Mngmt has invested 0% in Ryerson Holding Corporation (NYSE:RYI). 83,735 are held by Parametric Portfolio Assocs Ltd Llc. Bowling Port Mgmt Lc invested in 0.19% or 138,053 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement Systems holds 0% in Ryerson Holding Corporation (NYSE:RYI) or 28,929 shares. First Quadrant Ltd Partnership Ca holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Ryerson Holding Corporation (NYSE:RYI) for 34,384 shares. Van Eck Assoc has 0% invested in Ryerson Holding Corporation (NYSE:RYI). California State Teachers Retirement Sys holds 24,669 shares or 0% of its portfolio.