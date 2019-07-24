BMO Capital Reiterates a “Market Perform” Rating on Robert Half International Inc. Common Stock (RHI) and $64.0000 Target; Nautilus (NLS) Sellers Increased By 13.06% Their Shorts

In a research note revealed on today, BMO Capital restate their “Market Perform” rating on Robert Half International Inc. Common Stock (NYSE:RHI)‘s stock. The target price indicates a potential upside of 1.62% from firm’s last stock close.

Nautilus Inc (NYSE:NLS) had an increase of 13.06% in short interest. NLS’s SI was 2.05 million shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 13.06% from 1.82M shares previously. With 470,400 avg volume, 4 days are for Nautilus Inc (NYSE:NLS)’s short sellers to cover NLS’s short positions. The SI to Nautilus Inc’s float is 7.1%. The stock decreased 2.15% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $1.82. About 411,931 shares traded. Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) has declined 76.93% since July 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 81.36% the S&P500. Some Historical NLS News: 11/05/2018 – Nautilus Presenting at Conference May 23; 10/05/2018 – Nautilus Presenting at B. Riley FBR Investor Conference May 23; 04/05/2018 – Anglo American to end investment in deep sea mining company Nautilus; 09/04/2018 – Nautilus, Inc.’s Modern Movement® M-Pad™ Balance & Strength Trainer Wins Red Dot Award; 22/03/2018 – NAUTILUS MINERALS INC NUS.TO – JAY LAYMAN HAS BEEN APPOINTED TO ROLE OF INDEPENDENT NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR; 22/05/2018 – Nautilus Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 08/05/2018 – Nautilus Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for May. 15-16; 03/04/2018 – NAUTILUS MINERALS INC – CONTINUES TO ARRANGE BRIDGE LOANS FROM DEEP SEA MINING FINANCE LTD; 29/03/2018 – Nautilus Minerals Seafloor Production Vessel Launched; 26/03/2018 – Nautilus, Inc. Fitness Solutions uses Birst Enterprise Analytics Platform to Get Single View of Business

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $4.96 million activity. 75,000 Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) shares with value of $4.96M were sold by GENTZKOW PAUL F.

Robert Half International Inc. provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company has market cap of $7.47 billion. The firm operates through three divisions: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It has a 16.57 P/E ratio. It places temporary personnel for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting activities personnel; and information technology contract consultants and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration and end-user support, including specialists in Web development, networking, application development, systems integration, database design, security and business continuity, and desktop support.

Nautilus, Inc., a consumer fitness products company, designs, develops, sources, and markets cardio and strength fitness products, and related accessories for consumer use in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company has market cap of $54.00 million. The firm operates in two divisions, Direct and Retail. It currently has negative earnings. It offers specialized cardio machines, exercise bikes, treadmills, home gyms, dumbbells, elliptical machines, kettlebell weights, and weight benches primarily under the Nautilus, Bowflex, Octane Fitness, Schwinn, and Universal brand names.

Among 4 analysts covering Nautilus Group (NYSE:NLS), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Nautilus Group had 11 analyst reports since February 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. FBR Capital maintained Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) rating on Tuesday, February 26. FBR Capital has “Hold” rating and $8.5 target. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Tuesday, February 26 by Lake Street. The stock of Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) has “Hold” rating given on Monday, March 4 by FBR Capital. The stock of Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) earned “Hold” rating by SunTrust on Tuesday, February 26. Imperial Capital maintained Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) on Tuesday, February 26 with “Hold” rating.

Since May 14, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 sales for $42,779 activity. 3,840 shares were bought by BOLIO WAYNE M, worth $14,973. JOHNSON M CARL III bought $27,806 worth of stock or 10,000 shares.